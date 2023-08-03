Record Gross sales above €2bn in H1-23

FY-23 outlook confirmed,

Adj. EBIT expected in the higher range

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Record Gross sales of €2.3bn, up 20%

Net margin grew strongly to €222m, up 18%

Adj. EBIT1 at €84m, up 26% at 37.8% of Net margin

CASH PERFORMANCE

Solid cash generation: Adj. Operating FCF at €105m

116% Cash conversion

Leverage ratio down at 1.3x Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces its financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 9:00 am (CET) today, available via webcast (https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/). A replay will be available.1

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased to announce an excellent performance in the first half of 2023, with strong margin progression and sales growth ahead of the cyber security market. Our momentum reflects the differentiation, resilience, and operational gearing of our model, combined with a laser focus on efficiency and cost control. As a result, we have moved closer to our long-term target of adjusted EBIT margins of c.40% with high cash generation. In addition, we continue to grow strongly in the US, a significant market with exciting long-term growth potential.

Our mission is to create a safer digital world. We do this by giving hundreds of thousands of organisations globally access to the most innovative cyber security technologies. This is built on our global platform, commercial expertise and technical know-how. After a surge in demand for cyber technology in 2022 reflecting the shift to hybrid working, increasing use of cloud technology and threats linked to the war in Ukraine we are now seeing sales activity return to a normalised long-term trend of double-digit growth. Notwithstanding a lengthening in sales cycles and continued macro uncertainty, our market-leading portfolio of cybersecurity vendors, proven ability to grow our addressable market and strong balance sheet support our confidence in achieving our 2023 guidance. On the back of the solid H1 2023 performance, we now expect our Adj. EBIT to reach the upper end of the range."

1 Formerly identified as Adj. EBITA. Recurring operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets, adjusted for non-GAAP items.

Q2 2023 GROSS SALES REVENUE

Q2 2023 Gross sales

in million Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Variation Reported Constant

Currency1 EMEA 798 897 +12% +15% AMERICAS 107 158 +48% +52% APAC 123 96 -21% -17% GROUP 1,027 1,152 +12% +15%

Q2 2023 IFRS Revenue

in million Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Variation Reported Constant

Currency1 EMEA 596 695 +17% +19% AMERICAS 74 115 +56% +60% APAC 93 73 -21% -16% GROUP 762 883 +16% +19%

Gross sales were €1,152 million, an increase of 12% year over year on a reported basis, +15% at constant currency.

Most of this growth (8%) was driven by business with existing vendors in their current geographies. The remainder of the growth was due to vendor expansion (4%). Vendor expansion is a combination of vendors entering into new geographies (3%) and new vendor relationships (1%).

H1 2023 PERFORMANCE

Gross sales and adjusted profitability metrics are non-GAAP measures. Revenue and Net margin are reported in IFRS format. Full results as per IFRS are presented in the Appendix along with the reconciliation detailing the differences with non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the glossary at the end of the press release for further explanations.

in million H1 2022 H1 2023 Change Reported Constant

Currency1 Gross sales 1,947 2,331 +20% +22% Revenue 1,474 1,776 +21% +23% Net margin 188 222 +18% % Gross sales 9.6% 9.5% 12bps Adj. EBIT 67 84 +26% % Net margin 35.4% 37.8% +240bps Adj. net income2 38 45 +18%

1 Variation at constant currency is computed using 2022 rates applied to 2023 Gross sales. The USD, GBP and PLN evolved as follows: 1EUR: 1.081 USD; 1EUR: 0.877 GBP, 1EUR: 4.626PLN respectively for 2023 and 1EUR: 1.094 USD; 1EUR: 0.842 GBP, 1EUR: 4.633PLN respectively for 2022.

2 Adj. net Income for H1-22 was restated to include IAS 34 application effects.

Gross sales were €2,331 million, an increase of 20% year on year on a reported basis and up 22% at constant currency. Most of this growth (17%) was driven by business with existing vendors in their current geographies. The remainder of the growth was due to vendor expansion (3%). Vendor expansion is a combination of vendors entering into new geographies (1%) and new vendor relationships (2%).

Vendor retention rate1 improved in H1 2023, supported by increasing demand for our vendors' solutions and the continued engagement of our channel partners. Net vendor retention rate1 on a rolling 12-month basis at H1 2023 was up 131% (vs 122% in H1 2022) with net reseller retention rate1 on a rolling 12-month basis at H1 2023 at 130% (vs 122% in H1 2022).

Revenue as reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements takes into account the recognition of the sales of support and maintenance on a Net margin basis as per IFRS as Exclusive Networks is not the primary obligor for these solutions. Revenue grew in line with Gross sales.

Net margin was €222 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 18% year on year, reflecting a mix of geography and deal size.

Operating expenses increased 14% to €138 million, aligned with tight control on new hires and overhead cost structure. Costs are evolving at a slower pace than the top line, improving our operating leverage.

Adjusted EBIT rose to €84 million, up 26% year over year. Adj. EBIT margin over Net margin was up 240 bps year on year to 37.8% as the Group benefits from operating leverage, driven at regional level.

Adjusted net income was €45 million, representing an increase of 18% year over year, resulting from the Adj. EBIT improvement, partially offset by increasing financial interest costs.

H1 2023 PERFORMANCE BY REGION

in million H1 2022 H1 2023 Change Reported Constant

Currency EMEA Gross sales 1,528 1,822 +19% +22% Revenue 1,162 1,392 +20% +22% Adj. EBIT 70 89 +27% AMERICAS Gross sales 200 298 +49% +48% Revenue 143 221 +54% +53% Adj. EBIT 4 7 +59% APAC Gross sales 219 211 -4% -2% Revenue 168 163 -3% -1% Adj. EBIT 11 10 -5% Total Gross sales 1,947 2,331 +20% +22% Revenue 1,474 1,776 +21% +23% Adj. EBIT 67 84 +26%

1 Defined as rolling 12 months Gross sales generated in year N from vendors/customers active in year N-1 divided by rolling 12 months Gross Sales from the same vendors/customers in year N-1

EMEA (78% of total Gross sales): Gross sales were €1,822 million, up 19% year on year, with strong momentum in the first quarter followed by a return to normalised activity levels in the second quarter. Profitability increased significantly, with Adjusted EBIT rising to €89 million, up 27% year on year.

AMERICAS (13% of total Gross sales): Gross sales were €298 million, up 49% year on year. During the first half of the year, the Americas region benefitted from the strong growth with existing vendors and a fast ramp up of new vendors, with the US entering the top 3 largest countries for the Group alongside with largest historical European countries. Operational gearing drove record growth of +59% for Adj. EBIT, outperforming reported top line growth.

APAC (9% of total Gross sales): Gross sales reached €211 million, a decline of 4% year on year. The region faced a tougher prior year comparator in the second quarter. Q2 2022 benefitted from large deals that were not repeated in Q2 2023.

Despite tough comps in the second quarter, profitability was protected in the first half with Adj. EBIT declining €1 million year on year, to €10 million.

H1 2023 CASH FLOW AND FINANCING

Changes in working capital amounted to a negative €81 million vs. H1 2022, this variation is mainly explained by the one-off effect of the pan-European factoring program implementation in new countries in H1 2022 for €41 million and the seasonality of the activity.

Adj. Operating Free Cash Flow reached a strong level, amounting to an inflow of €105 million in H1 2023, compared to €166 million in H1 2022.

Leverage: Financial gross debt at June 30, 2023 was €488 million (vs. €523 million at end Dec. 2022), with Net cash cash equivalents standing at €262 million and Net debt at €226 million. This resulted in a leverage ratio of Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA of 1.3x. The leverage benefitted from the decrease of financial liabilities.

2023 OUTLOOK

In an environment still challenged by macroeconomic volatility, we remain confident in meeting our FY 2023 guidance. On the back of the solid H1 2023 performance, we now expect our Adj. EBIT to reach the upper end of the range:

Gross sales above €5,150 million

above €5,150 million Net margin in the range of €450 million to €465 million

in the range of €450 million to €465 million Adj. EBIT in the range of €172 million to €178 million

in the range of €172 million to €178 million Adj. Operating FCF above 80% of Adj. EBITDA

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SINCE 30 JUNE 2023

FOUR-YEAR LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BPI FRANCE

On 3 July 2023, through its subsidiary Everest SubBidCo SAS, Exclusive Networks signed a four-year loan agreement with Bpifrance Investissement for €15 million. The principal will be amortized in six half-yearly instalments.

COMPLETION OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

On 4 July 2023, Exclusive Networks completed a €25 million share buyback programme, launched on 20 March 2023. As part of this programme, Exclusive Networks has acquired 1,288,819 shares with a view to remitting them in the context of management package schemes such as allotment of Long-Term Incentives plans represented by free-shares and M&A build-up.

APPENDIX

H1 2023 CONSOLIDATED P&L

EURm 30 June 2022 30 June 2023 Revenue 1,474 1,776 Costs of purchases goods and services (1,283) (1,551) Freight on sales (3) (3) Net margin 188 222 Personnel costs (90) (97) Other operating costs (29) (39) Amortization of intangible assets (30) (30) Depreciation and amortization of tangible assets (6) (7) Recurring operating profit 32 49 Non-recurring operating income and expenses (0) 1 Operating profit 32 50 Finance debt costs (7) (14) Interest on lease liabilities (0) (1) Other financial income and expenses (5) (11) Financial result (13) (26) Income before taxes 19 24 Income taxes (8) (6) Net income 11 18 Net income attributable: To the owners of the parent company 10 16 To non-controlling interest 1 2 Earnings per share attributable to parent company (in €): Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.18 Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.18

H1 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EURm 31 Dec. 2022 30 June 2023 ASSETS Goodwill 295 295 Other intangible assets 1,112 1,087 Property, plant and equipment 7 7 Right-of-use assets 26 26 Other non-current financial assets 40 46 Deferred tax assets 8 9 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,488 1,470 Inventories 271 218 Trade receivables and related accounts 1,132 925 Income tax receivables 12 13 Other current financial assets 19 18 Cash and cash equivalents 268 267 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,703 1,440 TOTAL ASSETS 3,191 2,910 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital and share premium 976 976 Retained earnings and other reserves (27) (31) Foreign currency translation reserve 4 (4) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company 952 941 Non-controlling interests 3 4 TOTAL EQUITY 956 945 Other non-current financial liabilities 488 499 Non-current lease liabilities 20 19 Non-current provisions 4 3 Other non-current liabilities 0 0 Deferred tax liabilities 274 270 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 785 792 Trade payables and related accounts 1,304 1,072 Other current financial liabilities 128 79 Current lease liabilities 8 7 Current provisions 0 1 Current tax liabilities 11 15 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,450 1,174 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3,191 2,910

H1 2023 CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EURm 30 June 2022 30 June 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 11 18 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation, impairment and change in provisions 36 37 Financial debt costs interest on lease liabilities 8 15 Income tax expenses 8 6 Other adjustments and non-cash items 8 5 Income tax paid (10) (10) Cash flows from operating activities before change in working capital 61 70 Change in working capital 91 10 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 152 81 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (3) (3) Changes in other financial assets (1) 1 Impact of changes in scope of consolidation (1) NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4) (2) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (1) Disposal (acquisition) of treasury shares 0 (25) Proceeds from issuance of bank borrowings from other financial liabilities 12 26 Factoring liabilities (3) (35) Short-term financing (5) (2) Interest Paid (8) (14) Repayment of bank borrowing other financial liabilities (13) (24) Other cash-out flows from financing activities (8) (5) NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (26) (79) Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 0 (1) INCREASE IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 122 (1) Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 125 263 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 247 262

H1 2023 BRIDGE FROM NET INCOME TO ADJ. NET INCOME

Reported Adjustments Adjusted EURm H1 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 Operating profit Adj. EBIT 32 50 35 34 67 84 Financial result (13) (26) (13) (26) Income before taxes 19 24 35 34 54 58 Growth % 9% Income taxes (8) (6) (8) (7) (16) (13) Effective adjusted tax rate 42% 25% 29% 23% Net income Adj. net income 11 18 27 27 38 45 Growth % 18%

GLOSSARY

Gross sales

Gross sales represent revenue recognized by the Group on a gross basis for each revenue stream.

Net of returns, discount and rebates.

Revenue:

IFRS revenue.

Support Maintenance margin accounted for revenue.

Net of returns, discount and rebates.

Net margin:

Revenue less costs of purchased goods and services and freight on sales.

Adj. EBIT:

Formerly identified as Adj. EBITA.

Recurring operating profit before amortization of intangible assets, adjusted for non-GAAP items.

Adj. EBITDA:

Adj. EBIT restated from D&A.

Adj. net income:

Net income restated for non-recurring operating IFRS and non-GAAP items, net of taxes.

Adj. Operating FCF:

Operating Free Cash Flow before tax and adjusted for non-recurring items.

Cash Conversion:

Adj. Operating Free Cash Flow before Tax Adj. EBITDA.

Non-recurring items:

Items defined as unusual, abnormal and infrequent, of limited number and presented separately in order not to distort the understanding of the Group's underlying performance.

