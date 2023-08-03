Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the acquisition of a strategic logistics site with future sustainable redevelopment potential of 70.000 m² in Liège (Herstal)
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de verwerving van een strategische logistieke site met toekomstig duurzaam herontwikkelingspotentieel van 70.000 m² in Luik (Herstal)
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant l'acquisition d'un site logistique stratégique avec un potentiel futur de redéveloppement durable de 70.000 m² à Liège (Herstal)
Attachments
- PR_Herstal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a894f49c-ae7f-44a3-bf2a-5d4a74acdd16)
- PB_Herstal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1154fd6d-28a1-4812-a830-d245af4293f3)
- CP_Herstal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ec505d8-3839-4e6e-a481-b53855153517)