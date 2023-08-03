Transaction Streamlines the Corebridge Life Retirement Portfolio

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, Laya Healthcare Limited ("laya healthcare"), to AXA for a total consideration of €650 million in cash. The sale of laya healthcare is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Peter Zaffino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of majority shareholder American International Group (NYSE: AIG), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corebridge, said: "This divestiture allows Corebridge to streamline its portfolio and focus on core Life Retirement products and solutions in the United States. AXA is an excellent owner for laya healthcare, with a global platform that will enable the business to continue to build on the success of its highly regarded member-centric approach to health insurance."

Laya healthcare, which is the second largest health insurance provider in Ireland, is a full-service managing general agent headquartered in Cork, Ireland and offers a diverse suite of innovative health insurance benefits and services in the Irish health insurance market, along with life insurance and travel insurance.

Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, said: "Since AIG's acquisition of laya healthcare in 2015, the company has solidified its position as a leading wellness and connected healthcare provider, while developing a strong track record of growth and profitability. We look forward to working with the AXA team and our laya healthcare colleagues on a smooth transition of the business."

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and A&L Goodbody LLP acted as legal counsel to Corebridge.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $365 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and any related oral statements constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the relevant party's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside the relevant party's control. It is possible that the transaction will not be completed within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the transaction will take a materially different form from those contemplated by these statements. Each party referenced in this press release only assumes responsibility for its statements and does not affirm or otherwise adopt the statements of any other party.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802222558/en/

Contacts:

Corebridge

Josh Smith (Investors): investorrelations@corebridgefinancial.com

Matt Ward (Media): media.contact@corebridgefinancial.com

AIG

Quentin McMillan (Investors): quentin.mcmillan@aig.com

Dana Ripley (Media): dana.ripley@aig.com