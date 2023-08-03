Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list JPEX Coin (JPC) on August 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on August 8, 2023.





JPEX is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) that has been operating successfully in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Its native token, JPC, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 8, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing JPEX

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of JEPX Coin (JPC), a digital asset aimed at enhancing the overall ecosystem of the JPEX crypto exchange. JPC will compete with other exchange tokens, both centralized and decentralized, and aims to contribute to the improved market capitalization of exchange-backed tokens. With millions of users and support for over 100 cryptocurrencies, JPC's introduction will add liquidity to the overall volume of crypto trading platforms.

Additionally, JPEX is eyeing the non-fungible token (NFT) space and considering the use of JPC as the primary digital currency for transactions within the NFT marketplace. The token's attributes of utility, transferability, non-counterfeitability, durability, scarcity, and divisibility may also pave the way for its acceptance as a transactional currency in mainstream markets.

The launch of JPC marks a pivotal moment for JPEX as it establishes itself in the competitive crypto landscape and harnesses the potential of DeFi and NFTs. The allocation and mechanism implementations for JPC aim to ensure fairness, value maintenance, and sustainable development, cementing its role as a key link between JPEX users, professional traders, Web3, and the metaverse.

About JPC Token

JPC serves as more than a traditional token, acting as a link connecting all JPEX users and professional traders, facilitating their entry into the Web3 and metaverse era. It has brought significant advancements to JPEX, bringing about a consolidated renovation and a breakthrough in prevailing technology. Starting from 1st September 2022, subscriptions for the JPEX launchpad will only be accepted in JPC, requiring users to commit JPC tokens to participate in the presale campaign. Additionally, a one-off burning process will be activated once JPC reaches 50,000 or more addresses by 30th September, burning 3% of the total JPC volume. Furthermore, the "Handling Fee Buy-Back & Burn Mechanism" entails utilizing 100% of the profits from JPEX's cryptocurrency platform handling fee to buy back JPC, subsequently burning it. This mechanism will be activated on 1st November 2022, with earnings from the handling fees since the platform's first operating quarter being used for the buy-back of JPC tokens.

Based on ERC20, JPC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The token distribution consists of 1% for Benevolent Funds, 15% for Metaverse Funds, 12% for JPEX Team, 15% for Airdrop, 15% for Development Funds, and 42% for DAO Ecosystem Funds. Upon adjusting the JPC project's development focus and burning the JPC tokens, the circulating supply is 71,973,400,378 JPC and the circulating market capitalization of JPC will be approximately 2,519,069,013 USDT. In contrast, the total supply is 197,982,266,919 JPC and the total market capitalization of the JPC project will amount to approximately 6,929,379,342 USDT. Locked JPC tokens will be burned after they are unlocked in the future. If deemed necessary, the project team and various stakeholders may decide to burn the remaining JPC tokens to ensure the market's healthy and sustainable growth. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 8, 2023, investors who are interested in JPC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

