Program of up to €500 million scheduled to run until the end of 2024

Reinforced confidence in the Group's future growth prospects

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has decided to launch a share buyback program for a total amount of up to €500 million that is scheduled to run from August 3rd, 2023 to December 31st, 2024. Most of the acquired shares will be cancelled.

The opportunity to initiate the buyback program stems from the Group's significant cash flow generation, its industry leading performance in a challenging macro-economic environment, and its future growth prospects which are not properly reflected in the current Teleperformance stock price.

As a consequence of most of the acquired shares being cancelled, the dilution that would result from the completion of the Majorel acquisition, expected during the fourth quarter of the current year, would be partially offset.

The amount allocated to this program, that is within the framework of the authorization given by the Shareholders' meeting of Teleperformance of April 13, 2023(1), will allow the Group to maintain its financial flexibility, especially its ability to pursue other attractive acquisition opportunities. The program can be suspended or resized at any time depending on then prevailing conditions and other opportunities the Group may have.

The share buyback program will be executed in one or several tranches. Teleperformance has executed a share buyback mandate with an investment service provider acting independently.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, said: "With continued confidence in Teleperformance's short- and long-term growth and significant potential for value creation, the Board of Directors and management team strongly believe that Teleperformance's shares represent an attractive investment opportunity at the current stock price, which we believe significantly undervalues our Group and its potential. Further, we believe the buyback program will be rewarding for Teleperformance's long-term shareholders, without impacting our S&P credit rating or our acquisition opportunities."

(1) The description of the share buyback program is included in the Universal Registration Document for 2022 filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 27, 2023 (no. D23-0062).

