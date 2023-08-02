Leadership Positions Support Business Opportunities

Following its most recent Board meeting, TransRe has promoted several leaders to new roles.

Actuarial

Suzanne Holohan is promoted to Chief Actuary, following the retirement of Ken Apfel. In this role, Suzanne will report to Ken Brandt, CEO.

Underwriting

John Fugit is promoted toDeputy CUO for North America. In this new role, John will work closely with our Global Portfolio team and North America managers to enhance our offerings and manage our overall profitability goals. John will report to Kyle Rhodes, President of North America.

Ben Hodge is promoted to Head of US Property, Treaty and Facultative. Ben will report to Kyle Rhodes.

Aisling Jumper assumes the position of Head of Global Underwriting Operations, having previously been the Claims Manager for FAIRCO. Aisling will report to Lisa Moser, President, Global Portfolio Management.

Shawn Lynch assumes the position of Global Head of Financial Risks to work closely with TransRe's regional underwriting teams on overall strategy and portfolio composition. Shawn will report to Paul McKeon, President, Regional Markets.

James Nunn assumes the position of International Head of Financial Risk and will work closely with our regional teams to manage the financial risk and terror portfolios. James will report jointly to Shawn Lynch and Laurence Butt, CUO of TransRe London.

John Spencer is promoted to Head of North America Surety to lead our surety and credit portfolios. John will report to Shawn Lynch.

Operations

Tony Celii assumes the position of Deputy General Counsel. Tony will report to Ken Yapp, General Counsel.

Brett Denyer is promoted to Head of Sustainability and Resilience. Brett will report to Cedric Lobo, Chief Risk Officer.

Cedric Lobo is promoted to Chief Risk Officer. Cedric will report to Matt Mahoney, Chief Operating Officer.

About TransRe

Established in 1977, TransRe is the brand name for Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Transatlantic Reinsurance Company). TransRe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Headquartered in New York with operations worldwide, TransRe offers the capacity, expertise and creativity necessary to structure programs across the full spectrum of property and casualty risks. Please visit www.transre.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802339794/en/

Contacts:

James D Whitelaw

415 399 5904