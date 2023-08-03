Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half-year 2023 results

3 August 2023: Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter and half-year results for 2023 will be released on 17 August 2023 at 07:00 am CEST.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 the same morning. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level.

If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com, alternatively register upon arrival. The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230817_2/



