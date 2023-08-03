Odessa, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Reyna Law Firm has upgraded its catastrophic injury legal options, with new services aimed at exposing defective equipment at oilfields on behalf of injured workers in Odessa, Texas. The announcement enables Reyna Law Firm to put a more extensive focus on injuries sustained at oilfields in and around Odessa, with the area being home to many such sites. Lead attorney JR Reyna points to defective equipment and poor safety standards as among the leading causes of oil and gas related accidents. Accordingly, the firm moves to provide assistance in subsequent damage claims.

For more information see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/odessa

Specifically, Reyna Law Firm's newly offered services cover workplace accidents involving gas leaks, blowouts, explosions, and other incidents caused by defects and improper safety protocols. Its injury attorneys aim to assess the circumstances surrounding such disasters in order to determine whether a third party, company, or insurer may be liable.

When oil companies supply their workers with flawed equipment or machinery, suggests the firm, the risk of serious workplace accidents rises. Reyna Law Firm has brought forward its new services to keep injured victims informed of their rights in such situations, and their eligibility for much-needed compensatory sums.

Corroded pipes, damaged cables, and worn metal are some examples of defects reported at oil sites, potentially resulting in harm to workers and the surrounding community. Reyna Law Firm cites experience with victims who've sustained head injuries, impact from high falls, and even lost limbs. Major injuries such as these require costly medical treatment, for which the firm's new services target reimbursement.

Reyna Law Firm's new service also includes case assessments at its Odessa offices, where its injury attorneys offer professional guidance for victims and their families. Initial consultations enable the firm to determine the potential value of each unique damage claim based on injuries suffered, the cost of future medical care, lost wages, and other factors.

The Odessa lawyers advise that inadequate site maintenance and infrequent safety inspections are grave errors for which companies may be culpable. Investigations are a crucial step in Reyna Law Firm's new services, involving the steady acquisition of evidence to support the testimony of injured victims.

Once liability has been demonstratively proven, Reyna Law Firm's new services also extend to full settlement recovery. Its Odessa team is now equipped to open and manage discussions with insurance companies as part of efforts to negotiate fair agreements for those hurt in oil industry-related accidents.

Interested parties in Odessa, across West Texas, and Eastern New Mexico can find additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its new legal assistance options for oilfield injury cases at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/odessa

