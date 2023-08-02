Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
2 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.033. The highest price paid per share was 580.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,924,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,123,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1057
576.60
08:18:53
885
576.60
08:18:53
228
576.60
08:18:53
840
578.80
08:24:14
368
578.80
08:24:14
1045
577.80
08:28:41
1272
578.60
08:33:00
1072
579.20
08:36:22
1022
579.00
08:36:22
240
579.20
08:40:27
200
579.20
08:40:27
1231
579.00
08:44:15
885
579.60
08:46:13
177
579.60
08:46:13
1034
579.60
08:47:33
295
579.40
08:49:02
912
579.40
08:49:02
1257
578.20
08:51:23
1184
576.00
08:59:08
1059
574.80
09:09:02
1208
575.00
09:13:09
1047
575.60
09:14:43
29
575.60
09:14:43
1138
575.20
09:15:51
1250
575.00
09:19:17
196
575.00
09:19:51
986
575.00
09:19:51
1116
574.80
09:19:51
1057
573.40
09:21:43
798
572.60
09:26:14
298
572.60
09:26:14
1020
572.60
09:30:43
1136
573.00
09:36:56
772
573.00
09:38:13
135
573.00
09:38:13
135
573.00
09:38:13
1195
573.40
09:39:52
1104
573.40
09:40:15
1092
573.20
09:43:43
1144
574.00
09:54:50
607
572.80
10:07:08
446
572.80
10:07:08
1082
573.40
10:18:36
468
575.00
10:20:22
785
575.00
10:20:22
1104
574.80
10:21:30
1037
574.60
10:25:52
1235
574.00
10:32:10
1261
573.80
10:43:34
687
573.40
10:45:07
340
573.40
10:45:07
1143
572.60
10:53:05
470
572.00
11:06:04
772
572.00
11:06:04
159
572.00
11:06:04
487
572.00
11:06:04
152
572.00
11:06:04
240
572.00
11:06:04
1121
573.20
11:12:30
1077
572.60
11:18:28
1155
572.20
11:25:03
1193
572.00
11:45:07
1110
572.00
11:45:07
1121
571.40
11:52:38
832
571.60
12:13:00
302
571.60
12:13:00
700
571.60
12:13:00
967
571.60
12:17:55
167
571.60
12:17:55
1026
572.00
12:35:02
239
571.80
12:37:19
988
571.80
12:37:19
1223
572.00
12:48:01
700
572.00
12:48:01
147
572.00
12:48:01
355
572.00
12:48:01
30
572.20
12:48:01
700
571.80
13:06:08
1137
571.60
13:15:00
763
571.60
13:17:50
436
571.60
13:17:50
1149
570.80
13:22:23
1169
569.20
13:29:52
65
569.20
13:29:52
681
568.80
13:34:09
557
568.80
13:34:09
1162
568.00
13:47:52
1055
568.00
13:49:20
1194
569.40
13:53:44
1201
569.20
13:59:20
1060
568.60
14:04:11
1135
568.80
14:09:37
1088
568.80
14:19:43
1238
568.80
14:22:25
320
568.80
14:28:56
590
568.80
14:28:56
299
568.80
14:28:56
1218
569.40
14:33:45
1269
569.20
14:35:06
245
569.20
14:37:19
1009
569.20
14:37:19
1144
569.00
14:40:43
1156
568.40
14:45:05
1062
568.40
14:46:41
1169
568.20
14:50:18
30
567.60
14:56:23
1222
568.20
14:57:29
589
568.20
14:59:39
1185
567.80
14:59:52
903
567.40
15:00:26
270
567.40
15:00:26
1080
567.40
15:05:06
590
567.60
15:06:10
1090
566.60
15:08:45
1207
565.80
15:14:00
1163
565.20
15:17:31
1232
566.20
15:23:11
623
566.20
15:23:11
512
566.20
15:23:11
1215
566.40
15:26:41
1172
565.80
15:28:56
1029
565.60
15:35:10
1066
565.40
15:36:43
1129
565.00
15:41:57
1115
564.60
15:44:02
1238
564.00
15:46:55
1206
565.20
15:55:23
626
565.00
15:57:50
1054
565.00
15:57:50
409
565.20
15:57:50
598
565.20
15:57:50
75
565.20
15:57:50
1240
564.80
16:01:37
792
566.00
16:06:12
360
566.00
16:06:12
598
566.00
16:06:12
564
566.00
16:06:12
1099
567.60
16:11:10
1024
567.40
16:11:10
1243
567.60
16:13:32
633
567.00
16:16:42
514
567.00
16:16:42
1088
567.20
16:20:09
11
567.20
16:20:09
43
567.60
16:22:07
1074
567.60
16:22:07
255
567.60
16:23:07
516
567.80
16:23:53