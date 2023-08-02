Amdocs Management Limited: HERFLIX Selects Amdocs' Vubiquity to Provide a Full Suite of Content Management Services to Power their Streaming Service Focused on Films for, about and by Women

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been selected by HERFLIX, a subscription-free online movie theater focused on films for, about and by women, to provide content acquisition and processing in order to deliver premium video on demand (PVOD) and ad-based content for their streaming service.

The film industry has historically lacked gender diversity, with limited opportunities for women directors, writers, and actors to have their work showcased on a global scale. This agreement recognizes the immense talent and creativity that exists among female filmmakers and aims to bridge the gap by offering a dedicated platform for their stories to reach a wider audience.

Vubiquity, a technology-led media services provider, holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity offers a complete end-to-end solution covering content acquisition, curation and management services to support the HERFLIX platform.

Adriana Shaw, Founder & President of HERFLIX, said: "Our mission is to create a platform that not only celebrates the unique experiences and perspectives of women but also provides a voice to underrepresented storytellers. By curating and showcasing female-driven content, we aim to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and inspire audiences with narratives that resonate on a profound level. We're pleased to work with Amdocs' Vubiquity as we select compelling, important content for our platform."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "We're thrilled to work with HERFLIX, which is poised to bring a diverse range of captivating films to audiences, enabling viewers to connect with stories that resonate with their own experiences and perspectives. Representation matters, and by championing female-led narratives, this partnership allows Amdocs to contribute to a more inclusive and representative media landscape that reflects the diversity of our society."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Herflix

Herflix is a subscription-free online movie theater OTT service distributing the latest premium PVOD movies from all major Hollywood studios and independent distributors. Herflix utilizes proprietary AI/ML features to deliver highly personalized content, search results and enable community engagement. Visit Herflix at www.herflix.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market.

