Capita Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Capita plc

Director Declaration

2 August 2023

Neelam Dhawan - Appointment as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc (the "Company") confirms that with effect from 1 August 2023, Neelam Dhawan, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a company whose shares are listed and traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

