London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Omdia, the global research leader, today announced that its analysts will return to host and judge the Omdia Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA, the official press event of IFA, the tech tradeshow in Berlin.

Taking place Thursday, 31 Aug. 2023, 6-9 p.m. at the South Hall on the Messe Berlin exhibit campus, Omdia's panel of judges will assess a wide range of innovative products showcased at the Showstoppers @ IFA event. Participating companies will be able to compete in a diverse array of consumer electronics categories, ranging from audio technologies to smart home, gaming, digital health, home office, and sustainability.

"Showstoppers provides an unrivaled event that brings together innovative companies and the media, uniting cutting-edge concepts with the power of the press," said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV, Omdia. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to connect with captivating businesses and explore the groundbreaking product and service ideas that will be on show."

About the awards

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards distinguishes ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers @ IFA. This year's awards will recognize the most innovative products in the following categories:

Audio Technologies, Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment Hardware

Smart Home, Home Appliances, and Robotics

Gaming, Metaverse, and Virtual Reality

Digital Health, Fitness, and Wearables

Home Office Hardware and Accessories

Sustainability

Omdia Judges Choice Award

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

Teik Chuan Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics

Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices

Patrick Horner, Practice Lead, Consumer Electronics

Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

Kelly Lee, Principal Analyst, Smart TV

Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home

Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones

"We are thrilled to welcome Omdia back as partner at the official press event of IFA," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "The exhibiting companies tell us to expect a new generation of products and services for work, home, and play. We can't wait to hear and see what the world-class experts at Omdia think about how all this new tech will be used in daily life and business."

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can now apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/.

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies, or services for the Omdia Technology Innovation Awards. Omdia and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice, and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit Tech, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

For more information about Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers TV streams online, broadcasting live press events and conferences, month after month.

