Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Continues to Expand Mediterranation Brand, Welcomes Eleonas and Olympus Mons; Boosts Exports and Secures Purchase Orders, Including from Leading Multinational Health Food Chain

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today the launch of Eleonas and Olympus Mons, the latest additions to its Mediterranation line of products, and is in the process of ramping up its export growth and sales, after having secured several purchase orders, including from a leading multinational health food chain.

Mediterranation is the Company's premium nutritional supplements brand that draws inspiration from the Mediterranean way of life. The line is composed of exclusive formulations of vitamins and minerals crafted with high-quality raw materials and incorporates organic herbs and plant extracts, including crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic, and kritamos from Greece and the Mediterranean. All Mediterranation products are manufactured under strict pharmaceutical standards, adhering to good manufacturing practices (GMP) protocols.

Eleonas is a food supplement sourced from the picturesque region of Ilia, Peloponnese. This unique blend features organic, extra virgin olive oil, known for its high concentration of polyphenols that offer cardiovascular system support and powerful antioxidant action, shielding the body's tissues against oxidative stress and associated pathologies. Additionally, the supplement contains a harmonious combination of sage, mint, basil, and sideritis extracts, expertly infused in the organic olive oil, complemented by the essential vitamins E, K2, and D3. The result is a wholesome fusion of nutrients that bestows a range of health benefits, making Eleonas an invaluable addition to your daily routine.

Olympus Mons is a vegan food supplement enriched with the invigorating essence of mint, spearmint, and thymus extracts, fortified with zinc and essential vitamins. This remarkable blend not only provides immune system support and relief from common cold symptoms but also harkens back to ancient times when thyme, a revered Mediterranean herb, was lauded for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiseptic properties. Its time-honored use as a dietary, medicinal, and ornamental herb adds to the supplement's allure, making it a comprehensive and nourishing choice. Olympus Mons' essential nutrients include zinc (as Zinc picolinate), vegan vitamin D3, vitamin C, Mentha Spicata, Mentha Piperita, and Thymus Vulgaris, offering a wholesome and revitalizing experience.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "Following the successful launch of Mediterranation's Terra Creta and Chios Island products in June, we are delighted to present Eleonas and Olympus Mons, the newest additions to Mediterranation's product line, offering exceptional immune system support, common cold relief, cardiovascular system support, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiseptic properties, while safeguarding against oxidative stress and related pathologies.

So far, Mediterranation has been well received by the market, and we eagerly anticipate expanding our line with more distinctive choices to enhance brand awareness. We are delighted to announce that our products are now being exported within the European Union, following purchase orders from various retailers, including a leading multinational chain of health food shops. We remain dedicated to growing our own brands globally and having a positive impact on people's lives."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

