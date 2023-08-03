Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
03.08.23
08:23 Uhr
0,910 Euro
+0,027
+3,06 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.08.2023 | 08:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Successful Delivery on EUR100m Asset Disposal Programme

DJ Successful Delivery on EUR100m Asset Disposal Programme 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Successful Delivery on EUR100m Asset Disposal Programme 
03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Successful Delivery on EUR100m Asset Disposal Programme 
 
I-RES Agrees Sale of 194 Units 
 
 
3 August 2023, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company" or "I-RES"), announces that it has entered 
into a contract with Tuath Housing for the sale of 194 residential units in West Dublin for a total consideration of 
approximately EUR72.06 million, including VAT but excluding other transaction costs (the "Transaction"). The Company 
announced on 17 April 2023 a EUR100 million asset disposal programme, as part of its capital optimisation and shareholder 
value strategy. 
 
The contract for sale dated 2 August 2023 provides for: 
 
   -- The sale of 91 units in Hansfield Wood for a total consideration of EUR38.12m (including VAT but excluding 
  other transaction costs) with planned closing before the end of August 2023. 
 
   -- The sale to the same purchaser of an additional 103 apartments, which includes Piper's Court, and a small 
  8 unit apartment building in Hansfield Wood, for a total consideration of EUR33.94m (including VAT but excluding 
  other transaction costs). This sale has a number of conditions yet to be satisfied and is therefore expected to 
  close before the end of this year. 
 
The proceeds from the sale represents an attractive return on the original acquisition cost and is in line with book 
value at 30 June 2023. The proceeds will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet by retiring the Company's 
higher cost debt under its revolving credit facility. 
 
The following additional asset sales have been completed to date: 
 
   -- Rockbrook Development Site, Sandyford 
In March 2023, the Company completed the sale of the Rockbrook development site to an adjacent property owner for EUR17.0 
million (inclusive of VAT but excluding other transaction costs). 
 
   -- Bakers Yard 
The Company sold 6 apartments in Bakers Yard in May 2023 for EUR1.5 million (excluding transaction costs). 
 
   -- Tara View 
The Company is in the process of selling the 5 luxury townhouses at Tara View. To date 3 houses have been sold at a 
combined gross value of EUR3.6 million (excluding transaction costs) and the remaining 2 townhouses are sale agreed at a 
combined price of EUR2.4 million and are anticipated to close in Q3, 2023. 
 
Following these asset sales and the completion of the above Transaction, the Company will have successfully delivered 
on approximately EUR96.5 million of its EUR100 million assets disposal programme. 
 
The Company remains focused on delivering on its value maximising portfolio management and disciplined capital 
allocation strategy. The Company will continue to review opportunities to selectively dispose of assets where value for 
shareholders can be delivered. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie   Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer   Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
 
 
For Media Queries: 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com    Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting   Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. Following the completion of the above disposals, 
the Group will own approximately 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be 
the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, 
minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed 
on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise, including in 
respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of its duration and impact, and any government regulations or 
legislation related to it. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  261991 
EQS News ID:  1694731 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
