Tidal League Inc.: Tidal League Records Major Milestones, Reaches 150 Million People and Celebrates Its 5th Birthday in July

Multi-media network owns NBA media cycle from Las Vegas, Nevada.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / To mark the five-year milestone, Tidal League moved from its Canadian Headquarters to set up shop in Nevada for two weeks at NBA Summer League. During this time, Tidal League built a remarkable studio set where they filmed Season 3 of "LeagueBiz", a show that demystifies the business of basketball with the best creators, leaders and executives in the sport. Created in partnership with SLAM, Season 1 of LeagueBiz can be streamed online, and Season 2 is slated for release later this year. Simultaneously, Tidal League filmed multiple episodes of "Run Your Race" with host and NBA player Theo Pinson. Run Your Race captured the attention of millions across the world as major American media outlets, including ESPN's "NBA Today", distributed the content on their platforms.

Pairing Theo Pinson's natural storytelling ability with his humor is what makes him a global draw. From the infamous John Wall interview, filmed earlier this year, to his viral sit-downs with NBA Champion Bruce Brown and new Dallas Maverick Grant Williams, his audience grows by the day.

Working with talented creators like Theo is why Tidal League continues to dominate social, digital and print news cycles with its content reaching 150M people in July. Moving with momentum, the back half of 2023 will be filled with more milestones for Tidal League with respect to partnerships on both the content and revenue side of the business. All soon to be announced.

About Tidal League

Tidal League is a multi-media network founded on three principles: storytelling, sports and culture. In unison, Tidal League brings voice to all pillars through the careful selection of its creators and branded partnerships, resulting in a sea of original content.

Contact Information

Kurt Benson

CEO

kurt@tidalleague.com

(647)914-5599

SOURCE: Tidal League Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771861/Tidal-League-Records-Major-Milestones-Reaches-150-Million-People-and-Celebrates-Its-5th-Birthday-in-July