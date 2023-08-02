Amdocs Management Limited: South Africa's Melon Digital Enhances its Digital Brands Suite with Amdocs eSIM Platform For a Fully Digital Customer Journey

Collaboration empowers MVNOs with a fully integrated, cloud-based solution for seamless eSIM adoption.

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Melon Digital, a digitally-led mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) based in South Africa, has selected Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform, empowering customers worldwide to enjoy a fully digital experience with eSIM capabilities on their primary and secondary devices.

Earlier this year, Melon Digital launched its global MVNE platform using Amdocs' Digital Brands Suite as a Service to provide customer care and monetization capabilities. The integration of the Amdocs eSIM Cloud platform with this solution will enable Melon Digital to provide consumers with seamless digital experiences on smartphones, smartwatches, and other connected devices through effortless and convenient eSIM adoption. Device users on iOS, Samsung, and Google (Android) will be able to experience the simplicity of profile management using the Melon Digital consumer application, ensuring an intuitive and user-friendly experience.

"In just six months, we have successfully launched a new digital MVNO from scratch, and Amdocs has been the perfect partner throughout, showcasing flexibility, exceeding expectations, and responding rapidly to address our needs," said Calvin Collett, Founder and CEO at Melon Digital. "Working with Amdocs has been instrumental in creating a complete digital experience for consumers in South Africa and the customers of new MVNOs around the globe, and we now intend to further revolutionize the customer experience with seamless eSIM adoption."

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Melon Digital by providing an integrated eSIM and MVNE cloud-based, SaaS platform, enabling them to offer unparalleled digital experiences across all lines of businesses and devices," says Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "eSIM facilitates MVNOs and digital brands to achieve rapid distribution through various digital channels and gain access to new devices and market segments."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

