FirstGroup Plc - Update on Buyback Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

03 August 2023

FirstGroup plc

Update on Buyback Programme

On 16 December 2022, FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or the 'Group') announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £75m of ordinary shares of 5p (the "£75m Programme"). The Group confirms that having repurchased 63,868,786 shares for a total consideration of £74,999,999 the £75m Programme is now complete. The average price of the shares acquired was 117.43 pence per share.

On 8 June 2023, FirstGroup announced a proposed on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £115m of ordinary shares of 5p (the "£115m Programme") subject to approval of the normal buyback authority at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Following the completion of the £75m Programme and approval of the necessary authority at the AGM held on 21 July 2023 the Group confirms that the £115m Programme will commence today. It is anticipated that the £115m Programme will end no later than 1 August 2024, subject to market conditions. Notwithstanding the authority granted at the AGM the Group confirms the Programme will be limited to 102,930,054 shares being 14.99% of the Group's current issued share capital.

As announced on 27 June 2023, the Group confirms that it has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with Liberum Capital Limited and RBC Europe Limited which will enable the purchase of ordinary shares for the £115m Programme to continue through close periods.

The sole purpose of the £115m Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Group and therefore the repurchased shares will initially be held in Treasury, before being cancelled at a later date. Treasury shares are not entitled to dividends and have no voting rights at general meetings.

Any purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the £115m Programme will be announced no later than 7:30 a.m. on the business day following the day on which the purchase occurs.

The £115m Programme will be conducted within certain pre-set parameters including those prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended)) and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jack Wood

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

