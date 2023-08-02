Capita Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02
Capita plc
Director Declaration
2 August 2023
Neelam Dhawan - Appointment as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc (the "Company") confirms that with effect from 1 August 2023, Neelam Dhawan, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a company whose shares are listed and traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
