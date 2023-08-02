RedChip Launches 'Small Stocks, Big Money' Podcast

New podcast series shines a spotlight on undervalued small-cap and microcap stocks

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / RedChip Companies, a renowned international investor relations firm specializing in microcap and small-cap companies,announce the launch of its much-anticipated podcast series, "Small Stocks, Big Money."

Hosted by RedChip CEO Dave Gentry and Associate Director Barrett Boone, the "Small Stocks, Big Money" podcast aims to offer a first-hand look at undiscovered small-cap and microcap stocks before they catch the attention of bigger Wall Street players. The series features in-depth interviews with executives from some of the top names in smaller cap stocks, providing listeners with an insider perspective they won't find anywhere else.

"Small Stocks, Big Money is not just a podcast. It's a mission to empower everyday investors by providing them with the knowledge and insights they need to discover potentially lucrative investment opportunities," said Gentry. "We're taking our 30 plus years of experience in the microcap space and sharing it with the world. Our vision is to shed light on these lesser-known companies that hold the potential to deliver substantial returns."

Episodes of "Small Stocks, Big Money" are now available for streaming on major platforms including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple.

The debut episodes of "Small Stocks, Big Money" feature Sharps Technology (Nasdaq:STSS), BullFrog AI (Nasdaq:BFRG), Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM), Lantern Pharma (Nasdaq:LTRN), and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:RVPH).

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to the series to stay up-to-date with the latest episodes. Each installment promises to be a deep dive into the fast-paced world of microcap investing, offering unique insights that could shape the future of your investment portfolio.

The "Small Stocks, Big Money" podcast series takes inspiration from the book of the same name written by Gentry. Published by Wiley, the book offers a unique perspective on microcap investing through a series of insightful interviews with small stock superstars. It provides readers with key lessons learned from successful investments and helps them understand how to discover promising companies, develop solid investment strategies, and navigate the risks associated with smaller companies. This wealth of knowledge now extends to the podcast, making it an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the world of small stocks and big money.

