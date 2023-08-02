Priceless Media: Intuition is the Secret to Successful Business: Laetitia Andrac's 'Light It: How to Trust Your Intuition and Build a Thriving Business' to Be Released Sept. 21, 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / With the cost of living on the rise and many feeling the strain, burnout is at an all-time high, especially for people in leadership roles.









This was the place Laetitia Andrac found herself when she was living what many would consider to be a charmed life in Paris with a high-flying career, exciting social life, and Marc Jacobs handbag. It was then she realized that the key to a successful business and fulfilling life was to reconnect with the thing that is essential for any entrepreneur -- intuition.

Discover how Laetitia Andrac found alignment in life and business and how others can do the same when Grammar Factory Publishing releases "Light It: How to Trust Your Intuition and Build a Thriving Business." In this inspiring new bestseller, Laetitia takes readers through her proven LIGHT framework that helps entrepreneurs reconnect with their inner knowledge, wisdom and light, and grow a soul-aligned business that goes beyond surface-level success. "Light It: How to Trust Your Intuition and Build a Thriving Business" is available now for pre-order and will be sent on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, from Amazon, Booktopia, and Barnes & Noble.

Now living in Sydney, Australia, with her husband and two young daughters, Laetitia is a highly respected business and intuition coach whom hundreds of women have worked with to change the direction of their businesses by reconnecting with their inner voice. It was from her experience working with women who came to her burnt out from the daily hustle in their business that she felt driven to write "Light It."

"My intention with this book is really to show a new way to be a business owner and reclaim your intuition as a guide, but also how to go through the LIGHT framework and embrace your own path forward," says Laetitia.

"Light It: How to Trust Your Intuition and Build a Thriving Business" will be available on eBook for $9.99 and paperback for $27.45.

Synopsis

"Tired of feeling disconnected from your intuition? Being connected online 24/7 leads to increased levels of stress and burnout, especially for entrepreneurs and leaders who often prioritize their 'hustle'. Too often, entrepreneurs and leaders just like you look outside for validation. The answer to your problems has always been there, within you. The reality is that intuition in business isn't just nice to have. It's essential. Intuition helps us connect with creativity and make bold decisions that distinguish us from other entrepreneurs. You don't always need a breakdown for a breakthrough to happen. Through the five-step LIGHT framework, author Laetitia Andrac helps you reconnect with your inner knowing, wisdom, and light."

