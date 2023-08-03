Morning Star Transport LLC Announces Sustainability Initiative

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Morning Star Transport LLC, a logistics and transportation company, is pleased to announce that it has officially gone green. CEO John Kaprian founded the company to help businesses move things from one place to another with their reliable fleet of vehicles. With a focus on efficiency, the company is shifting to eco-friendly transportation. MST hopes it can continue to help others move cargo while preserving the environment.

Morning Star Transport hopes to support the very ground its fleet drives on. "We recognize the importance of maintaining the natural environment," states Kaprian. "As a transportation company, we see it as our responsibility to be extra careful and completely aware of the impact we have on the environment."

"We are embracing sustainability!" states Kaprian. "We have officially gone digital and are now totally paperless. Our office utilizes LED lighting and disposes of waste in an environmentally friendly manner by utilizing recycling and composting." Morning Star Transport has also changed all warehouse machinery and vehicles from gas to electric.

Morning Star Transport has always had a knack for efficiency. The company helps plan the best routes for getting things to their destination quickly and safely. With highly competitive rates on yearly contracts, Morning Star is a great transportation partner for Receivers and Consignees. "We partner with freight forwarders, shippers, manufacturers, or 3rd party logistics providers and service any and all trans-loading, warehousing, drayage, and contract work," Kaprian mentions.

The company aims to furnish logistics and supply chain solutions that prioritize speed-to-market and dependable service at a reasonable cost. Morning Star Transport also aims to update technology consistently with a vast fleet of low-emission vehicles compliant with the Clean Truck Program, diminishing emissions by up to 90% per truck.

Established in 2015 in response to unfulfilled intermodal market needs, Morning Star Transport rapidly developed into a comprehensive transportation company. MST earned a solid standing, servicing some of the most renowned names in the industry, such as Steam, C.H. Robinson, and TQL. Headquartered in Tukwila, WA, Morning Star Transport has more than 15,000 square feet of warehouse space. It provides a broad selection of custom distribution, warehousing, and transportation services to streamline delivery to the most intricate supply chains. The company has serviced some of the most active harbors in the US.

Along with environmental change, the company has recently taken strides forward, aiming to provide an even more efficient, hassle-free customer experience. "We hope to do this by installing features such as mobile apps for optimizing routes and fuel stops, GPS tracking to easily track loads, instant documentation, automated business operations, and more honest customer service by using software that uses EDI and digital updates in real-time," Kaprian proudly notes. The company has also recently released a new website with user functionalities such as quote requests, the ability to check the status of loads, a career page where users can apply for open positions, and a driver portal so drivers receive real-time information. "We've also added more trucks to the fleet, which are electric."

The company hopes that by making these eco-friendly changes, it can do its part in protecting the environment and inspire others to do the same. "We believe in the changes we're making and hope, on a larger scale, that every little change will add up into larger benefits for our world."

