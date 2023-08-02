Power Capital Renewable Energy selects Voltalia to build and maintain solar farms totalling 230 megawatts

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, has been retained by Power Capital Renewable Energy, a leading independent power producer headquartered in Ireland, to build, operate and maintain four photovoltaic projects located in the south-east of the Republic of Ireland, with a total capacity of 230 megawatts.

The Lysaghtstown plant in County Cork will have capacities of 131 megawatts, the Tullabeg plant in County Wexford will have a capacity of 83.9 megawatts, while the Painestown plant in County Meath and the Beaulieu plant in County Louth will have capacities of 9.3 and 6.6 megawatts respectively.

The four projects are currently under construction. Once complete in 2023 for the smaller sites and in 2024 for the bigger sites, the photovoltaic plants will sell their electric power through long-term contracts within the tech sector.

Voltalia designs and builds the projects. After completion, Voltalia will operate and maintain the facilities on behalf of Power Capital for a period of 15 years.

Power Capital Renewable Energy, Voltalia and their contractors will employ up to 400 people onsite. These local teams are being supported by Voltalia's offices in Portugal, where Voltalia has established a Global Solar Hub, supporting clients around the world. Voltalia's expert team comprises of over 200 people in the fields of photovoltaic engineering, procurement, construction, production management, maintenance and distribution.

All four solar projects are owned by Power Capital Renewable Energy, a leading Irish independent power producer focusing entirely on renewable energy and battery storage.

"We are delighted to announce this latest construction and maintenance contract in Ireland, our largest. It is our third contract on the island after building and maintaining four other projects for other clients. Our leading position will allow us to serve well Power Capital and other existing and future clients in this market", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"It is great to see the construction of this part of our portfolio of solar farms in Ireland progressing well. We look forward to working with the Voltalia team over the coming years. This portfolio of projects should make a significant contribution to Irelands energy transition and marks a milestone for both companies." said Justin Brown-Peter Duff,Co-CEO of Power Capital.

About PowerCaptal ( www.powercapital.ie)

Power Capital Renewable Energy is an IPP established in Ireland in 2011. In 2020 Omnes Capital made a strategic investment in the company. The company has since grown its Irish pipeline to 5 GW and has also been growing its international presence, through the acquisition of a development platform in the United States with a 5 GW pipeline.

The Dublin based office has a growing team spread across engineering, finance, legal, environmental planning, and construction. The company is continuing to develop solar projects in Ireland and is also developing grid scale battery storage sites. Power Capital is currently constructing over 230 MW of solar farms across Wexford, Cork, Meath and Louth under Corporate Power Purchase Agreements. Power Capital was also successful with over 300 MW of solar in the RESS-2 auction which will commence construction later in 2023.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2?GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

