

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $97.3 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $348.2 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.0% to $4.42 billion from $6.80 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $97.3 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $4.42 Bln vs. $6.80 Bln last year.



