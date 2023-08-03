Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Düsseldorf
02.08.23
19:31 Uhr
8,420 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4208,69002.08.
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 07:48
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Annual Review 2023 including the financial statements will be published during week 9/2024, at the latest.

In addition, Caverion will publish three financial reports in 2024:

Interim report for January-March on 25 April 2024
Half yearly report for January-June on 31 July 2024
Interim report for January-September on 31 October 2024

Half yearly report and interim reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Caverion follows a so-called silent period 30 days before the announcement of the said financial reports.

Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 25 March 2024 in Helsinki, Finland. Caverion's Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible request from a shareholder to have a matter dealt with by the Annual General Meeting shall be submitted in writing no later than 12 January 2024 to Caverion Corporation, Elina Kaura, P.O. Box 71, FI-01601 Vantaa or by e-mail to AGM@caverion.com.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Elina Kaura, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 722 3334, elina.kaura@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3812582/2212606.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-corporations-financial-reporting-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2024-301892399.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.