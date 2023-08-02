AEG Germany Diverts More Than 1.1 Million Single-Use Plastic Cups From Landfills

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / AEG:

A look at the reusable cups at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Since the launch of its new in-house washing and reusable cup program in February in partnership with Levy Restaurants, AEG Germany, a division of Anschutz Entertainment Group ("AEG"), has diverted more than 1.1 million single-use plastic cups from landfills in its first six months of operations.

Fans attending events at Mercedes-Benz Arena or the Verti Music Hall in Berlin and Barclay's Arena in Hamburg, now receive their drinks in recycled Ökocups, which are cleaned on-site. The new reusable cup system replaces all paper and biodegradable PLA disposable cups that were previously used in the venues.

"Each year, Barclays Arena, Mercedes-Benz Arena, and Verti Music Hall host up to 170 events and utilizes an average of 10,000 beverage cups per event," said Uwe Frommhold, Chief Operating Officer for AEG Germany. "Adopting a reusable cup system with an in-house rinsing line has proven to be a step in the right direction, allowing us to operate more responsibly and minimize our environmental impact across our operations."

Cleaning the reusable cups onsite also eliminates the emissions that would normally be generated during transport to an external cup washing facility. The Ökocups are largely made from recycled plastic and are reprocessed to 100% at the end of their service life. The new in-house washing and reusable cup initiative builds on AEG Germany's ongoing commitment to achieve greater sustainability in throughout its operations.

As the leading sports and live entertainment company, AEG is committed to operating responsibly and to catalyzing the influence of live entertainment to preserve the planet for future generations. The company has been embedding sustainability into its global business since 2008. To learn more about its global sustainability initiatives, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771877/AEG-Germany-Diverts-More-Than-11-Million-Single-Use-Plastic-Cups-From-Landfills