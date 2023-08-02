Antea Group Contributes to Environment Analyst's "Corporate Guide: Accelerating Your ESG Transition"

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Antea Group is proud to announce our contribution to "Corporate Guide: Accelerating your ESG Transition" published by Environment Analyst.

Organizations of all shapes, sizes and industries must integrate ESG into their business, to secure financial investment, minimize risk and future-proof their long-term success. To help organizations navigate the growing complexities of ESG regulatory disclosure requirements, ever-changing standards and mounting stakeholder pressures, Environment Analyst and other industry experts collaborated to develop this free comprehensive guide.

Written by subject experts with longstanding records of helping businesses and governments measure, report and make progress on ESG goals, the guide includes chapters on:

Addressing the scope three challenge

The importance of credible stretch targets

Preparing for TNFD and nature-based reporting

Legislative risk monitor

Supercharging the 'S' in ESG to support a just and equitable transition

Moving to meaningful progress in ESG impact

Integrating and operationalizing your net zero strategy

Antea Group authored the "Legislative Risk Monitor" chapter, offering an overview of recent and upcoming legislative changes, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDD), German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG), and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Proposed Rule to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures.

Download the Guide Here

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is an international membership community for the environmental services space, built around their market intelligence service. Their analysts help customers examine market opportunities in the environmental sector. They bring together business leaders and practitioners in peer-to-peer networks and share news and insight with member companies.

Their mission?is to connect the environmental, ESG and professional services community, and provide the intelligence to deliver a sustainable transition. They aim to be the leading global partner supporting?the environmental, sustainability & ESG community?in?its?ambition to shape a better future.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the ?Inogen Alliance.

