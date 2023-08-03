Fibocom Wireless Inc.: Fibocom 5G R16-compliant Module FM160-EAU Achieved Telstra Certification, Closing the Digital Divide with Future-proof FWA Solution across Australia

Recently, Fibocom has achieved certification from Telstra, the leading mobile network service provider in Australia, with its SDX62-empowered module FM160-EAU tested on Telstra's 5G network, further verifying the capability of delivering superior and reliable connectivity service to local users.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced that the 3GPP Release 16 compliant module FM160-EAU has achieved the Telstra certification. The module has been tested and verified on Telstra's network to provide a high-performance 5G broadband service, driving the 5G adoption across industries such as FWA, security monitoring, and Industrial IoT in the regional market.

Broadband demand for regional and remote areas of Australian users has been growing rapidly, and FWA service is expected to cover more than 120,000 homes and business units by the end of 2024, according to Australia's national broadband network (NBN). Meanwhile, 5G is empowered with extended capabilities as 3GPP standard evolves, therefore, it is crucial for FWA service providers to keep up with these advancements and bring an elevated experience for end users. The 5G Sub-6GHz module FM160-EAU is designed to provide an optimal 5G user experience with enhanced coverage, boosted throughput, and increased bandwidth. It is the ideal wireless solution for FWA service providers to bridge the gap of the digital divide by enabling gigabit connectivity for end devices such as CPE, ODU, mobile hot spot, USB dongles, etc.

Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon® X62 modem chipset, FM160-EAU supports NR CA (Carrier Aggregation), and delivers ultra-fast speed of up to 3.5Gbps DL and 900Mbps UL, significantly optimizing the speed performance for those IoT applications that require high data throughput. In addition to hardware design, FM160-EAU packages in M.2 form factor and pin-compatible with Fibocom's Release 15 module FM150, ensuring the smooth migration to advanced generations and minimizing the investment concerns. It is worth highlighting that FM160-EAU is capable of providing high-precision locating service with its built-in GNSS, and allows feasible customization on abundant functionalities such as digital audio, and industry-standard interfaces for the utilization of 5G applications.

"Validating the interoperability tests on Telstra's mobile network and receiving the certification successfully signifies another breakthrough of Fibocom's 5G strategy in the global market," said Gene Santana, VP of Overseas Carriers Certification Department, Fibocom. "With the implementation of 5G infrastructure in the regional market, we hope to deliver the resilient, fast and secure FM160-enabled 5G FWA solution to the Australian market in collaboration with Telstra."

