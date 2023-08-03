DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.945 GBP0.930 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086 GBP0.939581 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092449

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,738,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2533 1.088 XDUB 08:44:35 00066455749TRLO0 442 1.088 XDUB 08:49:38 00066456075TRLO0 693 1.088 XDUB 08:49:38 00066456074TRLO0 414 1.088 XDUB 08:54:38 00066456422TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 08:54:38 00066456421TRLO0 2753 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465452TRLO0 476 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465453TRLO0 506 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465454TRLO0 1695 1.092 XDUB 11:08:42 00066465456TRLO0 1858 1.092 XDUB 11:08:42 00066465455TRLO0 3390 1.100 XDUB 12:54:52 00066468188TRLO0 901 1.100 XDUB 12:54:52 00066468189TRLO0 3331 1.094 XDUB 13:53:40 00066470153TRLO0 420 1.092 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472445TRLO0 3028 1.092 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472444TRLO0 213 1.094 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472447TRLO0 2500 1.094 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472446TRLO0 804 1.086 XDUB 15:41:04 00066477171TRLO0 440 1.086 XDUB 15:49:13 00066478312TRLO0 103 1.086 XDUB 15:49:21 00066478325TRLO0 1000 1.086 XDUB 15:53:21 00066478689TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2864 93.00 XLON 09:25:17 00066459704TRLO0 2174 94.00 XLON 11:13:58 00066465554TRLO0 3738 94.50 XLON 14:26:58 00066471214TRLO0 57 94.50 XLON 14:27:08 00066471224TRLO0 1269 94.50 XLON 14:27:08 00066471225TRLO0 261 94.50 XLON 14:27:08 00066471226TRLO0 1099 94.50 XLON 14:27:08 00066471227TRLO0 212 94.50 XLON 14:27:08 00066471228TRLO0 180 94.50 XLON 14:34:38 00066471652TRLO0 568 94.50 XLON 14:34:38 00066471653TRLO0 1061 94.00 XLON 14:50:34 00066472442TRLO0 2321 94.00 XLON 14:50:34 00066472443TRLO0 1786 93.70 XLON 15:49:13 00066478313TRLO0 1593 93.40 XLON 16:10:25 00066479757TRLO0 190 93.40 XLON 16:10:25 00066479758TRLO0 204 93.70 XLON 16:15:36 00066480125TRLO0 423 94.00 XLON 16:17:26 00066480237TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 261987 EQS News ID: 1694667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)