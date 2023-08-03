Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
03.08.2023 | 08:06
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

Anglian Water has today announced that, after four years with the business, Steve Buck has submitted a letter of resignation in respect of his role as Chief Financial Officer. Mr Buck will remain on the Board of Anglian Water Services for the time being and will continue to contribute to Anglian Water's PR24 business plan which is due to be submitted to Ofwat in October. He will leave the business at the end of November. Fraser Campbell, the Company Treasurer and Wayne Young, Head of Corporate Finance, will step up to lead on matters relating to AWG & AWS respectively.

The Anglian Water Board has begun the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and further announcements will be made in due course.

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56

CONTACT:

All enquiries: Nathalie Tamam, Headland -ntamam@headlandconsultancy.com Tel: +44 (0)77 9891 3441 or Tan Siddique, Headland tsiddique@headlandconsultancy.com Tel: +44 (0)73 1136 9947


