Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Tivù Srl Extends Service Lineup to Bring Customers NAGRA Secured DAZN Sports Content



02.08.2023 / 19:32 CET/CEST



NAGRA cardless security protects new Tivù Srl hosted DAZN Live Sport channel, "Zona DAZN", enabling Tivu to extend service reach and deliver an optimized quality of service.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - August 2, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Tivù Srl, the company which provides tivùsat, the Italian free-to-air satellite platform, has extended its technology partnership with NAGRA to include cardless security solutions. The move enables Tivù to extend its premium sports lineup with DAZN sports content, and gives DAZN the opportunity to expand its service footprint across the tivùsat satellite platform. Available to Tivù Srl end-users with a set-top box or conditional access module (CAM), DAZN subscribers simply activate the service to watch a wide range of premium sport content delivered with a high quality of service. Commenting on the extended NAGRA relationship, Alberto Sigismondi, President of Tivù Srl said: "We're excited to bring our end-users all of the action on the "Zona DAZN" channel from the start of the new football season. Our long-term relationship with NAGRA means we're able to bring this content to our end-users safe in the knowledge that it is secured by best-of-breed NAGRA cardless technology." The new cardless solution, designed to secure premium content investments, will now supplement existing NAGRA smartcard solutions deployed at tivùsat. "Helping our customers to provide the widest possible content choice to their viewers is core to our ambition." said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at NAGRA. "We are proud to extend our security solution across the tivùsat platform to additionally protect DAZN premium sports content. The adoption of this disribution approach by an OTT operator, whose content will be distributed via satellite, further demonstrates the flexibility of NAGRA solutions to support the needs of today's media and entertainment market." NAGRA cardless technology, a core part of the company's broadcast security portfolio, is used by media and entertainment operators worldwide to secure premium content delivered to proprietary and Android set-top boxes. It also adheres to strict MovieLabs requirements for enhanced content protection of 4K/HDR content. With the largest certified SOC (security-on-chip) and set-top box partner network, NAGRA provides commercially viable, secure solutions for operators of all sizes. For more information visit https://dtv.nagra.com/broadcast-security About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . About Tivù Srl Tivù is a company jointly owned by Rai, Mediaset, Telecom Italia, Associazione TV Locali and Aeranti Corallo. Tivù has been founded in 2008 to promote the digital terrestrial television in Italy and to launch and manage tivùsat, the Italian Free to Air Satellite platform, offering digital TV and radio services, gives free access to traditional Italian mainstream television channels (Rai Uno, Rai Due, Rai Tre, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, 8, Nove) without any dimming of the programming schedules, to digital television channels (both national and local) and to a large selection of most popular international channels: almost 180 television and radio channels including more than 70 HD and 7 UHD channels . Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



