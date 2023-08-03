Day One Strategy appoints Reena Sooch and Alexis Anderson to launch new healthcare division dedicated to AI-powered innovation and Digital Advisory Services

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Strategy, the trailblazing strategy, data, and insights firm based in London, UK and NYC, USA, proudly introduces its new division focused on reshaping the future of digital in healthcare. With a team of leading experts, Day One Digital Strategy is poised to become the leading authority in digital health strategy, providing unparalleled strategic guidance and transformative services to healthcare clients worldwide.



In an era where digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of our lives, healthcare has been notably behind other industries- and yet, stands out as an industry that can deliver perhaps the most benefit to humanity through digital transformation (to achieve better patient outcomes, fiscal sustainability, and equitable access to care, to name a few examples). Recognizing the critical need for innovation, Abigail Stuart, Founding Partner of Day One Strategy, stated: "At Day One Strategy, we know that the convergence of technology and healthcare offers boundless potential. Our new division is a testament to our unwavering commitment to shaping a healthier future for all. And, we're excited to be bringing in Reena and Alexis, both of whom have an extensive track record generating value for leading life sciences and tech organizations."

Reena Sooch, Partner, and Global Head of Digital Strategy emphasized the importance of tailored solutions in the healthcare landscape: "Every healthcare organization is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Whether it's navigating the vast landscape of digital solutions, transforming workflows or crafting the optimal launch strategy, Day One's Digital Strategy Division is dedicated to crafting personalized strategies that solve for the biggest pain points with equity at the heart of our mission."

Alexis Anderson, Co-Partner shares more information on the new division, "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, human intelligence and industry expertise, our vision is to reshape the future of healthcare, leaning on AI to increase efficiency and add value for our clients. We're excited to bring our unique value proposition to the market."

About Day One Strategy: Bringing together technology and human intelligence to drive actionable insights, Day One Strategy is a visionary strategy, data, and insights firm specializing in healthcare. With a team of healthcare experts, the firm empowers healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital era.

