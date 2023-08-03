Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2023) - Texas accident attorneys Reyna Law Firm announced its new services in Houston, supporting those hurt in car accidents caused by distracted drivers. The move comes with Reyna Law Firm citing concerning statistics relating to the rampant threat posed by driver inattention. According to the NHTSA, 3,522 lives were lost nationwide in 2021 solely as a result of driver distraction - with phone usage and texting while driving often being contributing factors. In response, the firm's latest announcement is geared toward holding distracted drivers accountable for causing injury.

"Distracted driving," notes JR Reyna, the firm's lead attorney, "can be extremely dangerous - particularly when cars are traveling at highway speeds. A split-second of inattention can lead to collisions, wrecks, and with them, severe injury." With its new services, Reyna Law Firm is now able to conduct investigations into the circumstances surrounding vehicle accidents in order to establish fault.

As such, its car, truck, and commercial vehicle accident attorneys look to pursue compensation from at-fault drivers to the full extent demanded by law. Reyna Law Firm's services are applicable to those injured on one of Houston's many high-traffic roadways, seeking recompense for medical costs, impacted employment opportunities, and other detrimental losses.

"If it can be proven that another motorist was driving while distracted," says Reyna Law Firm, "they would be fully responsible for any resulting accidents, injuries, and damages under the state's at-fault laws." Accordingly, its new services enable the firm to evaluate traffic reports, gather witness testimony, and more as part of efforts to demonstrate blame.

While doing so, Reyna Law Firm also supports injured victims with damage claim management - calling this a major need for those trying to recover from their accident. Via its new services, the firm can act as a representative in ongoing discussions with insurance companies, aiming to have initial settlement offers raised to a more appropriate sum.

The firm's latest services take into account the full rights of injured parties, and are designed to help victims understand what they may be entitled to. Reyna Law Firm now offers all-hours contact options in consideration of the limited timeframe in which injury claims can be filed - allowing Houston case reviews and claim proceedings to go forward quickly.

Interested parties across the Greater Houston area can find further details about Reyna Law Firm's services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/houston

