

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA), on Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter. The company reported a profit of $528.3 million, or $3.00 per share, compared to $603.4 million, or $3.42 per share in 2022 year over year.



Five analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.



Revenue was $1.1 billion in the second-quarter compared to $1.03 billion in 2022 year over year.



Public Storage closed Wednesday's trading at $278.77, down $0.58 or 0.21% in its regular trading session.



