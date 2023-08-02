Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023!
02.08.2023 | 18:36
Capita Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Capita plc

Director Declaration

2 August 2023

Neelam Dhawan - Appointment as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc (the "Company") confirms that with effect from 1 August 2023, Neelam Dhawan, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a company whose shares are listed and traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris

Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. We are a purpose-led, responsible organisation. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


