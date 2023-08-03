

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $69.5 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $98.8 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $139.3 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $496.6 million from $475.9 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $69.5 Mln. vs. $98.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q2): $496.6 Mln vs. $475.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 -$1.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $453.7 - $473.7 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.39 - $8.88 Full year revenue guidance: $2.257 - $2.327 Bln



