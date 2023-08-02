T-Mobile Brings New Stores and Jobs to North Carolina

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / T-Mobile is ramping up its presence in North Carolina with the planned opening of 12 new retail stores across the state during 2023 and 2024. Seven stores have already opened, with the other five stores expected to open in coming months. The new stores are expected to create approximately 100 jobs for the state. Last year, T-Mobile opened eight retail stores in the Tar Heel state, and with this latest expansion, the company is further solidifying its commitment to the region.

"We applaud the investments T-Mobile is making across North Carolina to expand network infrastructure and connectivity, particularly in our rural and smaller markets," said Jim Weaver, N.C. Department of Information Technology Secretary and State Chief Information Officer. "These investments and digital literacy programs like Project 10Million help support our efforts to close the digital divide and connect North Carolinians to education, healthcare and jobs."

"North Carolina is one of the states where T-Mobile is growing fast and focused on establishing a stronger presence in both smaller and more rural communities," said John Stevens, Vice President for T-Mobile's Small Markets & Rural Areas. "In some of these areas we're opening our doors for the first time, which will bring us closer to our customers and businesses and allow us to tap skilled local workforce. We're excited about our growth in North Carolina and look forward to making a positive impact in the region."

The new stores will be opening in the following locations:

Albemarle, NC

Fayetteville, NC ( Opened January 2023 )

) Goldsboro, NC ( Opened in June 2023 )

) Havelock, NC ( Opened in June 2023 )

) Hickory, NC ( Opened in July 2023 )

) Hillsborough, NC

Hendersonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC ( Opened in July 2023 )

) Leland, NC ( Opened in June 2023 )

) Marion, NC

Newton, NC

Rockingham, NC (Opened March 2023)

"We welcome T-Mobile's continued investment in Hickory and Catawba County as they expand to add another store location. This not only creates job opportunities but also enhances access to modern communication technology for residents, ultimately contributing to the growth and prosperity of our local economy," said Lindsay Keisler, President/CEO, The Chamber of Catawba County.

"As the premiere membership organization in Onslow County, the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome the third location of T-Mobile to Jacksonville. This is just another sign that as our business community continues to grow, larger corporations see Jacksonville/Onslow County as a profitable area for their investments," said Laurette Leagon, President, Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

Since the beginning of this year, T-Mobile has made substantial network investments in North Carolina to provide customers with an even better experience. By installing 130 new cell sites and upgrading more than 2,300 existing sites with 5G wireless service, T-Mobile's 5G network now covers 98% of people in North Carolina across approximately 41,000 square miles. All these upgrades provide ultra-fast speeds, improved services and better connectivity for customers than ever before.

"T-Mobile's collaborations with state and local entities have contributed to significant advancements in wireless infrastructure across North Carolina," said Luis Reyes, T-Mobile's Vice President of Network, Northeast Region. "Our ongoing efforts to expand 5G wireless services and enhance the overall network experience will provide T-Mobile customers with faster and more reliable services than before, whether they live in the Coastal Plains, Piedmont or Mountains."

With an expanding local presence in North Carolina, T-Mobile is also focused on helping to make a difference in communities throughout the state. Programs such as T-Mobile Hometown Grants provides funding to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, 12 towns in North Carolina - Boiling Springs, Elizabeth City, Elizabethtown, Goldsboro, Kings Mountain, Laurinburg, Mars Hill, Marshall, North Wilkesboro, Princeville, Robersonville, and Wilkesboro- have already received grants totaling more than $487,000.

Project 10Million is T-Mobile's $10.7B initiative aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households across the U.S. Through T-Mobile's education programs, the company has connected over 43,000 students, from 44 school districts across North Carolina and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets. By the end of 2022, T-Mobile had provided $4.8B in services and connected more than 5.3M students across the U.S. through Project 10Million and our other education initiatives.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all.

