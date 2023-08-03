Continued global momentum, partially offset by US performance, delivered high-single digit revenue growth

"Our business delivered another quarter ofprofitable growth. Revenue increased by 7.2% with an EBITDA increase of 5.0%. We continue to invest in our strategic priorities for the long-term." Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev

Total Revenue +7.2% Revenue increased by 7.2% in 2Q23 with revenue per hl growth of 9.0% and by 10.0% in HY23 with revenue per hl growth of 10.6%. 18.4%increase in combined revenues of our global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in 2Q23, and 16.9% in HY23. Approximately 64%of our revenue through B2B digital platforms with the monthly active user base of BEES reaching 3.3 million users. Over 115 million USDof revenue generated by our digital direct-to-consumer ecosystem. Total Volume -1.4% In 2Q23, total volumes declined by 1.4%, with own beer volumes down by 1.8% and non-beer volumes up by 0.5%. In HY23, total volumes declined by 0.3% with own beer volumes down by 0.8% and non-beer volumes up by 2.1%. Normalized EBITDA +5.0% In 2Q23, normalized EBITDA increased by 5.0% to 4 909 million USD with a normalized EBITDA margin contraction of 69 bps to 32.5%.In HY23, normalized EBITDA increased by 9.1% to 9 668 million USD and normalized EBITDA margin contracted by 29 bps to 33.0%. Normalized EBITDA figures of HY22 include an impact of 201 million USD from tax credits in Brazil. Underlying Profit 1 452 million USD Underlying profit (profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev excluding non-underlying items and the impact of hyperinflation) was 1 452 million USD in 2Q23 compared to 1 468 million USD in 2Q22 and was 2 762 million USD in HY23 compared to 2 672 million USD in HY22. Underlying EPS 0.72 USD Underlying EPS was 0.72 USD in 2Q23, a decrease from 0.73 USD in 2Q22 and was 1.37 USD in HY23, an increase from 1.33 USD in HY22. Net Debt to EBITDA 3.70x Net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.70x at 30 June 2023 compared to 3.86x at 30 June 2022 and 3.51x at 31 December 2022.

1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market. For important disclaimers and notes on the basis of preparation, please refer to page 15.

Management comments

Continued global momentum, partially offset by US performance, delivered high-single digit revenue growth

We delivered a top-line increase of 7.2%, with revenue growth in more than 85% of our markets, driven by a revenue per hl increase of 9.0% as a result of pricing actions, ongoing premiumization and other revenue management initiatives. Volumes declined by 1.4%, as growth in the majority of our markets was offset by performance in the US. EBITDA increased by 5.0% with margin compression of 69bps, driven by anticipated commodity cost headwinds and increased sales and marketing investments. Underlying EPS was 0.72 USD.

Progressing our strategic priorities

We continue to execute on and invest in three key strategic pillars to deliver consistent growth and long-term value creation.

Lead and grow the category:

This quarter we delivered volume growth in the majority of our markets and revenue growth in more than 85%.

Digitize and monetize our ecosystem:

BEES captured approximately 9.2 billion USD of gross merchandise value (GMV), a 30% increase versus 2Q22 with 64% of our revenue through B2B digital channels. BEES Marketplace is live in 15 markets and generated an annualized GMV of approximately 1.3 billion USD with 63% of BEES customers now also Marketplace buyers.

Optimize our business:

In HY23, disciplined overhead management and efficient resource allocation enabled us to invest approximately 2.1 billion USD in capex and 3.5 billion USD in sales and marketing to drive the organic growth of our business. We continue to focus on deleveraging with net debt to EBITDA reaching 3.70x versus 3.86x as of 30 June 2022.

Lead and grow the category

In HY23, we invested approximately 3.5 billion USD in sales and marketing, a 12.8% increase versus HY22, driving an increase of our portfolio brand power in approximately 60% of our key markets. We are executing on our five proven and scalable levers to drive category expansion:

Inclusive Category In 2Q23, the percentage of consumers purchasing our portfolio of brands increased across key markets in Latin America and Africa, according to our estimates. This increase in participation was led by female and lower income consumer groups, driven by continued brand and pack innovation.

Core Superiority:In 2Q23, our mainstream portfolio delivered a mid-single digit revenue increase as double-digit growth in South Africa and Colombia was partially offset by the revenue decline of Bud Light in the US. Our mainstream brands gained or maintained share of segment in two thirds of our key markets, according to our estimates.

Occasions Development: Our global no-alcohol beer portfolio delivered approximately 30% revenue growth this quarter, with our performance driven by Budweiser Zero in Brazil and growth of Corona Cero in Canada and Europe. Leveraging our digital direct-to-consumer products we are investing in and developing new consumption occasions. For example, in Brazil, Zé Delivery enabled the launch of Corona Sunset Hours, an everyday activation encouraging consumers to disconnect from work and reconnect with friends in the early evening.

Premiumization:Our above core beer portfoliogrew revenue by more than 10% in 2Q23, led by our global brands and double-digit growth of Modelo in Mexico and Spaten in Brazil. Our global brands grew revenue by 18.4% outside of their home markets, led by Corona, which was recently recognized by Kantar BrandZ as the #1 fastest growing global beer brand by value, which grew by 23.7%. Budweiser delivered a revenue increase of 16.9%, with broad-based growth in 25 markets, and Stella Artois grew by 14.5%.

Beyond Beer:Our global Beyond Beer business contributed over 385 million USD of revenue in the quarter and grew by mid-single digits as growth globally was partially offset by a soft malt-based seltzer industry in the US. Global growth was primarily driven by the expansion of Brutal Fruit in Africa and the Vicky portfolio in Mexico.

Digitize and monetize our ecosystem

Digitizing our relationships with more than 6 million customers globally: As of 30 June 2023, BEES is live in 23 markets with approximately 64% of our 2Q23 revenues captured through B2B digital platforms. In 2Q23,BEES had 3.3 million monthly active users and captured approximately 9.2 billion USD in gross merchandise value (GMV), growth of 15% and 30% versus 2Q22 respectively. BEES Marketplace is live in 15 markets with 63% of BEES customers also marketplace buyers. Marketplace captured approximately 340 million USD in GMV from sales of third-party products this quarter, growth of 41% versus 2Q22.

Leading the way in DTC solutions: Our omnichannel direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecosystem of digital and physical products generated revenue of more than 385 million USD in 2Q23. Our digital DTC products, Zé Delivery, TaDa and PerfectDraft are available in 20 markets, generated 16.5 million ecommerce orders and delivered over 115 million USD in revenue this quarter, representing 18% growth versus 2Q22.

Optimize our business

In HY23, disciplined overhead management and efficient allocation of resources across our operations enabled us to invest approximately 2.1 billion USD in capex and 3.5 billion USD in sales and marketing to drive the organic growth of our business, while managing the continued elevated cost environment. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio reached 3.70x versus 3.86x as of 30 June 2022, an increase versus 3.51x as of 31 December 2022 due to the seasonality of our cashflow generation. Underlying EPS was 0.72 USD, a decrease of 0.01 USD per share versus 2Q22, cycling a 0.04 USD per share net benefit from tax credits in Brazil year-over-year.

Advancing our sustainability priorities

We continued to innovate and make progress towards our 2025 Sustainability Goals through key local initiatives with the potential to scale globally. For Climate Action, we invested in a biomass processor in our Jupille brewery in Belgium to produce thermal energy from malt husks, which is expected to reduce our gas consumption by more than 15% and lower our carbon emissions. In Sustainable Agriculture, to strengthen local supply chains we provided technical and financial training to over 900 smallholder barley farmers in Uganda. In Water Stewardship, we installed new vacuum pump technology in breweries across several markets to reduce water usage in bottle fillers by approximately 50%. For Circular Packaging, our business in Brazil launched a nationwide returnable bottle campaign to help increase the use of returnable packaging by promoting affordability and sustainability.

Creating a future with more cheers

In HY23, we delivered 10.0% revenue growth and 9.1% EBITDA growth while continuing to invest for the long-term in our brands, facilities and digital transformation. We remain focused on brewing high quality beer, providing best-in-class service to our customers, generating value for our stakeholders and delivering on our purpose to create a future with more cheers.

2023 Outlook

(i) Overall Performance: We expect our EBITDA to grow in line with our medium-term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price. The outlook for FY23 reflects our current assessment of inflation and other macroeconomic conditions. (ii) Net Finance Costs: Net pension interest expenses and accretion expenses are expected to be in the range of 200 to 230 million USD per quarter, depending on currency and interest rate fluctuations. We expect the average gross debt coupon in FY23 to be approximately 4%. (iii) Effective Tax Rates (ETR): We expect the normalized ETR in FY23 to be in the range of 27% to 29%. The ETR outlook does not consider the impact of potential future changes in legislation. (iv) Net Capital Expenditure: We expect net capital expenditure of between 4.5 and 5.0 billion USD in FY23.

Figure 1. Consolidated performance (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 Organic growth Total Volumes (thousand hls) 149 729 147 583 -1.4% AB InBev own beer 131 107 128 750 -1.8% Non-beer volumes 17 544 17 636 0.5% Third party products 1 079 1 197 12.9% Revenue 14 793 15 120 7.2% Gross profit 7 997 8 101 5.5% Gross margin 54.1% 53.6% -86 bps Normalized EBITDA 5 096 4 909 5.0% Normalized EBITDA margin 34.5% 32.5% -69 bps Normalized EBIT 3 811 3 569 2.2% Normalized EBIT margin 25.8% 23.6% -114 bps Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 597 339 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 468 1 452 Earnings per share (USD) 0.79 0.17 Underlying earnings per share (USD) 0.73 0.72

HY22 HY23 Organic growth Total Volumes (thousand hls) 289 074 288 131 -0.3% AB InBev own beer 251 692 249 810 -0.8% Non-beer volumes 35 488 36 223 2.1% Third party products 1 894 2 098 12.5% Revenue 28 027 29 333 10.0% Gross profit 15 243 15 796 8.8% Gross margin 54.4% 53.9% -60 bps Normalized EBITDA 9 583 9 668 9.1% Normalized EBITDA margin 34.2% 33.0% -29 bps Normalized EBIT 7 105 7 072 8.3% Normalized EBIT margin 25.4% 24.1% -39 bps Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 692 1 977 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 2 672 2 762 Earnings per share (USD) 0.84 0.98 Underlying earnings per share (USD) 1.33 1.37

Figure 2. Volumes (thousand hls) 2Q22 Scope Organic 2Q23 Organic growth growth Total Volume Own beer volume North America 27 361 35 -3 854 23 542 -14.1% -14.5% Middle Americas 37 775 118 37 893 0.3% -1.0% South America 36 421 7 691 35 737 -1.9% -1.5% EMEA 22 838 60 -14 22 884 -0.1% -0.3% Asia Pacific 25 097 2 378 27 475 9.5% 9.3% Global Export and Holding Companies 238 -102 -84 51 -62.3% AB InBev Worldwide 149 729 -2 147 147 583 -1.4% -1.8%

HY22 Scope Organic HY23 Organic growth growth Total Volume Own beer volume North America 51 448 51 -4 104 47 395 -8.0% -8.2% Middle Americas 72 024 141 72 164 0.2% -0.8% South America 76 815 791 76 023 -1.0% -1.7% EMEA 42 962 104 224 42 842 -0.5% -0.9% Asia Pacific 45 385 4 204 49 589 9.3% 9.1% Global Export and Holding Companies 440 -155 -168 117 -58.9% AB InBev Worldwide 289 074 - 943 288 131 -0.3% -0.8%

Key Market Performances

United States: Revenue declined by 10.5% impacted by volume performance

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue declined by 10.5% with revenue per hl growing by 5.2% driven by revenue management initiatives. Sales-to-wholesalers (STWs) were down by 15.0%. Sales-to-retailers (STRs) declined by 14.0%, underperforming the industry, primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light. EBITDA declined by 28.2%, with approximately two thirds of this decrease attributable to market share performance and the remainder from productivity loss, increased sales and marketing investments and support measures for our wholesaler partners. HY23: Revenue declined by 3.6% with revenue per hl growth of 5.4%. Our STWs declined by 8.6% and STRs were down by 9.2%. EBITDA declined by 14.8%.

Commercial highlights: The beer industry continued to demonstrate resilience in 2Q23, delivering revenue growth of 2.3% while volumes declined by 2.5%, according to Circana. Our total beer industry share declined this quarter but has been stable since the last week of April through the end of June. Since April, we actively engaged with over 170 000 consumers across the country through a third-party research firm and the data shows that most consumers surveyed are favorable towards the Bud Light brand and approximately 80% are favorable or neutral. As part of our long-term plan, we increased investments in our key brands, invested in measures to support our wholesalers and continued key initiatives such as partnerships with NFL, NBA, Folds of Honor and Farm Rescue.

Mexico: Double-digit top- and bottom-line growth with continued market share gain

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue grew by low-teens with revenue per hl growth of low-teens driven by pricing actions and other revenue management initiatives. Volumes declined by low-single digits, outperforming the industry which was impacted by an earlier Easter. EBITDA grew by mid-teens with margin expansion of over 175bps. HY23: Revenue grew by low-teens with revenue per hl growing by low-teens and volumes flat. EBITDA grew by mid-teens.

Commercial highlights: Our performance this quarter was driven by ongoing portfolio development and digital transformation. Our above core portfolio continued to outperform, growing revenue by mid-teens, led by the strong performance of Modelo, Michelob Ultra and Pacifico. We continued to progress our digital and physical DTC initiatives this quarter with our digital DTC platform, TaDa, now operating in over 60 major cities and fulfilling on average over 300 000 orders per month and the opening of a further 150 Modelorama stores.

Colombia: High-single digit top- and double-digit bottom-line growth

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue grew by high-single digits with high-single digit revenue per hl growth, driven by pricing actions and other revenue management initiatives. Volumes grew by low-single digits, continuing to gain share of total alcohol in an improving consumer environment. EBITDA grew by low-twenties, driven by top-line growth and supported by cycling a loss from the disposal of non-core assets in 2Q22.

HY23: Revenue grew by high-single digits with revenue per hl growth of high-single digits. Volumes declined by low-single digits. EBITDA grew by high-single digits.



Commercial highlights: Our leading mainstream portfolio drove our performance this quarter, with a particularly strong performance from Poker which grew volumes by mid-teens.

Brazil: High-single digit top-line and double-digit bottom-line growth with margin expansion

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue grew by 9.4% with revenue per hl growth of 12.2% driven by revenue management initiatives and continued premiumization. Beer volumes declined by 2.6%, underperforming the industry according to our estimates, as we cycled a strong performance in 2Q22 which was supported by post-COVID recovery. Non-beer volumes declined by 2.2% resulting in a total volume decrease of 2.5%. EBITDA increased by 29.0% with margin expansion of approximately 400bps. HY23: Total volumes were flat with beer volumes down 0.9% and non-beer volumes up 2.5%. Both revenue and revenue per hl increased by 12.4%. EBITDA grew by 27.7%.

Commercial highlights: Our premium and super premium brands continued to outperform this quarter, delivering volume growth in the mid-thirties, led by Original, Spaten and Corona. BEES Marketplace continued to expand, reaching over 700 thousand customers, a 29% increase versus 2Q22, and growing GMV by 64%. Our digital DTC platform, Zé Delivery, reached 4.6 million monthly active users this quarter, a 12% increase versus 2Q22, and increased GMV by 12%.

Europe: High single digit top- and bottom-line growth

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue grew by high-single digits with mid-teens revenue per hl growth, driven by pricing actions and the continued momentum of our premium and super premium brands. Volumes declined by mid-single digits, outperforming a soft industry in the majority of our key markets according to our estimates. EBITDA grew by high-single digits. HY23: Revenue grew by double-digits, driven by mid-teens revenue per hl growth. Volumes declined by low-single digits. EBITDA increased by high-single digits.

Commercial highlights: We continue to drive premiumization across Europe. Our premium and super premium brands delivered double-digit revenue growth this quarter, led by Corona and Budweiser.

South Africa: Double digit top-line growth with continued market share gain

Operating performance: 2Q23: Revenue grew by high-teens, with revenue per hl growth of more than 10%, driven by pricing actions and other revenue management initiatives. Our volumes grew by high-single digits, ahead of the industry according to our estimates, driven by strong consumer demand for our brands and supported by a favorable comparable due to production constraints in 2Q22. EBITDA was flattish as top-line growth was offset primarily by anticipated commodity cost headwinds. HY23: Revenue grew by low-teens with high-single digit revenue per hl growth and a mid-single digit increase in volume. EBITDA declined by low-single digits.

Commercial highlights: We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio, gaining share of beer and total alcohol according to our estimates. Carling Black Label, the #1 beer brand in the country, led our performance this quarter with high-teens volume growth and our global brands grew volumes by more than 50%, driven by Corona.

China: Double-digit top- and bottom-line growth

Operating performance: 2Q23: Volumes grew by 11.0%, outperforming the industry according to our estimates. Revenue per hl increased by 7.6%, driven by on-premise recovery and continued premiumization, resulting in revenue growth of 19.4%. EBITDA grew by 21.8%. HY23: Volumes grew by 9.4% and revenue per hl by 5.4%, leading to a total revenue increase of 15.3%. EBITDA grew by 17.4%.

Commercial highlights: We delivered volume growth across all segments of our portfolio this quarter, led by mid-twenties volume growth in both our premium and super premium portfolios. The roll out and adoption of the BEES platform continued, with BEES now present in over 220 cities and over 45% of our revenue through digital channels in June.

Highlights from our other markets

Canada: Revenue increased by low-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growth of high-single digits, driven by revenue management initiatives and premiumization. Volumes declined by mid-single digits, underperforming a soft industry.

Revenue increased by low-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growth of high-single digits, driven by revenue management initiatives and premiumization. Volumes declined by mid-single digits, underperforming a soft industry. Peru: Revenue grew by high-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growing by low-teens, driven primarily by revenue management initiatives. Volumes declined by low-single digits, outperforming a soft industry and gaining share of total alcohol.

Revenue grew by high-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growing by low-teens, driven primarily by revenue management initiatives. Volumes declined by low-single digits, outperforming a soft industry and gaining share of total alcohol. Ecuador: Revenue grew by high-single digits in 2Q23 with volumes increasing by low-single digits, supported by continued share of total alcohol gains. Our above core brands continued to lead our growth, delivering a double-digit revenue increase.

Revenue grew by high-single digits in 2Q23 with volumes increasing by low-single digits, supported by continued share of total alcohol gains. Our above core brands continued to lead our growth, delivering a double-digit revenue increase. Argentina: Revenue increased by high-single digits on a reported USD basis and by over 100% on an organic basis in 2Q23, driven by revenue management initiatives in a highly inflationary environment. Beer volumes grew by low-single digits with total volumes declining by low-single digits.

Revenue increased by high-single digits on a reported USD basis and by over 100% on an organic basis in 2Q23, driven by revenue management initiatives in a highly inflationary environment. Beer volumes grew by low-single digits with total volumes declining by low-single digits. Africa excluding South Africa: In Nigeria, our top-line grew by mid-teens this quarter with total volumes declining by high-single digits, driven by a soft industry which was impacted by the continued challenging operating environment. In our other markets, we grew volumes in aggregate by high-single digits in 2Q23, driven primarily by Tanzania, Ghana and Uganda.

In Nigeria, our top-line grew by mid-teens this quarter with total volumes declining by high-single digits, driven by a soft industry which was impacted by the continued challenging operating environment. In our other markets, we grew volumes in aggregate by high-single digits in 2Q23, driven primarily by Tanzania, Ghana and Uganda. South Korea: Total revenue declined by high-single digits, driven by a low-single digit volume decline as we cycled post-COVID recovery in 2Q22.Revenue per hl decreased by mid-single digits, driven primarily by an excise tax increase.

Consolidated Income Statement

Figure 3. Consolidated income statement (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 Organic growth Revenue 14 793 15 120 7.2% Cost of sales -6 796 -7 019 -9.2% Gross profit 7 997 8 101 5.5% SG&A -4 500 -4 707 -9.4% Other operating income/(expenses) 314 175 47.8% Normalized profit from operations (normalized EBIT) 3 811 3 569 2.2% Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) -9 -60 Net finance income/(cost) -1 252 -1 283 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) 72 -1 078 Share of results of associates 74 55 Income tax expense -721 -595 Profit 1 975 607 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 378 269 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 597 339 Normalized EBITDA 5 096 4 909 5.0% Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 468 1 452

HY22 HY23 Organic growth Revenue 28 027 29 333 10.0% Cost of sales -12 784 -13 536 -11.5% Gross profit 15 243 15 796 8.8% SG&A -8 616 -9 051 -9.8% Other operating income/(expenses) 478 327 26.2% Normalized profit from operations (normalized EBIT) 7 105 7 072 8.3% Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) -105 -107 Net finance income/(cost) -2 444 -2 520 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) 176 -703 Share of results of associates 129 105 Non-underlying share of results of associates -1 143 Income tax expense -1 244 -1 192 Profit 2 474 2 655 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 782 678 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 692 1 977 Normalized EBITDA 9 583 9 668 9.1% Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 2 672 2 762

We are reporting our Argentinean operation applying hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29, following the categorization of Argentina as a country with a three-year cumulative inflation rate greater than 100%, since 2018. Inflation in Argentina has accelerated over the past 12 months, resulting in a more significant impact on the organic revenue growth of AB InBev than historically. For illustrative purposes, fully excluding the Argentinean operation, 2Q23 organic revenue increased for AB InBev would be 4.6% versus the 7.2% reported. For HY23 revenue growth for AB InBev would be 6.7% versus the 10.0% reported.

Consolidated other operating income/(expenses) in 2Q23 increased by 26.2% primarily driven by higher government grants and the impact of disposal of non-core assets year-over-year. In HY22, Ambev recognized 201 million USD income in other operating income related to tax credits. The year-over-year change is presented as a scope change and does not affect the presented organic growth rates.

Non-underlying items above EBIT Non-underlying share of results of associates

Figure 4. Non-underlying items above EBIT Non-underlying share of results of associates (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 COVID-19 costs -4 -13 Restructuring -14 -22 -51 -50 Business and asset disposal (incl. impairment losses) 10 -19 6 -38 Legal costs -19 -19 AB InBev Efes related costs -1 -47 Non-underlying items in EBIT -9 -60 -105 -107 Non-underlying share of results of associates -1 143

EBIT excludes negative non-underlying items of 60 million USD in 2Q23 and 107 million USD in HY23.

Non-underlying share of results of associates of HY22 includes the non-cash impairment of 1 143 million USD the company recorded on its investment in AB InBev Efes in 1Q22.

Net finance income/(cost)

Figure 5. Net finance income/(cost) (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Net interest expense -838 -824 -1 683 -1 630 Net interest on net defined benefit liabilities -19 -21 -37 -42 Accretion expense -185 -202 -336 -385 Net interest income on Brazilian tax credits 65 47 113 78 Other financial results -275 -283 -501 -540 Net finance income/(cost) -1 252 -1 283 -2 444 -2 520

Non-underlying net finance income/(cost)

Figure 6. Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Mark-to-market 65 -1 078 296 -703 Gain/(loss) on bond redemption and other 7 -120 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) 72 -1 078 176 -703

Non-underlying net finance cost in HY23 includes mark-to-market losses on derivative instruments entered into to hedge our shared-based payment programs and shares issued in relation to the combination with Grupo Modelo and SAB.

The number of shares covered by the hedging of our share-based payment program, the deferred share instrument and the restricted shares are shown in figure 7, together with the opening and closing share prices.

Figure 7. Non-underlying equity derivative instruments 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Share price at the start of the period (Euro) 54.26 61.33 53.17 56.27 Share price at the end of the period (Euro) 51.36 51.83 51.36 51.83 Number of equity derivative instruments at the end of the period (millions) 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5

Income tax expense

Figure 8. Income tax expense (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Income tax expense 721 595 1 244 1 192 Effective tax rate 27.5% 51.9% 26.3% 31.9% Normalized effective tax rate 30.3% 27.8% 28.2% 27.3%

The decrease in normalized ETR in 2Q23 compared to 2Q22 and the decrease in HY23 compared to HY22 is driven by country mix.

Figure 9. Underlying Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 597 339 1 692 1 977 Net impact of non-underlying items on profit 114 1 091 1 006 750 Hyperinflation impacts in underlying profit 15 22 26 35 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 468 1 452 2 672 2 762

Underlying profit attributable to equity holders in 2Q22 and HY22 were positively impacted by 115 million USD and 152 million USD respectively, and in 2Q23 and HY23 by 29 million USD and 48 million USD respectively, after tax and non-controlling interest related to tax credits in Brazil.

Basic and underlying EPS

Figure 10. Earnings per share (USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Basic EPS 0.79 0.17 0.84 0.98 Net impact of non-underlying items on profit -0.07 0.54 0.50 0.37 Hyperinflation impacts in EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.02 Underlying EPS 0.73 0.72 1.33 1.37 Weighted average number of ordinary and restricted shares (million) 2 012 2 016 2 012 2 016

Figure 11. Key components Underlying EPS in USD 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Normalized EBIT before hyperinflation 1.90 1.78 3.55 3.54 Hyperinflation impacts in normalized EBIT -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 Normalized EBIT 1.90 1.77 3.53 3.51 Net finance cost -0.62 -0.64 -1.21 -1.25 Income tax expense -0.39 -0.31 -0.65 -0.62 Associates non-controlling interest -0.15 -0.11 -0.32 -0.29 Hyperinflation impacts in EPS -0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.02 Underlying EPS 0.73 0.72 1.33 1.37 Weighted average number of ordinary and restricted shares (million) 2 012 2 016 2 012 2 016

Reconciliation between normalized EBITDA and profit attributable to equity holders

Figure 12. Reconciliation of normalized EBITDA to profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev (million USD) 2Q22 2Q23 HY22 HY23 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 597 339 1 692 1 977 Non-controlling interests 378 269 782 678 Profit 1 975 607 2 474 2 655 Income tax expense 721 595 1 244 1 192 Share of result of associates -74 -55 -129 -105 Non-underlying share of results of associates 1 143 Net finance (income)/cost 1 252 1 283 2 444 2 520 Non-underlying net finance (income)/cost -72 1 078 -176 703 Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) 9 60 105 107 Normalized EBIT 3 811 3 569 7 105 7 072 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1 286 1 340 2 477 2 596 Normalized EBITDA 5 096 4 909 9 583 9 668

Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT are measures utilized by AB InBev to demonstrate the company's underlying performance.

Normalized EBITDA is calculated excluding the following effects from profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev: (i) non-controlling interest; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) share of results of associates; (iv) non-underlying share of results of associates; (v) net finance income or cost; (vi) non-underlying net finance income or cost; (vii) non-underlying items above EBIT; and (viii) depreciation, amortization and impairment.

Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT are not accounting measures under IFRS accounting and should not be considered as an alternative to profit attributable to equity holders as a measure of operational performance, or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT do not have a standard calculation method and AB InBev's definition of normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Financial position

Figure 13. Cash Flow Statement (million USD) HY22 HY23 Operating activities Profit of the period 2 474 2 655 Interest, taxes and non-cash items included in profit 7 015 7 512 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of provisions 9 489 10 167 Change in working capital -3 339 -4 615 Pension contributions and use of provisions -195 -192 Interest and taxes (paid)/received -3 823 -3 806 Dividends received 50 43 Cash flow from operating activities 2 182 1 597 Investing activities Net capex -1 939 -2 063 Sale/(acquisition) of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed/ acquired of -44 -8 Net proceeds from sale/(acquisition) of other assets 66 10 Cash flow from (used in) investing activities -1 917 -2 061 Financing activities Dividends paid -1 276 -1 923 Net (payments on)/proceeds from borrowings -3 452 155 Payment of lease liabilities -286 -359 Sale/(purchase) of non-controlling interests and other -378 -696 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities -5 392 -2 823 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -5 128 -3 287

HY23 recorded a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of 3 287 million USD compared to a decrease of 5 128 million USD in HY22, with the following movements:

Our cash flow from operating activities reached 1 597 million USD in HY23 compared to 2 182 million USD in HY22. The decrease was driven by changes in working capital for HY23 compared to HY22. Changes in working capital in the first half of 2023 and 2022 reflect higher working capital levels at the end of June than at year-end as a result of seasonality.

Our cash outflow from investing activities was 2 061 million USD in HY23 compared to a cash outflow of 1 917 million USD in HY22. The increase in the cash outflow from investing activities was mainly due to higher net capital expenditures in HY23 compared to HY22. Out of the total HY23 capital expenditures, approximately 33% was used to improve the company's production facilities while 49% was used for logistics and commercial investments and 18% was used for improving administrative capabilities and for the purchase of hardware and software.

Our cash outflow from financing activities amounted to 2 823 million USD in HY23, as compared to a cash outflow of 5 392 million USD in HY22. The decrease is primarily driven by lower debt redemption in HY23 compared to HY22.

Our net debt increased to 73.8 billion USD as of 30 June 2023 from 69.7 billion USD as of 31 December 2022.

Our net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.70x as of 30 June 2023. Our optimal capital structure is a net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio of around 2x.

We continue to proactively manage our debt portfolio. 96% of our bond portfolio holds a fixed-interest rate, 42% is denominated in currencies other than USD and maturities are well-distributed across the next several years.

As of 30 June 2023, we had total liquidity of 16.9 billion USD, which consisted of 10.1 billion USD available under committed long-term credit facilities and 6.8 billion USD of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in debt securities less bank overdrafts.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Annex 1: Segment reporting (2Q)

AB InBev Worldwide 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 149 729 -2 147 147 583 -1.4% of which AB InBev own beer 131 107 19 -2 376 128 750 -1.8% Revenue 14 793 -20 -870 153 1 065 15 120 7.2% Cost of sales -6 796 12 430 -41 625 -7 019 -9.2% Gross profit 7 997 -8 -440 111 440 8 101 5.5% SG&A -4 500 -11 264 -38 -421 -4 707 -9.4% Other operating income/(expenses) 314 -186 -15 1 61 175 47.8% Normalized EBIT 3 811 -205 -191 75 80 3 569 2.2% Normalized EBITDA 5 096 -205 -263 38 243 4 909 5.0% Normalized EBITDA margin 34.5% 32.5% -69 bps North America 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 27 361 35 -3 854 23 542 -14.1% Revenue 4 390 -42 -395 3 953 -9.0% Cost of sales -1 785 -1 15 27 -1 745 1.5% Gross profit 2 604 -1 -28 -367 2 208 -14.1% SG&A -1 209 -2 14 -18 -1 215 -1.5% Other operating income/(expenses) 7 3 10 36.0% Normalized EBIT 1 402 -3 -14 -383 1 003 -27.4% Normalized EBITDA 1 597 -3 -16 -389 1 189 -24.4% Normalized EBITDA margin 36.4% 30.1% -616 bps Middle Americas 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 37 775 118 37 893 0.3% Revenue 3 594 122 368 4 084 10.2% Cost of sales -1 435 1 -39 -98 -1 571 -6.8% Gross profit 2 159 1 83 270 2 513 12.5% SG&A -874 -8 -35 -68 -985 -7.7% Other operating income/(expenses) -14 23 10 Normalized EBIT 1 271 -6 48 225 1 538 17.8% Normalized EBITDA 1 610 -6 65 247 1 916 15.4% Normalized EBITDA margin 44.8% 46.9% 210 bps South America 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 36 421 7 691 35 737 -1.9% Revenue 2 626 -651 153 615 2 742 23.8% Cost of sales -1 419 295 -41 -258 -1 423 -18.4% Gross profit 1 207 -356 111 357 1 319 30.2% SG&A -855 -6 205 -38 -232 -926 -27.3% Other operating income/(expenses) 243 -184 -14 1 35 81 59.3% Normalized EBIT 595 -190 -165 75 160 475 41.0% Normalized EBITDA 820 -190 -221 38 290 737 47.2% Normalized EBITDA margin 31.2% 26.9% 440 bps

EMEA 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 22 838 60 -14 22 884 -0.1% Revenue 2 140 22 -173 259 2 248 12.0% Cost of sales -1 087 -12 100 -208 -1 207 -18.9% Gross profit 1 054 10 -74 51 1 041 4.8% SG&A -680 -17 44 -9 -662 -1.2% Other operating income/(expenses) 49 -3 -1 1 47 2.5% Normalized EBIT 423 -9 -31 43 426 10.4% Normalized EBITDA 692 -9 -52 49 680 7.2% Normalized EBITDA margin 32.3% 30.3% -134 bps Asia Pacific 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 25 097 2 378 27 475 9.5% Revenue 1 835 -2 -125 266 1 973 14.5% Cost of sales -881 58 -105 -927 -11.9% Gross profit 954 -2 -67 161 1 046 17.0% SG&A -531 1 37 -90 -584 -17.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 26 -1 -5 21 -17.3% Normalized EBIT 449 -1 -31 66 483 14.8% Normalized EBITDA 620 -1 -41 66 645 10.7% Normalized EBITDA margin 33.8% 32.7% -113 bps Global Export and Holding Companies 2Q22 Scope Currency Translation Hyperinflation restatement Organic Growth 2Q23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 238 -102 -84 51 -62.3% Revenue 208 -41 -48 119 -28.8% Cost of sales -189 24 2 17 -147 10.3% Gross profit 19 -17 2 -31 -27 SG&A -350 21 -2 -4 -336 -1.3% Other operating income/(expenses) 2 1 3 7 Normalized EBIT -330 4 1 -32 -357 -9.8% Normalized EBITDA -242 4 2 -21 -257 -8.6%

Annex 2: Segment reporting (HY)

AB InBev Worldwide HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 289 074 943 288 131 -0.3% of which AB InBev own beer 251 692 29 -1 911 249 810 -0.8% Revenue 28 027 -39 -1 459 2 804 29 333 10.0% Cost of sales -12 784 21 690 -1 463 -13 536 -11.5% Gross profit 15 243 -18 -769 1 340 15 796 8.8% SG&A -8 616 -16 426 -845 -9 051 -9.8% Other operating income/(expenses) 478 -204 -19 72 327 26.2% Normalized EBIT 7 105 -239 -362 567 7 072 8.3% Normalized EBITDA 9 583 -239 -524 848 9 668 9.1% Normalized EBITDA margin 34.2% 33.0% -29 bps North America HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 51 448 51 -4 104 47 395 -8.0% Revenue 8 192 2 -67 -201 7 926 -2.5% Cost of sales -3 349 -2 23 -92 -3 420 -2.7% Gross profit 4 844 -44 -293 4 506 -6.0% SG&A -2 279 -28 25 -71 -2 354 -3.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 28 -10 18 -35.6% Normalized EBIT 2 592 -29 -19 -374 2 171 -14.6% Normalized EBITDA 2 975 -29 -23 -385 2 539 -13.1% Normalized EBITDA margin 36.3% 32.0% -391 bps Middle Americas HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 72 024 141 72 164 0.2% Revenue 6 693 173 707 7 573 10.6% Cost of sales -2 625 1 -58 -245 -2 926 -9.3% Gross profit 4 068 2 114 463 4 646 11.4% SG&A -1 631 -12 -53 -167 -1 863 -10.1% Other operating income/(expenses) -12 19 8 Normalized EBIT 2 425 -10 62 315 2 792 13.0% Normalized EBITDA 3 060 -10 89 355 3 494 11.6% Normalized EBITDA margin 45.7% 46.1% 44 bps South America HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 76 815 791 76 023 -1.0% Revenue 5 333 -964 1 480 5 849 28.0% Cost of sales -2 792 405 -562 -2 949 -20.2% Gross profit 2 541 -558 918 2 900 36.5% SG&A -1 609 -13 280 -462 -1 804 -28.7% Other operating income/(expenses) 312 -201 -13 73 171 66.0% Normalized EBIT 1 244 -213 -292 529 1 268 52.2% Normalized EBITDA 1 666 -213 -409 723 1 766 50.3% Normalized EBITDA margin 31.2% 30.2% 469 bps

EMEA HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 42 962 104 224 42 842 -0.5% Revenue 3 940 38 -336 429 4 070 10.8% Cost of sales -2 000 -20 191 -381 -2 210 -18.9% Gross profit 1 939 18 -145 48 1 860 2.5% SG&A -1 341 -31 94 -29 -1 307 -2.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 88 -4 -3 2 83 1.9% Normalized EBIT 685 -16 -55 21 635 3.1% Normalized EBITDA 1 192 -15 -97 63 1 142 5.3% Normalized EBITDA margin 30.3% 28.1% -146 bps Asia Pacific HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 45 385 4 204 49 589 9.3% Revenue 3 471 -6 -262 476 3 679 13.7% Cost of sales -1 655 125 -219 -1 750 -13.2% Gross profit 1 816 -7 -137 257 1 929 14.2% SG&A 999 4 73 -110 -1 033 -11.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 67 -4 -10 53 -15.5% Normalized EBIT 884 -3 -68 136 949 15.5% Normalized EBITDA 1 232 -3 -91 136 1 273 11.0% Normalized EBITDA margin 35.5% 34.6% -84 bps Global Export and Holding Companies HY22 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY23 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 440 -155 -168 117 -58.9% Revenue 399 -73 -3 -87 236 -26.6% Cost of sales -362 42 4 35 -281 10.9% Gross profit 36 -31 1 -52 -45 SG&A -756 64 7 -6 -692 -0.9% Other operating income/(expenses) -5 1 -2 -6 Normalized EBIT -725 33 10 -60 -742 -8.6% Normalized EBITDA -541 32 7 -43 -545 -8.5%

Annex 3: Consolidated statement of financial position

Million US dollar 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 27 181 26 671 Goodwill 116 168 113 010 Intangible assets 40 973 40 209 Investments in associates 4 728 4 656 Investment securities 179 175 Deferred tax assets 2 836 2 300 Employee benefits 11 11 Income tax receivables 835 883 Derivatives 62 60 Trade and other receivables 1 895 1 782 Total non-current assets 194 868 189 757 Current assets Investment securities 85 97 Inventories 6 839 6 612 Income tax receivables 912 813 Derivatives 157 331 Trade and other receivables 6 609 5 330 Cash and cash equivalents 6 848 9 973 Assets classified as held for sale 35 30 Total current assets 21 483 23 186 Total assets 216 352 212 943 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 1 736 1 736 Share premium 17 620 17 620 Reserves 18 835 15 218 Retained earnings 39 269 38 823 Equity attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 77 460 73 398 Non-controlling interests 11 324 10 880 Total equity 88 783 84 278 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 78 323 78 880 Employee benefits 1 521 1 534 Deferred tax liabilities 12 003 11 818 Income tax payables 595 610 Derivatives 113 184 Trade and other payables 872 859 Provisions 370 396 Total non-current liabilities 93 796 94 282 Current liabilities Bank overdrafts 53 83 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2 524 1 029 Income tax payables 1 263 1 438 Derivatives 6 340 5 308 Trade and other payables 23 347 26 349 Provisions 244 176 Total current liabilities 33 773 34 383 Total equity and liabilities 216 352 212 943

Annex 4: Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six-month period ended 30 June Million US dollar 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 2 655 2 474 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2 595 2 477 Net finance cost/(income) 3 223 2 268 Equity-settled share-based payment expense 286 237 Income tax expense 1 192 1 244 Other non-cash items 321 -225 Share of result of associates -105 1 014 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of provisions 10 167 9 489 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables -1 325 -581 Decrease/(increase) in inventories -228 -833 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables -3 062 -1 925 Pension contributions and use of provisions -192 -195 Cash generated from operations 5 360 5 955 Interest paid -2 322 -2 082 Interest received 512 177 Dividends received 43 50 Income tax paid -1 996 -1 918 Cash flow from operating activities 1 597 2 182 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets -2 107 -2 002 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets 44 63 Sale/(acquisition) of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed/ acquired of -8 -44 Proceeds from sale/(acquisition) of other assets 10 66 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities -2 061 -1 917 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Sale/(purchase) of non-controlling interests -3 -52 Proceeds from borrowings 181 68 Payments on borrowings -26 -3 520 Cash net finance (cost)/income other than interests -693 -326 Payment of lease liabilities -359 -286 Dividends paid -1 923 -1 276 Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities -2 823 -5 392 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -3 287 -5 128 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at beginning of year 9 890 12 043 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 191 -18 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of period 6 794 6 897

