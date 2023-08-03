Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step" – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
03.08.23
08:03 Uhr
1,076 Euro
-0,004
-0,37 %
Bau/Infrastruktur
ISEQ-20
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.945 
                                    GBP0.930 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.086 
 
                                    GBP0.939581 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092449

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,738,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2533       1.088         XDUB      08:44:35      00066455749TRLO0 
442       1.088         XDUB      08:49:38      00066456075TRLO0 
693       1.088         XDUB      08:49:38      00066456074TRLO0 
414       1.088         XDUB      08:54:38      00066456422TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      08:54:38      00066456421TRLO0 
2753       1.094         XDUB      11:08:39      00066465452TRLO0 
476       1.094         XDUB      11:08:39      00066465453TRLO0 
506       1.094         XDUB      11:08:39      00066465454TRLO0 
1695       1.092         XDUB      11:08:42      00066465456TRLO0 
1858       1.092         XDUB      11:08:42      00066465455TRLO0 
3390       1.100         XDUB      12:54:52      00066468188TRLO0 
901       1.100         XDUB      12:54:52      00066468189TRLO0 
3331       1.094         XDUB      13:53:40      00066470153TRLO0 
420       1.092         XDUB      14:50:34      00066472445TRLO0 
3028       1.092         XDUB      14:50:34      00066472444TRLO0 
213       1.094         XDUB      14:50:34      00066472447TRLO0 
2500       1.094         XDUB      14:50:34      00066472446TRLO0 
804       1.086         XDUB      15:41:04      00066477171TRLO0 
440       1.086         XDUB      15:49:13      00066478312TRLO0 
103       1.086         XDUB      15:49:21      00066478325TRLO0 
1000       1.086         XDUB      15:53:21      00066478689TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2864       93.00         XLON      09:25:17      00066459704TRLO0 
2174       94.00         XLON      11:13:58      00066465554TRLO0 
3738       94.50         XLON      14:26:58      00066471214TRLO0 
57        94.50         XLON      14:27:08      00066471224TRLO0 
1269       94.50         XLON      14:27:08      00066471225TRLO0 
261       94.50         XLON      14:27:08      00066471226TRLO0 
1099       94.50         XLON      14:27:08      00066471227TRLO0 
212       94.50         XLON      14:27:08      00066471228TRLO0 
180       94.50         XLON      14:34:38      00066471652TRLO0 
568       94.50         XLON      14:34:38      00066471653TRLO0 
1061       94.00         XLON      14:50:34      00066472442TRLO0 
2321       94.00         XLON      14:50:34      00066472443TRLO0 
1786       93.70         XLON      15:49:13      00066478313TRLO0 
1593       93.40         XLON      16:10:25      00066479757TRLO0 
190       93.40         XLON      16:10:25      00066479758TRLO0 
204       93.70         XLON      16:15:36      00066480125TRLO0 
423       94.00         XLON      16:17:26      00066480237TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  261987 
EQS News ID:  1694667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

