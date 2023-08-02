Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Embraces World Environment Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / To celebrate World Environment Day and raise awareness for the protection of the environment within our Company, our European division initiated a variety of environmental activities to bring our employees together and create important impact on a regional level.

One of the ways we encourage our teams to collaborate on sustainability efforts is through supporting the Climate Action pillar of our Twentyby30 sustainability program. Through this pillar, we aim to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to help reduce overall carbon footprint.

To do their part, Crown employees across the EMEA region got involved in tree planting and gardening activities-actions that help to promote less polluted air-as well as made an effort to connect with nature through cycling, hiking and rock climbing. Some incentives to cycle or use another sustainable commuting method were also rewarded to further inspire more proactivity and contribution from employees.

We are so inspired to see that so many of our employees are committed to practicing sustainability both personally and within their roles at Crown, and we will continue to encourage, inform and empower our teams to be active participants in our efforts. Thank you to all of our EMEA plants for contributing to this collective change and organizing an impactful World Environment Day 2023.

