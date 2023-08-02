Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Today, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued a decision requiring additional proceedings related to NewRange Copper Nickel NorthMet Project's water discharge permit. NewRange looks forward to working with the respective state, federal, and tribal agencies to address the court's ruling.

The decision primarily concerned confirming the permitting issues raised between and among the various governmental entities are appropriately addressed and documented in a public process. The Court recognized that the permit may be protective of the state, tribal, and federal waters, and will improve water quality in key areas. NewRange is confident that the additional proceedings will confirm the project protects water quality for all, and welcomes working with stakeholders on the permit.

As designed, the NorthMet Project will employ the most advanced and protective water treatment technology of any mining project in the history of the State of Minnesota. For example, the NorthMet Project is believed to be the only industrial, commercial or municipal operator in Minnesota to commit to and demonstrate that it can meet the state's strict water quality standards for protection of wild rice. The wild rice standard for sulfate is 10mg/l. By comparison, the drinking water standard for sulfate is 250 mg/l.

# # #

About NewRange Copper Nickel

NewRange Copper Nickel LLC is a 50:50 joint venture of subsidiaries of Teck Resources Limited and PolyMet Mining Corp., holding the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits - two large, distinct, and well defined copper-nickel PGM resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota. The stand-alone company is working to unlock two new domestic supplies of critical minerals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining, and delivering significant, multi-generational economic and other benefits to the region and beyond. The company is based in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. For more information about NewRange Copper Nickel: www.newrangecoppernickel.com.

# # #

