Fnac Darty announces the evolution of its strategic partnership with CTS EVENTIM

Fnac Darty announces the evolution of its strategic partnership initiated in 2019 with CTS EVENTIM Group, European leader in the ticketing sector.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, CTS EVENTIM has notified Fnac Darty of its intention to exercise the existing call option in order to become the majority shareholder of France Billet.

After 4 years of operations, the introduction of new technologies and obtaining Supporter status for the ticketing services of Paris 2024, Fnac Darty would sell 17% of the capital and would keep 35% of France Billet. Fnac Darty would then position itself as a key minority shareholder and continue to actively support the ticketing business in France through its stores and the Fnac Spectacles brand.

The transaction, which is subject to the necessary authorizations and consultation with employee representatives, is expected to take place within a few months.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 12 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 987 stores at the end of December 2022, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (close to 24 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2022, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

About France Billet

France Billet is France's leading ticketing company, with 36 million tickets managed in France, through its ticketing technology and services activities. It is the leader in web distribution, with the Fnacspectacles.com and billetreduc.com websites and 7,000 partner sites. The network is complemented by networks of physical sales outlets and works councils.

With its subsidiaries Tick&Live and Eventim France, France Billet is also a key player in the ticketing management software market for entertainment and sports professionals, notably through its status as Official Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ticketing services.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems - be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX index.

