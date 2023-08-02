Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
02.08.23
11:09 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,100
-1,47 %
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 18:18
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

2 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.033. The highest price paid per share was 580.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,924,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,123,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1057

576.60

08:18:53

885

576.60

08:18:53

228

576.60

08:18:53

840

578.80

08:24:14

368

578.80

08:24:14

1045

577.80

08:28:41

1272

578.60

08:33:00

1072

579.20

08:36:22

1022

579.00

08:36:22

240

579.20

08:40:27

200

579.20

08:40:27

1231

579.00

08:44:15

885

579.60

08:46:13

177

579.60

08:46:13

1034

579.60

08:47:33

295

579.40

08:49:02

912

579.40

08:49:02

1257

578.20

08:51:23

1184

576.00

08:59:08

1059

574.80

09:09:02

1208

575.00

09:13:09

1047

575.60

09:14:43

29

575.60

09:14:43

1138

575.20

09:15:51

1250

575.00

09:19:17

196

575.00

09:19:51

986

575.00

09:19:51

1116

574.80

09:19:51

1057

573.40

09:21:43

798

572.60

09:26:14

298

572.60

09:26:14

1020

572.60

09:30:43

1136

573.00

09:36:56

772

573.00

09:38:13

135

573.00

09:38:13

135

573.00

09:38:13

1195

573.40

09:39:52

1104

573.40

09:40:15

1092

573.20

09:43:43

1144

574.00

09:54:50

607

572.80

10:07:08

446

572.80

10:07:08

1082

573.40

10:18:36

468

575.00

10:20:22

785

575.00

10:20:22

1104

574.80

10:21:30

1037

574.60

10:25:52

1235

574.00

10:32:10

1261

573.80

10:43:34

687

573.40

10:45:07

340

573.40

10:45:07

1143

572.60

10:53:05

470

572.00

11:06:04

772

572.00

11:06:04

159

572.00

11:06:04

487

572.00

11:06:04

152

572.00

11:06:04

240

572.00

11:06:04

1121

573.20

11:12:30

1077

572.60

11:18:28

1155

572.20

11:25:03

1193

572.00

11:45:07

1110

572.00

11:45:07

1121

571.40

11:52:38

832

571.60

12:13:00

302

571.60

12:13:00

700

571.60

12:13:00

967

571.60

12:17:55

167

571.60

12:17:55

1026

572.00

12:35:02

239

571.80

12:37:19

988

571.80

12:37:19

1223

572.00

12:48:01

700

572.00

12:48:01

147

572.00

12:48:01

355

572.00

12:48:01

30

572.20

12:48:01

700

571.80

13:06:08

1137

571.60

13:15:00

763

571.60

13:17:50

436

571.60

13:17:50

1149

570.80

13:22:23

1169

569.20

13:29:52

65

569.20

13:29:52

681

568.80

13:34:09

557

568.80

13:34:09

1162

568.00

13:47:52

1055

568.00

13:49:20

1194

569.40

13:53:44

1201

569.20

13:59:20

1060

568.60

14:04:11

1135

568.80

14:09:37

1088

568.80

14:19:43

1238

568.80

14:22:25

320

568.80

14:28:56

590

568.80

14:28:56

299

568.80

14:28:56

1218

569.40

14:33:45

1269

569.20

14:35:06

245

569.20

14:37:19

1009

569.20

14:37:19

1144

569.00

14:40:43

1156

568.40

14:45:05

1062

568.40

14:46:41

1169

568.20

14:50:18

30

567.60

14:56:23

1222

568.20

14:57:29

589

568.20

14:59:39

1185

567.80

14:59:52

903

567.40

15:00:26

270

567.40

15:00:26

1080

567.40

15:05:06

590

567.60

15:06:10

1090

566.60

15:08:45

1207

565.80

15:14:00

1163

565.20

15:17:31

1232

566.20

15:23:11

623

566.20

15:23:11

512

566.20

15:23:11

1215

566.40

15:26:41

1172

565.80

15:28:56

1029

565.60

15:35:10

1066

565.40

15:36:43

1129

565.00

15:41:57

1115

564.60

15:44:02

1238

564.00

15:46:55

1206

565.20

15:55:23

626

565.00

15:57:50

1054

565.00

15:57:50

409

565.20

15:57:50

598

565.20

15:57:50

75

565.20

15:57:50

1240

564.80

16:01:37

792

566.00

16:06:12

360

566.00

16:06:12

598

566.00

16:06:12

564

566.00

16:06:12

1099

567.60

16:11:10

1024

567.40

16:11:10

1243

567.60

16:13:32

633

567.00

16:16:42

514

567.00

16:16:42

1088

567.20

16:20:09

11

567.20

16:20:09

43

567.60

16:22:07

1074

567.60

16:22:07

255

567.60

16:23:07

516

567.80

16:23:53


