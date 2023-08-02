Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of two cannabis consumer brands in Canada, MOD and .decimal, with both featuring Glow's portfolio of proprietary liquid and powder cannabis ingredient technologies. MOD is a brand of naturally flavoured water-soluble drops and .decimal is a brand of precision-dosed, fast-acting capsules. Commercial sales activities have commenced and based on positive customer traction, the Company expects initial sales as early as Q3 2023.

"The launch of our own portfolio of cannabis consumer brands in Canada gives us the platform to both showcase our innovative ingredient technologies and deliver incredible new product experiences for consumers that push the boundaries of innovation in the category," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "MOD and .decimal are both brands thoughtfully designed to address important, yet underserved consumer needs for dose-customization and dose-control."





"Going to market with our own brands that leverages our own unique ingredient technologies allows us to unlock a step-change in product experience and price-value equation," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Our focus has always been to build differentiated, value-added, and science-backed products, and we see the category is quickly evolving in that direction."

MOD drops are water-soluble cannabis extract drops with a burst of natural flavour (or flavourless versions), quick onset, and zero sugar. Packaged in a compact easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop delivers 1 mg of cannabinoids, MOD gives consumers the freedom to customize your cannabis experience, your own way, whenever, wherever. It features Glow's 100% natural MyCellTM rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption and virtually no bitter tastes. MOD is setting a new standard for a more enjoyable and effective cannabis experience you can feel good about.

Key Benefits:

Customization: Dose your own way, on-demand

Dose your own way, on-demand Better for you flavours: Natural, sugar-free flavour

Natural, sugar-free flavour Portability: Easy, on-the-go dosing, whenever, wherever

Easy, on-the-go dosing, whenever, wherever Faster absorption: Rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption

MOD is available in a wide range of natural flavours and cannabinoid varieties:

THC Berry Drops

THC Lime Drops

THC Watermelon Drops

THC Mango Drops

THC Flavourless Drops

THC:CBD Flavourless Drops

THC:CBG Flavourless Drops

CBN:CBD Flavourless Drops

.decimal is an innovative new brand of precisely dosed capsules featuring Glow's rapid onset powder technology to deliver a faster-acting, targeted, and controlled cannabis experience. .decimal capsules are formulated with Glow's patent-pending cannabis powder extract to deliver a precise and predictable dose, every time, with faster absorption in the body, unlike conventional oil-based soft-gels. .decimal is made with only plant-based ingredients, fast-dissolving vegan capsules.

Key Benefits:

Precision dosing: Precise and predictable dose, every time

Precise and predictable dose, every time Faster-acting: Proprietary powder technology delivers faster absorption vs. softgels

Proprietary powder technology delivers faster absorption vs. softgels Controlled & targeted experience: Formulations optimized for accurate and consistent effects

Formulations optimized for accurate and consistent effects 100% natural: Made with only natural, plant-based ingredients and easy-to-swallow vegan capsules

.decimal is available in a range of targeted formulas and pack sizes to meet the diverse set of consumer needs:

THC 10mg (10 caps, 30 caps, 90 caps)

Balanced 10:10 THC/CBD (10 caps, 30 caps, 90 caps)

Balanced 5:5 THC/CBD (10 caps, 30 caps, 90 caps)

THC 2.5mg (20 caps, 60 caps)

CBD 20mg (10 caps, 30 caps, 90 caps)

CBN:CBD 5:5 (10 caps, 30 caps)

CBG:THC 5:5 (10 caps, 30 caps)

Quad 4x2.5 THC/CBD/CBG/CBN (10 caps, 30 caps)

Initial commercial activities will start with the Ontario market - Canada's largest Cannabis market and then expand to other provinces.

*MOD and .decimal SKU availability will vary across markets.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

