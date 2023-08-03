Interim Report and Financial Statement -2

DJ Interim Report and Financial Statement

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Interim Report and Financial Statement 03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2023 I-RES 2023 H1 Results Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), Ireland's leading provider of private rental accommodation issues its results for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023. Key Financial and Operational Highlights -- Strong revenue growth of 5.2% to EUR44.3 million for the period, driven by delivery of new assets and organic rental growth across the existing portfolio. -- Revenue performance was supported by 99.5% occupancy levels, generating consistent recurring cashflows and demonstrating the strong demand for I-RES' high-quality properties, as well as operational effectiveness in our leasing and turnovers. -- Delivered Net Rental Income ("NRI") of EUR34.3 million, an increase of 5.1% on the same period last year, driving a 6.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR28.7 million. EPRA earnings increased by 11.2% to EUR15.0 million. -- Maintained NRI Margin at 77.5%, an exceptional result despite the ongoing inflationary environment due to a focus on cost reduction initiatives and efficiency benefits across the business achieved through I-RES' new internalised platform. -- Launched new vertically integrated digital platform "I-RES Living" as part of our wider operational and digital transformation strategy enhancing our offering to customers and driving efficiencies in the business. -- Delivering on asset recycling strategy and balance sheet management with disposals of c.EUR22 million and with a continued focus on value-add opportunities. Post period end, we have also agreed the sale of 194 units for gross proceeds of c.EUR72.06 million including VAT but excluding other transaction costs. The first closing of this sale is expected before the end of August 2023 and will include 91 units for EUR38.12 million. This will reduce our LTV to c.43.2%. The remaining units are expected to close within this calendar year. -- As at 30 June 2023, I-RES' portfolio had a total value of EUR1,426 million at a gross yield of 6.2% representing a further yield expansion of 0.3% since 31 December 2022, resulting in an IFRS NAV per share of 149.2 cents (2022: 160.0 cents). This yield expansion resulted in a non-cash charge of EUR56.5 million resulting in a loss before tax of EUR42.1 million. -- The Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.45 cents per share for H1 2023, representing a 6.5% increase on the H1 2022 interim dividend. Commenting on the results, Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I-RES delivered another strong operational and financial performance for the first half of the year. We grew our revenue to EUR44.3 million, a 5.2% increase year-on-year, which was supported by our consistently high occupancy rate - a standout feature of the business. This strong operational performance, driven by organic rental growth across our existing portfolio and the ongoing positive financial impact of portfolio expansion, supported the increase in NRI of 5.1% to EUR34.3 million. This reporting period has demonstrated the benefits of a new internalised platform, with the Company delivering cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiencies. We launched our new vertically integrated digital platform, I-RES Living, which is unique to the Irish market. The launch of I-RES Living demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to improve service delivery, cost efficiency and ongoing value generation for the company. Despite our resilient financial and operational performance, we have not been immune to the wider recalibration of real estate sector values and our portfolio value fell in the first half of the year. This non-cash revaluation of our assets reflects sector yield shifts and weakening in values across the real estate sector in response to wider macroeconomic conditions. While uncertain conditions may persist, our performance illustrates the resilience of our high-quality assets and efficient operating model. By maintaining our focus on performance, prudent financial management and operational excellence, I am confident in our ability to continue generating attractive long-term returns for shareholders." Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 44.3 42.1 5.2% Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 34.3 32.6 5.1% Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) (1) 28.7 26.8 6.9% Financing Costs (EUR millions) (13.3) (7.3) 83.1% Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 15.0 19.2 (22.1%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions) (1)(2) - (5.7) EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 15.0 13.5 11.2% Add: (Decrease)/Increase in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (56.5) 9.4 Add: (Loss)/Gain on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) (0.7) - Add: Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) 0.1 - (Loss)/Profit before tax (EUR millions) (42.1) 22.9 Basic EPS (cents) (8.3) 4.3 EPRA EPS (cent) 2.8 2.5 11.2% Adjusted EPRA EPS (cents)(1) 2.8 3.6 (22.1%) Proposed Interim Dividend per share (cents) 2.45 2.30 6.5% Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,930 3,998 (1.7%) Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.5% 99.3% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,772 1,688 5.0% As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,426.3 1,499.0 (4.8%) Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 790.2 847.4 (6.7%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 149.2 160.0 (6.7%) Group Total Gearing 44.6% 43.3% Gross Yield at Fair Value 6.2% 5.9% EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.6% 4.4% Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 503.1 587.7 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,578,946 529,560,795

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Financial Review

(2) The non-recurring costs of EUR5.7 million at 30 June 2022 and general and administrative expenses of EUR5.6 million at 30 June 2022 total the general and administrative expense costs of EUR11.3 million reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report a strong financial performance by I-RES in the first six months of 2023. Our well-invested, modern portfolio and our sector leading operating platform, coupled with the underlying fundamentals of the Irish private residential market continue to deliver strong cash flow and earnings for the Company. The Irish residential real estate market remains robust. The structural demand in the Irish residential market is driven not only by the underlying strength of the Irish economy, including steady employment levels and sustained population growth, indicating a growing need for housing in Ireland, but also a long-term and structural supply shortage. Notably, results from the latest national census undertaken in 2022 show that Ireland has experienced a population increase of 8% since 2016. I-RES is well positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics and meet the increasing housing demand in Ireland. Set against this, the regulatory policy on private residential rents, in this current environment of increasing interest rates, and ongoing inflation, is particularly challenging. We therefore welcome the Department of Housing's current proactive engagement with the residential sector and its consultation on a wide range of current challenges to find optimal solutions to meet all stakeholder needs going forward and in particular, to ensure continued investment into providing much needed supply of good quality housing in Ireland. As the leading provider of private rented residential homes in Ireland, the Company has a meaningful role to play in the discussion and formulation of a more appropriate regulatory framework for the Irish rental market and is pleased to engage meaningfully with the relevant government authorities in this regard.

Continued Execution on Strategy

We continue to operate in a challenging environment, and the Board and management team remain alert to the risks that this presents. We are focused on protecting the business from macroeconomic headwinds and implementing strategies to ensure the business is positioned for future success.

During the first half of the year, we continued to deliver on the key business drivers we set out in our 2022 Annual Report:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Interim Report and Financial Statement -2-

-- Maintaining our focus on operational excellence, which delivered strong occupancy, rental growth, stableNRI margin and cash collection.

-- Disciplined capital investment and recycling, including successful delivery on the asset disposalprogramme of EUR100 million announced in April 2023. We have executed c.EUR22 million of disposals under this programmeand a further c.EUR74.5 million contracted for disposal bringing the total to c.EUR96.5 million and substantiallycompleting the asset disposal programme announced in April.

-- Prudent balance sheet management, with a focus on retiring our most expensive debt instruments firstwhich will be significantly reduced by execution of our asset disposal programme.

-- Proactive engagement with key industry stakeholders and government, to support delivery of housingobjectives and the development of a more effective regulatory framework which meets the needs of all stakeholdersand continued investment in the Irish housing market.

-- Building a sustainable business that meets the needs of all stakeholders and delivers continued reductionin carbon emissions.

-- Developing our capability and innovation to ensure we maximise our income generating capacity from ourexisting asset base and generate new capital light income streams for the future.

Robust Balance Sheet

We are well positioned to navigate the current environment with a robust balance sheet and an exceptional portfolio of high-quality, modern residential properties The Company maintains a favourable debt structure, with no near-term obligations with our debt maturity laddered from 2026 to 2032 and visibility on future financing costs. 74% of our total drawn debt is secured at fixed interest rates, following execution of the first closing this month of the disposal announced this morning. The recent heightened interest rate environment is impacting asset valuations and yields, with the most recent valuation at June 2023 giving further yield expansion and an EPRA net initial yield of 4.6%.

The Board will continue to carefully monitor and assess the risk environment, ensuring that we are prepared to be decisive in our actions and can navigate the business carefully through this volatile macro environment. We strongly believe that the decisions we are making today are enabling us to deliver growth and shareholder returns when the wider market becomes more stabilised and favourable for growth. As previously noted in April, this also includes the Board regularly reviewing all options, in line with its fiduciary duties, and we remain open to considering all value maximising options.

Dividends

The Company continues to deliver strong recurring income, revenue growth and cash generation. All of which feeds through to our dividend, an important contributor to shareholder returns. In the first half of 2023, through proactive cost management, innovation and focus on ancillary revenue generation, the Company offset significant inflation driven cost increases and achieved growth in net rental income and EBITDA, with a stabilised NRI margin of 77.5% (unchanged from H1 2022). I recognise the very significant efforts of management and employees in delivering this result in a very challenging operating environment and following significant transformation and change in the Company structure. I am pleased to report that the Company proposes to declare an interim dividend of 2.45 cents per share, an increase of 6.5% on the same period in 2022.

Building a Sustainable and Responsible Business

I-RES is deeply committed to upholding Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles. We have undertaken numerous initiatives to ensure these commitments are upheld. This includes investing in our workforce and technology, emphasising service standards, and integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. I-RES' ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment of the Paris Climate Agreement. By leveraging our capabilities and industry leading digital technology platform, we are enhancing operational efficiency, generating additional revenue, and providing superior service to our residents, all while benefiting our stakeholders. To stay abreast of the rapidly evolving field of sustainability, and as outlined earlier this year in our ESG Report, our sustainability strategy is being delivered across, three overarching pillars: operating responsibly; protecting the environment; and building communities.

As a prominent player in Ireland's residential sector, our primary objective is to increase housing availability and elevate living standards. I-RES' vision is to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly - minimising our environmental impact and maximising our contribution to local communities. We achieve this by offering professionally managed, high-quality rental accommodation. Our investment strategy focuses on family-friendly urban locations that provide essential community amenities, adhere to high standards, boast excellent public transportation, feature well-developed educational and social infrastructures, and offer sustainable employment opportunities. We aim to create thriving environments where individuals aspire to live, work, and build their lives, supported by a market leading customer service driven platform.

We appreciate the strong support of our shareholders at a time when equity markets have been significantly impacted by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment resulting in the divergence between the Net Asset Value of the Company and its market capitalisation. We want to assure you, our shareholders, that the Board remains focused and proactive in ensuring we explore all avenues for maximising value.

Outlook

As a Board, we monitor our strategy along with the prevailing risk environment and performance of the business on an on-going basis, to ensure that we position the Company to drive long term risk adjusted returns and maximise value for our shareholders. The outlook for the business remains positive, the private rental sector exhibits remarkable resilience and demand for professionally managed homes continues to far outstrip supply. This is best illustrated by our continued strong occupancy levels and strong financial performance for the period. This should also continue to underpin our revenue growth and resilient portfolio valuations going forward. We will continue to look at all aspects of the business including recycling capital, to maintain a strong balance sheet which is underpinned by an unrivalled modern residential portfolio with strong sustainability features.

We continue to proactively work with our colleagues in the sector in Ireland to push for a more favourable regulatory framework which will support increased housing supply and ensure fairness for renters and an appropriate return on invested capital for the long term.

I enjoyed regular and fulsome engagement with our shareholder base during the first half of the year and look forward to continuing to do so over the remainder of the year as we seek to engage on topics such as remuneration (ahead of putting our new remuneration policy to shareholders at the 2024 AGM) and in also seeking to further understand and discuss views in relation to certain resolutions from our recent AGM held in May 2023. Separately, ahead of my previously announced intention to step down from the position of Chair by no later than the 2024 AGM, the Nomination Committee, led by Senior Independent Director Joan Garahy, has commenced a formal succession process to identify a new Chair and to enable an orderly succession to the role and we look forward to updating shareholders on that process as appropriate in due course.

Finally, along with the rest of the Board, I am confident that I-RES has a well-aligned strategy and business model to successfully navigate the current challenging market conditions and to enable us to consistently deliver favourable returns for our shareholders.

Declan Moylan

Chairman

Chief Executive's Statement

We have continued to deliver another strong operational and financial performance in H1 2023, a testament to the strength of our business model. I-RES' Board and Management are committed to safeguarding financial stability, optimising operational efficiency, and delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders. Our industry is one that in the future will be driven and shaped by data and technology to deliver value for shareholders and meet the needs of current and future generation of renters and other stakeholders. Due to the significant transformation in the structure of the company in 2022, I-RES now has in place a sector leading digital operating platform that can underpin the optimisation of value in the future. Our high-quality asset portfolio with strong sustainability credentials, our sector leading digital platform, an experienced team with deep local market knowledge, strong financial position, and disciplined capital management, positions I-RES to successfully navigate the current environment and optimise value from its asset base and platform.

Strong Financial & Operational Performance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)