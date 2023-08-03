Interim Report and Financial Statement -11

DJ Interim Report and Financial Statement

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Interim Report and Financial Statement 03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2023 I-RES 2023 H1 Results Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), Ireland's leading provider of private rental accommodation issues its results for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023. Key Financial and Operational Highlights -- Strong revenue growth of 5.2% to EUR44.3 million for the period, driven by delivery of new assets and organic rental growth across the existing portfolio. -- Revenue performance was supported by 99.5% occupancy levels, generating consistent recurring cashflows and demonstrating the strong demand for I-RES' high-quality properties, as well as operational effectiveness in our leasing and turnovers. -- Delivered Net Rental Income ("NRI") of EUR34.3 million, an increase of 5.1% on the same period last year, driving a 6.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR28.7 million. EPRA earnings increased by 11.2% to EUR15.0 million. -- Maintained NRI Margin at 77.5%, an exceptional result despite the ongoing inflationary environment due to a focus on cost reduction initiatives and efficiency benefits across the business achieved through I-RES' new internalised platform. -- Launched new vertically integrated digital platform "I-RES Living" as part of our wider operational and digital transformation strategy enhancing our offering to customers and driving efficiencies in the business. -- Delivering on asset recycling strategy and balance sheet management with disposals of c.EUR22 million and with a continued focus on value-add opportunities. Post period end, we have also agreed the sale of 194 units for gross proceeds of c.EUR72.06 million including VAT but excluding other transaction costs. The first closing of this sale is expected before the end of August 2023 and will include 91 units for EUR38.12 million. This will reduce our LTV to c.43.2%. The remaining units are expected to close within this calendar year. -- As at 30 June 2023, I-RES' portfolio had a total value of EUR1,426 million at a gross yield of 6.2% representing a further yield expansion of 0.3% since 31 December 2022, resulting in an IFRS NAV per share of 149.2 cents (2022: 160.0 cents). This yield expansion resulted in a non-cash charge of EUR56.5 million resulting in a loss before tax of EUR42.1 million. -- The Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.45 cents per share for H1 2023, representing a 6.5% increase on the H1 2022 interim dividend. Commenting on the results, Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I-RES delivered another strong operational and financial performance for the first half of the year. We grew our revenue to EUR44.3 million, a 5.2% increase year-on-year, which was supported by our consistently high occupancy rate - a standout feature of the business. This strong operational performance, driven by organic rental growth across our existing portfolio and the ongoing positive financial impact of portfolio expansion, supported the increase in NRI of 5.1% to EUR34.3 million. This reporting period has demonstrated the benefits of a new internalised platform, with the Company delivering cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiencies. We launched our new vertically integrated digital platform, I-RES Living, which is unique to the Irish market. The launch of I-RES Living demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to improve service delivery, cost efficiency and ongoing value generation for the company. Despite our resilient financial and operational performance, we have not been immune to the wider recalibration of real estate sector values and our portfolio value fell in the first half of the year. This non-cash revaluation of our assets reflects sector yield shifts and weakening in values across the real estate sector in response to wider macroeconomic conditions. While uncertain conditions may persist, our performance illustrates the resilience of our high-quality assets and efficient operating model. By maintaining our focus on performance, prudent financial management and operational excellence, I am confident in our ability to continue generating attractive long-term returns for shareholders." Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 44.3 42.1 5.2% Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 34.3 32.6 5.1% Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) (1) 28.7 26.8 6.9% Financing Costs (EUR millions) (13.3) (7.3) 83.1% Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 15.0 19.2 (22.1%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions) (1)(2) - (5.7) EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 15.0 13.5 11.2% Add: (Decrease)/Increase in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (56.5) 9.4 Add: (Loss)/Gain on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) (0.7) - Add: Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) 0.1 - (Loss)/Profit before tax (EUR millions) (42.1) 22.9 Basic EPS (cents) (8.3) 4.3 EPRA EPS (cent) 2.8 2.5 11.2% Adjusted EPRA EPS (cents)(1) 2.8 3.6 (22.1%) Proposed Interim Dividend per share (cents) 2.45 2.30 6.5% Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,930 3,998 (1.7%) Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.5% 99.3% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,772 1,688 5.0% As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,426.3 1,499.0 (4.8%) Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 790.2 847.4 (6.7%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 149.2 160.0 (6.7%) Group Total Gearing 44.6% 43.3% Gross Yield at Fair Value 6.2% 5.9% EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.6% 4.4% Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 503.1 587.7 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,578,946 529,560,795

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report a strong financial performance by I-RES in the first six months of 2023. Our well-invested, modern portfolio and our sector leading operating platform, coupled with the underlying fundamentals of the Irish private residential market continue to deliver strong cash flow and earnings for the Company. The Irish residential real estate market remains robust. The structural demand in the Irish residential market is driven not only by the underlying strength of the Irish economy, including steady employment levels and sustained population growth, indicating a growing need for housing in Ireland, but also a long-term and structural supply shortage. Notably, results from the latest national census undertaken in 2022 show that Ireland has experienced a population increase of 8% since 2016. I-RES is well positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics and meet the increasing housing demand in Ireland. Set against this, the regulatory policy on private residential rents, in this current environment of increasing interest rates, and ongoing inflation, is particularly challenging. We therefore welcome the Department of Housing's current proactive engagement with the residential sector and its consultation on a wide range of current challenges to find optimal solutions to meet all stakeholder needs going forward and in particular, to ensure continued investment into providing much needed supply of good quality housing in Ireland. As the leading provider of private rented residential homes in Ireland, the Company has a meaningful role to play in the discussion and formulation of a more appropriate regulatory framework for the Irish rental market and is pleased to engage meaningfully with the relevant government authorities in this regard.

Continued Execution on Strategy

We continue to operate in a challenging environment, and the Board and management team remain alert to the risks that this presents. We are focused on protecting the business from macroeconomic headwinds and implementing strategies to ensure the business is positioned for future success.

During the first half of the year, we continued to deliver on the key business drivers we set out in our 2022 Annual Report:

-- Maintaining our focus on operational excellence, which delivered strong occupancy, rental growth, stableNRI margin and cash collection.

-- Disciplined capital investment and recycling, including successful delivery on the asset disposalprogramme of EUR100 million announced in April 2023. We have executed c.EUR22 million of disposals under this programmeand a further c.EUR74.5 million contracted for disposal bringing the total to c.EUR96.5 million and substantiallycompleting the asset disposal programme announced in April.

-- Prudent balance sheet management, with a focus on retiring our most expensive debt instruments firstwhich will be significantly reduced by execution of our asset disposal programme.

-- Proactive engagement with key industry stakeholders and government, to support delivery of housingobjectives and the development of a more effective regulatory framework which meets the needs of all stakeholdersand continued investment in the Irish housing market.

-- Building a sustainable business that meets the needs of all stakeholders and delivers continued reductionin carbon emissions.

-- Developing our capability and innovation to ensure we maximise our income generating capacity from ourexisting asset base and generate new capital light income streams for the future.

Robust Balance Sheet

We are well positioned to navigate the current environment with a robust balance sheet and an exceptional portfolio of high-quality, modern residential properties The Company maintains a favourable debt structure, with no near-term obligations with our debt maturity laddered from 2026 to 2032 and visibility on future financing costs. 74% of our total drawn debt is secured at fixed interest rates, following execution of the first closing this month of the disposal announced this morning. The recent heightened interest rate environment is impacting asset valuations and yields, with the most recent valuation at June 2023 giving further yield expansion and an EPRA net initial yield of 4.6%.

The Board will continue to carefully monitor and assess the risk environment, ensuring that we are prepared to be decisive in our actions and can navigate the business carefully through this volatile macro environment. We strongly believe that the decisions we are making today are enabling us to deliver growth and shareholder returns when the wider market becomes more stabilised and favourable for growth. As previously noted in April, this also includes the Board regularly reviewing all options, in line with its fiduciary duties, and we remain open to considering all value maximising options.

Dividends

The Company continues to deliver strong recurring income, revenue growth and cash generation. All of which feeds through to our dividend, an important contributor to shareholder returns. In the first half of 2023, through proactive cost management, innovation and focus on ancillary revenue generation, the Company offset significant inflation driven cost increases and achieved growth in net rental income and EBITDA, with a stabilised NRI margin of 77.5% (unchanged from H1 2022). I recognise the very significant efforts of management and employees in delivering this result in a very challenging operating environment and following significant transformation and change in the Company structure. I am pleased to report that the Company proposes to declare an interim dividend of 2.45 cents per share, an increase of 6.5% on the same period in 2022.

Building a Sustainable and Responsible Business

I-RES is deeply committed to upholding Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles. We have undertaken numerous initiatives to ensure these commitments are upheld. This includes investing in our workforce and technology, emphasising service standards, and integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. I-RES' ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment of the Paris Climate Agreement. By leveraging our capabilities and industry leading digital technology platform, we are enhancing operational efficiency, generating additional revenue, and providing superior service to our residents, all while benefiting our stakeholders. To stay abreast of the rapidly evolving field of sustainability, and as outlined earlier this year in our ESG Report, our sustainability strategy is being delivered across, three overarching pillars: operating responsibly; protecting the environment; and building communities.

As a prominent player in Ireland's residential sector, our primary objective is to increase housing availability and elevate living standards. I-RES' vision is to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly - minimising our environmental impact and maximising our contribution to local communities. We achieve this by offering professionally managed, high-quality rental accommodation. Our investment strategy focuses on family-friendly urban locations that provide essential community amenities, adhere to high standards, boast excellent public transportation, feature well-developed educational and social infrastructures, and offer sustainable employment opportunities. We aim to create thriving environments where individuals aspire to live, work, and build their lives, supported by a market leading customer service driven platform.

We appreciate the strong support of our shareholders at a time when equity markets have been significantly impacted by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment resulting in the divergence between the Net Asset Value of the Company and its market capitalisation. We want to assure you, our shareholders, that the Board remains focused and proactive in ensuring we explore all avenues for maximising value.

Outlook

As a Board, we monitor our strategy along with the prevailing risk environment and performance of the business on an on-going basis, to ensure that we position the Company to drive long term risk adjusted returns and maximise value for our shareholders. The outlook for the business remains positive, the private rental sector exhibits remarkable resilience and demand for professionally managed homes continues to far outstrip supply. This is best illustrated by our continued strong occupancy levels and strong financial performance for the period. This should also continue to underpin our revenue growth and resilient portfolio valuations going forward. We will continue to look at all aspects of the business including recycling capital, to maintain a strong balance sheet which is underpinned by an unrivalled modern residential portfolio with strong sustainability features.

We continue to proactively work with our colleagues in the sector in Ireland to push for a more favourable regulatory framework which will support increased housing supply and ensure fairness for renters and an appropriate return on invested capital for the long term.

I enjoyed regular and fulsome engagement with our shareholder base during the first half of the year and look forward to continuing to do so over the remainder of the year as we seek to engage on topics such as remuneration (ahead of putting our new remuneration policy to shareholders at the 2024 AGM) and in also seeking to further understand and discuss views in relation to certain resolutions from our recent AGM held in May 2023. Separately, ahead of my previously announced intention to step down from the position of Chair by no later than the 2024 AGM, the Nomination Committee, led by Senior Independent Director Joan Garahy, has commenced a formal succession process to identify a new Chair and to enable an orderly succession to the role and we look forward to updating shareholders on that process as appropriate in due course.

Finally, along with the rest of the Board, I am confident that I-RES has a well-aligned strategy and business model to successfully navigate the current challenging market conditions and to enable us to consistently deliver favourable returns for our shareholders.

Declan Moylan

Chairman

Chief Executive's Statement

We have continued to deliver another strong operational and financial performance in H1 2023, a testament to the strength of our business model. I-RES' Board and Management are committed to safeguarding financial stability, optimising operational efficiency, and delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders. Our industry is one that in the future will be driven and shaped by data and technology to deliver value for shareholders and meet the needs of current and future generation of renters and other stakeholders. Due to the significant transformation in the structure of the company in 2022, I-RES now has in place a sector leading digital operating platform that can underpin the optimisation of value in the future. Our high-quality asset portfolio with strong sustainability credentials, our sector leading digital platform, an experienced team with deep local market knowledge, strong financial position, and disciplined capital management, positions I-RES to successfully navigate the current environment and optimise value from its asset base and platform.

Strong Financial & Operational Performance

Our strong financial and operational performance in 2022 continued into 2023. We increased our revenue by 5.2% to EUR44.3 million in the first half of the year (H1 2022: EUR42.1 million), supported by our strong operational performance which remains a standout feature of the business. In the first half of the year, we delivered a consistently high occupancy rate of 99.5% (30 Jun 2022: 99.3%) across our portfolio, demonstrating the strong demand for our assets as well as operational effectiveness in our leasing and turnovers. This continued strong occupancy performance, coupled with organic rental growth across our existing portfolio and the ongoing positive financial impact of the addition of 130 new apartments in the second half of 2022, resulted in continued growth in our Net Rental Income ('NRI') which increased by 5.1% to EUR34.3 million (H1 2022: EUR32.6 million). Our Average Monthly Rent (AMR) per unit increased to EUR1,772 at the end of the period (H1 2022: EUR1,688); which is c.13% below market rents, according to our independent valuers, demonstrating the resilience of our income profile and representing opportunity in the medium term. The underlying fundamentals of the Irish Private Rented Sector ("PRS") remain strong albeit restricted in this period of high inflation due to the regulatory rental cap of 2% which we believe deters much needed new investment in the market. We are particularly pleased to report a stable NRI margin of 77.5% (30 June 2022: 77.5%), despite significant inflationary pressures across all costs during the period. This reflects managements clear focus on costs, process efficiency and seeking opportunities to generate ancillary revenues. Our Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6.9% to EUR28.7 million (H1 2022: EUR26.8 million) giving an EBITDA margin in the period of c.65%, demonstrating the strong consistent high cash generation capability of the business. EPRA earnings increased by 11.2% to EUR15 million, the impact of the non-recurring costs incurred in the prior period offset in the current period by increased financing costs as a result of the rapid and significant change in the interest rate environment.

Despite the strong financial and operational performance, we are reporting a loss of EUR43.9 million for the period. This loss can be attributed to a EUR56.5 million non-cash revaluation of our total portfolio value, which reflects an increase in yields and weakening in values across the real estate sector, which is attributable to the higher interest rate and inflationary environment. Despite this re-valuation, our high-quality portfolio has a proven resiliency, and its cash generative capabilities are evident in our financial performance. The strong cash flow generation of the Company enables us to continue to deliver dividends to our shareholders and as a result, the Board intends to declare an interim dividend of 2.45 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2023, an increase of 6.5% on the prior year.

Market Leading Portfolio & Active Asset Management

We have an unrivalled residential portfolio of high-quality assets with high sustainability credentials. As of 30 June 2023, the asset portfolio comprised 3,930 apartments and houses mainly in Dublin and well diversified across locations that continue to experience significant demand demonstrated by our market leading occupancy metrics. As previously noted, yield expansion arising from the current interest rate environment, offset by increases in our NRI, resulted in us recognising a non-cash revaluation loss of EUR56.5 million in H1 2023 for our portfolio. This brings the overall EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) at 30 June 2023 to 4.6% (31 December 2022: 4.4%). The Group's IFRS NAV as at 30 June 2023 was 149.2 cents per share, a decrease of 6.7% on 31 December 2022.

We continued to deliver on our strategy of asset recycling and balance sheet management which generates value for the business and our shareholders. Aligning with the current challenging market environment and our focus on shareholder value, the Company set out at its AGM in May 2023, an objective to dispose of approximately EUR100 million of assets. This was with a view to protecting our balance sheet and thereby the business within the context of the current challenging backdrop. I am pleased to report that with our announcement today we have achieved EUR96.5m of our target including the agreement for sale of 194 units at Hansfield for gross proceeds of EUR72.1 million to be completed in two parts, August 2023 and by December 2023. We have completed EUR22 million of asset sales including the sale of the Rockbrook site which was non-income producing, 3 of the 5 luxury town houses at Tara View which were acquired in 2022 as part of the overall Tara View development and completed the sale of 6 apartments at Bakers Yard.

We continue to review the performance of all the assets in the portfolio and, as opportunities arise that can add value and deliver accretive returns to our shareholders, we will consider both individual unit as well as whole property disposals whilst examining opportunities aligned with our capital allocation strategy.

Disciplined Capital Management

In navigating this continuing volatile and increased interest rate environment, management remains focused on maintaining a prudent balance sheet and strong liquidity position. The Group has no debt maturing before April 2026 and debt maturities are laddered from 2026 to 2032. The Group's Net LTV is currently 44.6% (31 December 2022: 43.3%) and following completion of the first closing this month related to the transaction announced today, Net LTV will decrease to c.43.2%. The LTV reflects the impact of the yield expansion and fair value adjustment to the asset valuation.

Creating Value Responsibly

We are dedicated to minimising our environmental footprint and promoting sustainable living. This ambition is ingrained in our long-term investment approach, property operations, maintenance, and interactions with stakeholders, including customers, employees, partners, and the wider community. We have three core pillars of sustainability: 1. Operating Responsibly: we aim to uphold the highest operational and governance standards across ourbusiness and supply chain. 2. Protecting the Environment: we aim to protect the environment by minimising our emissions and use ofnatural resources while ensuring we leave space for nature at our properties. 3. Building Communities: we aim to support our people by creating diverse and welcoming communities thatenable our employees and residents to thrive.

Our efforts include carbon reduction initiatives, energy-efficient upgrades, waste reduction measures, nature-focused projects, and community engagement programs. These endeavours align with our commitment to reducing our carbon impact and making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate.

In our 2022 ESG Report, we outline the progress we have made, including the development of a carbon reduction roadmap for our portfolio. We have set ambitious targets to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 30% and 10% respectively in 2023, and we are on track to achieve them. We continue our work towards our goal to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. We also participate in industry benchmarks such as Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") and Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP") to ensure transparency and continuous improvement in our ESG performance.

Our focus is to provide exceptional service and create a positive living experience for our customers. Through professional property management and responsive customer service, we have achieved high customer satisfaction and strong customer retention rates, further solidifying our position as a preferred residential landlord. Our customers also benefit from affordable rental rates, well below the recognised affordability ceiling.

We have an excellent team in I-RES with a culture of commitment, respect, innovation, and value add. We focus on organisational effectiveness, training, and development as well as health and wellbeing and personal development within a diverse and inclusive workplace.

All these efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to enhance our ESG practices for the benefit of our people, customers, and communities. We are conscious of our impact on the planet as we conduct our business and strive to be a sustainability leader in our sector.

Market Backdrop

Housing continues to be a significant societal challenge in Ireland due to a persistent imbalance between supply and demand. In response, the Irish government introduced the 'Housing For All' policy in 2021, outlining its vision for the future of housing. One of the key objectives of this policy is to increase the housing supply by 300,000 units over the period of nine years until 2030. This includes the provision of 54,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent and over 90,000 social homes. The Government aims for approximately 33,000 housing completions per year but estimates from the Housing Commission suggest that up to 62,000 new homes per year are needed until 2050 to meet demand.

Although there was a 45% increase in housing delivery in 2022, with just under 30,000 units completed, it is evident that supply is likely to continue to lag behind demand for the foreseeable future. To address this challenge, the Government acknowledges the need for increased capacity and enhanced cooperation with the private sector, including increased investment, to achieve these objectives.

In 2021, legislation was introduced which capped rent increases at 2% per annum, where the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ('HICP') inflation is higher, in all Rent Pressure Zones. This regulatory measure is set to continue until the end of 2024. The Department of Housing is currently carrying out a review of the Private Rental Sector and is in a consultation process with the sector. A range of other policy reviews are also underway by various Government Departments and I-RES is actively engaging in consultation and submissions in these processes. It is in everyone's interests to achieve a balanced outcome that meets the needs of all stakeholders, security for tenants and attracts the much-needed capital to deliver future housing supply.

Outlook

While the year ahead will be influenced by ongoing macroeconomic challenges, we remain focused on managing the business to ensure that we continue to perform strongly. As evidenced in the strong results we present today, our high-quality portfolio, sharp focus on operational excellence, coupled with attractive fundamentals of the Irish market, leaves us well positioned to continue to generate predictable returns for our shareholders.

Providing exceptional customer experience also remains a top priority, as we continue to invest in our people and technology and innovative solutions to enhance the living experience. This focus has resulted in high customer retention rates and solidified our reputation as a market leader for professionally managed residential homes. The launch of the I-RES Living platform will further enhance our customer services and strengthen our position as a market leader. Additionally, we believe that over time this unique platform represents a distinctive opportunity to generate further value by unlocking operational and service efficiencies within our existing portfolio as well as growing ancillary revenues. We have a strong platform and experienced team, and over the medium term we see multiple opportunities to continue to unlock value.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated team who work in I-RES, whose commitment and hard work has played a pivotal role in delivering these strong interim results. I also extend my gratitude to our shareholders and stakeholders for their ongoing trust and support. Furthermore, I would like to thank our Chairman and Board for their guidance and emphasis on the strategic development of our company, built upon a foundation of strong governance. I-RES remains focused on delivering value, pursuing growth opportunities, and engaging in constructive dialogue with our shareholders. We firmly believe that by working together, we can navigate challenges, capitalise on opportunities, and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

Margaret Sweeney

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Review

We have delivered an excellent performance in the period across all key operational metrics against a challenging backdrop. This robust operational performance was driven by continued strong demand in the market, cost savings and efficiencies delivered by our internalised platform and the impact of delivery of our pipeline in 2022, all contributing to increased revenue, net rental income and EBITDA. Our experienced team and portfolio of high-quality residential accommodation sets us apart from the market and ensures that we meet the needs of our residents. This has contributed to a consistently high occupancy rate of 99.5% at 30 June 2023 supported by our mid-market residential sector positioning where demand continues to outstrip supply. Our average monthly rent increased to EUR1,772 at 30 June 2023 from EUR1,688 at 30 June 2022 and our portfolio is currently estimated to be 13% below market rent.

Revenue grew by 5.2% in the period to EUR44.3 million, driven by continued organic growth, delivery of our pipeline in 2022 at market rents and continued high occupancy levels. On a like for like basis revenue grew by 2.2%, aligned with the legislative cap on rental increases and improved occupancy. Our occupancy remained consistently in excess of 99% throughout the period and was 99.5% at 30 June 2023 reiterating the demand for our professionally managed accommodation.

We successfully maintained our NRI Margin at 77.5% (30 June 2022: 77.5%) which is testament to our focus on deriving efficiencies from our platform and continued focus on cost management. Whilst we experienced increases in property taxes, utilities and OMC service charges, we have succeeded in offsetting this through stable repairs and maintenance costs, additional ancillary revenue and strong collections during the period. Adjusted General & Administrative spend remained flat in the period despite increased headcount reflecting the build out of the corporate team since internalisation.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6.9% to EUR28.7 million reflecting the strong underlying fundamentals of the business and the focused approach by management on cost savings, efficiencies and delivering returns. EPRA earnings increased by 11.2% in the period, due to the strong operational performance, this was offset by increased financing costs as a result of the rapid and significant interest rate rises issued by the ECB versus the prior period which reflected the impact of the non-recurring costs. Adjusted EPRA EPS fell from 3.6c to 2.8c reflecting the impact on our financing costs. EPRA EPS increased to 2.8c from 2.5c.

Our total investment property reduced to EUR1,426 million (including assets held for sale) reflecting the sale of the Rockbrook site, disposal of 6 units to satisfy Part V obligations and the sale of 2 Townhouses at Tara View. At 30 June, a fair value loss of EUR56.5 million was recorded reflecting a softening of yields, offset by increased net rental income.

Our financing facilities are made up of c.EUR200 million of Private Placement Notes and a EUR600 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The Private Placement Notes were executed in 2020 with maturities laddered from 2027 to 2032. At period end, EUR444 million of the RCF was drawn. The Company has entered into hedging arrangements in respect of its RCF, specifically interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity of the facility in April 2026, converting the cost on this portion of the facility to a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. The Private Placement Notes are fully fixed with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% (inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs). As at period end, approximately 74% of the Group's drawn debt is fixed against interest rate volatility.

As part of our ongoing focus on capital management and value creation, we have announced today the disposal of 194 units for gross proceeds of EUR72.1 million which on completion of the first closing will deliver a reduced LTV of 43.2% and retire our most expensive debt leading to an increased proportion of fixed rate debt rising to 79%.

Operational and Financial Results

Net Rental Income and Profit for the Six Months Ended

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 EUR'000 EUR'000 Operating Revenue Revenue from investment properties 44,276 42,076 Operating Expenses Property taxes (599) (519) Property operating costs (9,372) (8,931) (9,971) (9,450) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 34,305 32,626 NRI margin 77.5% 77.5% Adjusted general and administrative expenses(1) (5,558) (5,556) Share-based compensation expense (72) (240) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 28,675 26,830 Non-recurring costs(1) - (5,748) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (265) (259) Lease interest (107) (112) Financing costs (13,268) (7,247) Taxation (62) - EPRA Earnings 14,973 13,464 Loss on disposal of investment property (695) - Net movement in fair value of investment properties (56,459) 9,383 Gain on derivative financial instruments 40 29 Tax on disposal of properties (1,785) - (Loss)/Profit for the Period (43,926) 22,876

(1) The non-recurring costs of EUR5.7 million and general and administrative expenses of EUR5.6 million incurred in 2022 totals the general and administrative expense costs of EUR11.3 million reflected on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before lease interest, financing costs, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, gain or loss on disposal of investment property, net movement in fair value of investment properties, gain or loss on derivative financial instruments and non-recurring expenses to show the underlying operating performance of the Group.

Operating Revenue

For the six months ended 30 June 2023, total operating revenue increased by 5.2% to EUR44.3 million compared to the six months ended 30 June 2022. This significant increase is driven by the delivery on our pipeline in 2022, particularly at Tara View and The School Yard which achieved Average Monthly Rents in excess of our portfolio average, continued high occupancy across all properties and organic rental growth.

Net Rental Income

The NRI margin has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's operating performance. For the six months ended 30 June 2023, NRI increased by 5.1% in line with increases in Revenue. The NRI margin remained stable at 77.5% compared with the same period last year and full year 2022 which is a strong performance in light of the current inflationary environment and highlights the ongoing focus we have on cost management and deriving efficiencies from our new internalised platform.

Adjusted General and Administrative ("G&A") Expenses

Adjusted G&A expenses include costs such as employees' salaries, director fees, professional fees for audit, legal and advisory services, depository fees, property valuation fees, insurance costs and other general and administrative expenses, and excludes non-recurring costs, of which there were none in the current period. G&A has remained stable in the period despite the inflationary environment and increased headcount in comparison to the prior period as Management continues to focus on cost savings and efficiencies and stabilisation of the business after a year of transition in 2022.

Non-recurring costs

No non-recurring costs were recorded in the period. Non-recurring G&A costs total EUR5.7 million for the first 6 months of 2022. These costs were primarily for the IT programme and legal, consulting and investment bank advisory fees that relate to the termination of the Investment Management Agreement and other one-off third-party advisory services.

Net movement in fair value of Investment Properties

I-RES recognises its investment properties at fair value at each reporting period, with any unrealised gain or loss on remeasurement recognised in the profit or loss account. In the period, the fair value loss on investment properties of EUR56.5 million is mainly attributed to a softening of yields driven by the wider market fundamentals including increased interest rates offset by gains made in relation to increased net rental income. Our Gross Yield was 6.2% at period end compared against a weighted average cost of interest of 3.7%.

Financing Costs

Financing costs, which include the amortisation of certain financing expenses, interest and commitment fees, increased for the six months ended 30 June 2023 to EUR13.3 million from EUR7.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022. The primary driver of the increased financing costs relates to the rapid ECB interest rate rises to combat the inflationary environment. Since 31 December 2022 we have reduced our debt by EUR13 million through the disposal of the Rockbrook site and a small number of other units, whilst also paying out EUR14.9 million in dividends. In 2022, we entered into hedging arrangements in respect of the Revolving Credit Facility. Interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity were entered into with a number of counterparties forming the syndicate of banks in the RCF. These arrangements convert EUR275 million of the facility into a fixed cost arrangement with an interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. At 30 June 2002, EUR444 million was drawn from the EUR600 million facility.

In 2020, I-RES entered into a cross-currency swap to (i) hedge the US-based loan of USD75 million into EUR68.8 million effective 11 March 2020 and (ii) convert the fixed interest rate on the US-based loan to a fixed Euro interest rate, maturing on 10 March 2027 and 10 March 2030. Hedge accounting has been applied to the cross-currency swap.

Taxation

The main driver of taxation for I-RES in the period relates to Capital Gains Tax ("CGT"). This arose on the profit on disposal of the Rockbrook site. CGT is payable on this as the site constitutes a disposal of an asset of the residual business as opposed to the property rental business of the Group.

Property Portfolio Overview

The following table provides the details of the Group's property portfolio as at 30 June 2023.

Average Monthly Rent Occupancy Property # of # of Units Commercial Space Owned Per Unit Rent (per sqm per Location Buildings Owned(1) (sq.m)(1) month) (1)(2) (1)(2)(3) Total South 12 1,121 6,851 EUR 1,954 EUR 24.9 99.2% Dublin Total City 8 582 3,062 EUR 1,884 EUR 26.2 99.0% Centre Total West 3 409 - EUR 1,738 EUR 22.9 100% City Total North 8 769 - EUR 1,613 EUR 20.3 99.7% Dublin Total West 6 999 14,753 EUR 1,652 EUR 20.6 99.6% Dublin Cork 1 50 - EUR 1,400 EUR 17.5 100% Total 38 3,930 24,666 EUR1,772 (4) EUR 22.7 99.5% Portfolio

(1) As at 30 June 2023.

(2) Based on residential units.

(3) AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property. Actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at 30 June 2023 was EUR6,965,874 divided by 3,930 units (which is the total units available for lease as at 30 June 2023 excluding assets held for sale) resulting in AMR of EUR1,772. Refer to pages 15 to 16 for further discussion on average monthly rent per apt. and occupancy.

(4) I-RES' external valuers indicated that I-RES' current rents (on a weighted average basis for the portfolio) as at 30 June 2023 is estimated to be approximately below market by 13%.

Portfolio Management

The Group continues to explore and identify opportunities to create shareholder value. Whilst we continue to consider opportunities for growth and our long-term strategy is focused on delivering growth for the business, in the current period Management have been focused on maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. As part of this we have looked to recycle capital back into the business. This has resulted in the sale of the Rockbrook site, disposal of a small number of units due to Part V obligations and the continuing sales process of the Townhouses at Tara View. In addition, today we announced the disposal of 194 units in West Dublin for gross proceeds of EUR72.1 million. On completion this transaction will reduce LTV and retire our most expensive debt.

The disposal of the Rockbrook site delivered significant return on cost representing value creation for shareholders. We expect that the assets held for sale will similarly deliver value for shareholders by realising profit on investment. The proceeds from the sale of the Rockbrook site have been used to pay down our debt and manage the Group's balance sheet. We expect the same from the disposal of the other assets held for sale.

As part of the acquisition agreement entered into in January 2022 the Company has a gross capital commitment of EUR24.1 million in respect of 44 units at Ashbrook, Clontarf. These units are expected to be completed in H2. Net cash outflow after taking account of deposit paid and proceeds from disposal of Part V units is expected to be c.EUR20 million.

Financing and Capital Structure

I-RES takes a proactive approach to its debt strategy to ensure the Group has laddering of debt maturities and the Group's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio are maintained at a sustainable level.

Our capital structure remains strong, with no debt maturities until 2026 and then laddered out to 2032. Net LTV at 30 June 2023 has increased to 44.6%, LTV stands at 45.1% both as a result of the fair value loss recorded in the period, however this remains significantly below the 50% maximum allowed by the Irish REIT regime and the Group's debt financial leverage ratio covenant. I-RES seeks to use gearing to enhance shareholder returns over the long term. As part of managing the Group's LTV, we have announced the sale of 194 units which on completion of the first closing of the disposal will reduce the Group's LTV to 43.2%.

Our debt facilities are made up of our EUR600 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and the circa EUR200 million (Euro Equivalent) Private Placement Notes. In February 2022, the Company exercised an option for an extension of our RCF with all syndicate banks for the entire EUR600 million facility with a new maturity date of 18 April 2026.

The Private Placement Notes were issued in March 2020 and are made up of EUR130 million fixed interest and USD75 million. On closing I-RES entered into a cross currency interest rate swap resulting in an overall weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs. The maturity of the notes is laddered over circa six, nine and eleven-year maturities, with the first repayment due in March 2027.

As previously noted, in December 2022, the Company entered into hedging arrangements in respect of its Revolving Credit Facility. Interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity of the facility have been entered into with a number of the counterparties forming the syndicate of banks in the RCF. These arrangements convert the cost of EUR275 million of the facility into a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. Therefore, in conjunction with the Private Placement Notes, approximately 74% of the Company's total drawn debt is fixed against interest rate volatility as at 30 June 2023. On disposal of the first closing of the 194 units announced this morning, I-RES' total drawn debt which is fixed will increase to c.79%.

The Group has a weighted average drawn debt maturity of 3.9 years and no debt maturities before April 2026. The weighted average cost of interest is 3.73% for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 2.31%). This increase is driven by the 400bps increase in ECB rates since July 2022. I-RES also has undrawn committed facilities of EUR156 million available under the RCF for investment and EUR6.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2023. Beyond the remaining capital commitment for the forward purchase of 44 residential units at Ashbrook, there are no other current capital commitments.

I-RES' borrowings are as follows:

As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 EUR'000 EUR'000 RCF borrowings 444,020 457,020 Euro denominated Private Placement notes 130,000 130,000 USD denominated Private Placement notes(1) 68,738 70,107 Weighted Average Cost of Interest(2) 3.73% 2.31% 2.33 %

(1) The principal amount of USD notes is USD75 million. The movement during the period relates to foreign exchange movements. I-RES has entered into cross currency swap to fix this at EUR68.8 million.

(2) Includes commitment fee of 0.7% per annum charged on the undrawn portion of the RCF facility

Summary and outlook

The first half of 2023 has underlined the significant demand in the Irish market for high quality professionally managed residential accommodation and I-RES' ability to be a sector leader. We have delivered a strong operational performance and growth across all key metrics. Whilst the period has continued to see stubbornly high inflation and therefore continued ECB interest rate increases, we continue to focus on ensuring a strong and flexible balance sheet is maintained. Through our investment in our people and technology platform, we have placed ourselves in a strong position as we continue to navigate the headwinds faced and position the Group for its next phase of growth.

Brian Fagan

Chief Financial Officer

Business Performance Measures

The Group, in addition to the Operational and Financial results presented above, has defined business performance indicators to measure the success of its operating and financial strategies:

Average Monthly Rent ("AMR")

AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property. Through active property management strategies, the lease administration system and proactive capital investment programmes, I-RES increases rents as market conditions permit and subject to applicable laws. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

Occupancy

Occupancy rate is calculated as the total number of residential units occupied over the total number of residential units owned as at the reporting date. I-RES strives, through a focused, hands-on approach to the business, to achieve occupancies that are in line with, or higher than, market conditions in each of the locations in which it operates. Occupancy rate is used in conjunction with AMR to measure the Group's performance of its operations.

AMR and Occupancy

Properties owned prior to Properties Acquired After 30 June Total Portfolio 30 June 2022 2022 (Like for Like properties) 2023 2022 2023 2022 As at 30 June AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR change AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR change AMR Occ. % % % % % % % Residential 1,772 99.5% EUR1,688 99.3% 5.0% 1,746 99.6% EUR1,699 99.2% 2.7% EUR2,591 98.4%

The Group's AMR increased 5.0% at 30 June 2023 to EUR1,772, while residential occupancy remained high at 99.5%, indicative of the strong market fundamentals in the Irish residential rental sector. The significant increase in AMR in the period reflects the market rent achieved at our new developments Tara View and The School Yard. For like for like properties, the AMR increased to EUR1,746 per residential unit as at 30 June 2023, up 2.7% from EUR1,699 at 30 June 2022. The increase is due to the increase in occupancy and organic rental growth due to turnover and renewals. AMR is used as a measure for the sustainable year over year changes in revenue.

During the period, c.7% of the portfolio units were turned and where applicable we applied rental increases in line with regulations.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

Gross Yield is calculated as the Annualised Passing Rents as at the stated date, divided by the fair market value of the investment properties as at the reporting date, excluding the fair value of development land, investment properties under development and assets held for sale. Through generating higher revenue compared to the prior year and maintaining high occupancies, I- RES' objective is to increase the Annualised Passing Rent for the total portfolio, which will positively impact the Gross Yield. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the rental income generating capacity of the total portfolio.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised Passing Rent(1) 88,727 87,401 Aggregate fair market value as at reporting date(2) 1,420,128 1,477,178 Gross Yield at Fair Value 6.2% 5.9% 1. 30 June 2023 Annualised Passing rent consist of residential annualised passing rent of EUR84.3 million andcommercial annualised passing rent of EUR4.41 million. 2. Includes amounts associated with investment properties and assets held for sale

The portfolio Gross Yield at Fair Value was 6.2% as at 30 June 2023 compared to 5.9% as at 31 December 2022, excluding the fair value of development land, investment properties under development and assets held for sale. The movement represents the impact of softening yields on the portfolio valuation. Gross Yield when excluding the assets held for sale is 6.2% at 30 June 2023 also.

EPRA Net Initial Yield

As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised passing rent 88,727 87,401 Less: Operating expenses(1) (property outgoings) (19,964) (19,665) Annualised net rent 68,673 67,736 Completed investment properties2 1,420,128 1,477,168 Add: Allowance for estimated purchaser's cost 69,531 76,369 Gross up completed portfolio valuation 1,489,660 1,553,357 EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.6%(3) 4.4% EPRA topped-up Net Initial Yield 4.6% 4.4% 1. Calculated based on the net rental income to operating revenue ratio of 77.5% for 2023 (77.5% for 2022). 2. Includes amounts associated with investment properties and assets held for sale. 3. EPRA Net Initial Yield excluding the assets held for sale is 4.6% at 30 June 2023 also.

EPRA Earnings per Share

EPRA Earnings represents the earnings from the core operational activities of the Group. It is intended to provide an indicator of the underlying performance of the property portfolio and therefore excludes all components not relevant to the underlying and recurring performance of the portfolio, including any revaluation results and profits/losses from the sale of properties. EPRA EPS is calculated by dividing EPRA Earnings for the reporting period attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

EPRA Earnings per Share

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 (Loss)/Profit for the period (EUR'000) (43,926) 22,876 Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings exclude: (Loss)/Gain on disposition of investment properties (EUR'000) 695 - Changes in fair value on investment properties (EUR'000) 56,459 (9,383) Tax on profits on disposals 1,785 - Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (40) (29) EPRA Earnings (EUR'000) 14,973 13,464 Non-recurring costs (EUR'000) - 5,748 Adjusted EPRA Earnings for non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 14,973 19,212 Basic weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,542,344 Diluted weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,554,035 EPRA Earnings per share (cents) 2.8 2.5 Adjusted EPRA EPS for non-recurring costs per share (cents) 2.8 3.6 EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (cents) 2.8 2.5

The increase in EPRA Earnings to EUR15.0 million (30 June 2022: EUR13.5 million) is driven by strong operational performance offset by higher financing costs and the impact of the non-recurring cost items in the prior period.

Adjusted EPRA EPS was 2.8 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2023 compared to 3.6 cents for the same period last year. The decrease is primarily driven by increased financing costs offset by strong operational performance.

EPRA Net Asset Value

In October 2019, EPRA introduced three EPRA NAV metrics to replace the then existing EPRA NAV calculation that was previously being presented. The three EPRA NAV metrics are EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV'), EPRA Net Tangible Asset ("EPRA NTA") and EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV"). Each EPRA NAV metric serves a different purpose. The EPRA NRV measure is calculated to highlight the value of net assets on a long term basis. EPRA NTA assumes entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability. No deferred tax liability is calculated for I-RES as it is a REIT, and taxes are paid at the shareholder level on the distributions. Any gains arising from the sale of a property are expected either to be reinvested for growth or 85% of the net proceeds are distributed to the shareholders to maintain the REIT status. Lastly, EPRA NDV provides the reader with a scenario where deferred tax, financial instruments, and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liabilities.

EPRA NAV per Share

As at 30 June 2023 EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 790,158 790,158 790,158 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (6,761) (6,761) - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 49,927 Real estate transfer costs (EUR'000)(3) 69,531 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 852,928 783,397 840,085 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 149.2 149.2 149.2 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 161.1 147.9 158.6 31 December 2022 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 847,353 847,353 847,353 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (4,764) (4,764) - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 40,612 Real estate transfer tax (EUR'000)(3) 76,368 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 918,957 842,589 887,965 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 160.0 160.0 160.0 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 173.5 159.1 167.7

(1) Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use them to repay debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds. For the purposes of EPRA NTA, the Company has assumed any such sales proceeds are reinvested within the required three-year window.

(2) Deferred tax is assumed as per the IFRS balance sheet. To the extent that an orderly sale of the Group's assets were undertaken over a period of several years, during which time (i) the Group remained a REIT; (ii) no new assets were acquired or sales proceeds reinvested; (iii) any developments completed were held for three years from completion; and (iv) those assets were sold at 30 June 2023 valuations, the sales proceeds would need to be distributed to shareholders by way of dividend within the required time frame or else a tax liability amounting to up to 25% of distributable reserves plus current unrealised revaluation gains could arise for the Group.

(3) This is the purchaser costs amount as provided in the valuation certificate. Purchasers' costs consist of items such as stamp duty on legal transfer and other purchase fees that may be incurred and which are deducted from the gross value in arriving at the fair value of investment for IFRS purposes. Purchasers' costs are in general estimated at 9.96% for commercial and 4.46% for residential. Sustainability

I-RES continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to ESG principles including environmental sustainability, climate change resilience, social impact, and governance. While we have made significant strides, we acknowledge the need to continuously evolve our ESG initiatives to stay aligned with industry best practices and drive positive change within the sector.

The I-RES Board and the Board Sustainability Committee is committed responding to the pressing issue of carbon reduction and meeting our ESG obligations and legislative requirements, while continuing to ensure our business thrives. Our objective is to have a positive impact on the planet reducing our carbon footprint, as well as building and supporting great communities where our residents and employees want to live and work.

This commitment is underpinned by three core pillars in our sustainability strategy: 1. Operating Responsibly: we aim to operate to the highest operational, service and governance standardsacross our business and supply chain. 2. Protecting the Environment: we aim to minimise our emissions and use of natural resources while ensuringwe leave space for nature at our properties. 3. Building Communities: we aim to support our people by creating diverse and welcoming communities thatenable our employees and residents to thrive.

We have strategically invested in a portfolio of modern assets in great locations across Dublin, with a weighted average age of 13.9 years and 86% (FY2022) with Building Energy Ratings (BER) A, B and C grades at the end of 2022, giving us a competitive advantage in advancing sustainability practices.

Operating Responsibly

I-RES places strong emphasis on corporate governance and ethical practices. The Company maintains a robust governance framework to meet the need of our investors and other stakeholders, which includes a diverse and independent Board of Directors, transparent reporting mechanisms, and effective risk management practices. The Company promotes integrity, accountability and responsible decision-making throughout its operations.

To become a more sustainable business, I-RES actively works in collaboration with its suppliers across the supply chain on ESG alignment and to deliver on our Supplier Code of Conduct, ESG and Code of Ethics policies. As outlined in our 2022 sustainability report, 80% of our Tier 1 suppliers have developed or are developing formal ESG policies.

We are leveraging our digital technology platform and other technologies to enhance customer service, as well as using the data and insights we gather to better support our residents. Our new I-RES Living App is being rolled out across our portfolio with 51% uptake within our initial launch properties. The I-RES Living App emphasises privacy and security first and will streamline communication with residents.

We are focused on mitigating against cyber security risks by strengthening our security environment and controls across the Company. We are working with leading technology partners who continue to invest in their IT applications and services and can support access management, encryption, and incident response planning. This work is supported by adding new skills to the management team with the recent appointment of a Head of IT and IT training for all employees.

To ensure we continually strive to deliver our best and to promote transparency to all stakeholders when it comes to our ESG programme, we participate in industry benchmarks such as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), where we achieved a One Star award and Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"), where we will be scored for the first time in 2023. The results of which will be published in our next ESG report.

Protecting the Environment

Carbon Reduction

At I-RES, we have made significant strides in environmental sustainability. We reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 (wholly managed buildings) greenhouse gas emissions (in absolute terms) by 41% and 26% respectively in 2022 and have set ambitious targets of reducing these further by 30% and 10% respectively in 2023, and so far we are on track to achieve this target. We have implemented various energy-efficient measures across our portfolio of properties, including the installation of LED lighting and light sensors, and energy management systems in our new developments such as the LEED Gold certified School Yard. We are continuing to transition to renewable energy in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint and dependence on non-renewable resources. We procure energy from suppliers with renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines, to generate clean and sustainable energy for our offices and 100% of landlord-controlled areas of our wholly managed assets.

These initiatives have resulted in significant reductions in energy consumption (FY2022: -18%, Scope 2 absolute) and greenhouse gas emissions (FY2022: -26%, Scope 2 absolute) from 2022.

We have a comprehensive programme in place including communication and collaboration with residents in relation to energy, waste and water usage and reduction initiatives. The I-RES Green Ambassador Programme, which is run by an employee group from across the Company, are proactive in putting in place initiatives to reduce usage, increase recycling, as well as improving the natural environment adjacent to our properties and wider biodiversity programmes. We are part of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and rolling out a range of initiatives to support the natural environment.

Building Communities

I-RES is committed to building and supporting great communities to live and work in and creating positive social impact in the communities it operates in. The Company has actively engaged with stakeholders, including residents and local community partners, to understand their needs and concerns as well as jointly participating in local events to improve the area they live in and support community building and integration. We are actively engaged with social initiatives, including community development programs, local charities, and partnerships with local organisations to promote social well-being and have recently committed to supporting Citywise Education in Tallaght which advances youth education and development.

As the leading provider of private residential rental accommodation in Ireland, we pride ourselves in providing high quality, professionally managed and well-furnished rental homes that are an important part of the housing solution and that provide security of tenure for our residents. Our recently developed I-RES Living App which is central to our digital operating platform will further support our offering to residents.

I-RES is aligned with the objectives of the Irish Government's 'Housing for All' strategy and we believe we have a meaningful role to play in the discussion and formulation of an appropriate regulatory framework for the Irish rental market. We continue to collaborate with the industry and government to support a regulatory structure so that residents can access accommodation at reasonable rent levels, while new stock can be delivered by the public and private sectors, together addressing the significant lack of supply in the Irish rental market.

At I-RES, our vision is to create a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative workplace culture, which will drive a customer focused, sustainable business underpinned by a digital platform delivering and maximising value for shareholders and stakeholders. With this in mind, we continuously develop and expand on our initiatives to promotes employee well-being, investing in training and development, offering competitive compensation and benefits, and fostering ethical leadership and governance. The Board puts strong emphasis on culture and talent and one of the non-executive directors has responsibility for Workforce Engagement and Culture to provide a direct link between the workforce and the board.

Our most recent annual employee satisfaction survey conducted at the end of 2022, attracted an 88% participation rate, participants scored overall employee engagement at 92%. This score reflects a very high level of staff engagement and commitment to working in I-RES. Through engagement at our town halls, all I-RES employees are encouraged to input into our strategy.

Market Update

Macroeconomic backdrop

The global economy is navigating a turbulent period marked by multiple challenges converging at once. Growth is slowing across many major economies as high inflation impacts consumer demand and central banks aggressively tighten monetary policy. Meanwhile, inflation has reached multi-decade highs in most regions, fuelled by supply constraints and, commodity price shocks. The economic spill overs from the Russia-Ukraine war are further straining growth via elevated food and energy costs that squeeze household budgets.

The combination of high inflation, slower growth, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions has created a challenging macro-economic backdrop. With growth projections being repeatedly downgraded, the global economy risks tipping into a pronounced slowdown or even recession. Growth for the world economy in 2023 is expected to fall lower again to 2.7%[1]. The path ahead is beset by risks and uncertainty as multiple shocks work their way through the global economy.

Irish Economic Outlook

Against this difficult global macroeconomic backdrop, the outlook for Ireland also faces heightened uncertainty. Like other European economies, Ireland has been experiencing increases in consumer price inflation, hitting highs of 9.6% in June 2022. Inflation has been declining gradually and has hit 12-month lows of 6.1% in June 2023[2], likely due to measures taken by Central Banks to curb inflation.

Although the Irish economy rebounded strongly from the pandemic, experiencing a 12% growth rate in 2022, following on from 13.6% in 2021[3], making Ireland the fastest growing country in the EU, growth is set to moderate this year and next amidst a deteriorating external environment. Ireland's open, trade-dependent economy and integration with the EU leaves it exposed to the global headwinds of slowing growth, high inflation, and financial tightening. The path ahead is challenging until inflation moves back towards target levels.

However, Ireland still possesses strengths that could help the economy continue expanding at a steady pace. The multinational sector remains an engine of growth, with Ireland's attractiveness for foreign direct investment ("FDI") helping sustain export growth and job creation. The labour market continues to show exceptional strength with unemployment hitting record lows of 3.8% in June, well below the European Union rate of 5.9%2,[4]. During a period of slowdown in tech employment globally, the IDA Ireland ("IDA"), the state agency responsible for attracting FDI into Ireland, reported significant investment growth, 139 investments were won by the agency, with the potential of 12,072 jobs created[5].

The European Commission forecasts growth for Ireland of 5.5% and 5% in 2023 and 2024 respectively with the equivalent forecasts for EU at 1% and 1.7%[6].

Key export sectors and tax revenue have continued to perform strongly in the first half of 2023. Exchequer returns for the first half of the year show tax revenues are up 10.9%, well ahead of official projections, suggesting the surplus will be closer to EUR12bn according to estimates from Davy.

Market Fundamentals Remain Supportive

Accommodation in Ireland remains chronically undersupplied with demand far exceeding structural capacity. Last year saw 29,000 completions, a welcome increase of 45% on the previous year and closer to the Government's 'Housing for All' target of 33,000, however this is still significantly below what is required to house the country's growing population which by some economists and industry analysts is forecasts is 62,000 homes per year until 2050 to meet demand. Figures from the 2022 Census show the population of Ireland grew by an estimated 8% since 2016.

The first quarter of 2023 saw another increase in supply with a rise in completions of 19.1% compared with the same three months of 2022, however total completions for 2023 are forecast to reach only 27,500 increasing to 29,000 in 2024. Meanwhile, the second half of 2022 saw almost 5,350 landlords give notice of termination in order to sell their property[7]. It is highly unlikely that these properties will stay in the rental segment, given the strong sales market.

Fundamentally, there is still a significant undersupply of homes, with the number of properties listed for rent on Irish property listing site DAFT.ie at the beginning of May 2023 at an unprecedented low of 959 homes nationwide. This is one of the lowest totals seen in a series extending back to the start of 20067.

Regulatory Landscape

Availability of housing remains a critical political and social issue in Ireland, and as a result, the regulatory landscape has seen a number of key changes over recent years. As the leading provider of private rented residential homes in Ireland, we are actively engaged with the Government and key industry stakeholders to support delivery of housing objectives and a more effective framework. The current regulatory framework is particularly challenging in this changed environment of increasing interest rates and continuing inflation. The Company will continue to work with the sector in communicating these challenges.

Under current legislation, rent increases are restricted to 2% per annum, where Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ('HICP') inflation is higher, in all Rent Pressure Zones. The legislation applies to renewals of pre-existing let properties only and allows new schemes to be brought to market and let at market rents.

The Government's 'Housing for All' policy, published in 2021 sets out its vision for the future of housing in Ireland and has a core objective of increasing supply by 300,000 units (including 54,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent and over 90,000 social homes) over the nine years to 2030. It will require both an increase in capacity and enhanced cooperation between the public and with the private sector, including increased investment, in order to deliver on supply challenges and 'Housing for All' objectives.

A key development in the period was the announcement of a review of the funds sector by Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath T.D. The Department of Finance ("the Department") is conducting a wide-ranging review of the funds sector which will result in a report titled, 'Funds Sector 2030: A Framework for Open, Resilient & Developing Market' in summer 2024. The report will include an examination of the regimes for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) the Irish Real Estate Funds (IREFs) and their role in the property sector, including how they support housing policy objectives remain resilient, future-proofed and a continued example of international best-practice standards. As part of the Review, the Department has launched a public consultation in which I-RES will be engaging in.

The key objectives include developing a framework within which Ireland can maintain its leading position in fund management and fund servicing and ensuring that the sector continues to support economic activity both at the regional and national level in Ireland. The Review will also seek to ensure that the sector in Ireland is resilient and that the regulatory and supervisory frameworks are future-proofed, supportive of macro-prudential stability, investor protection and consistent with international best-practice standards. The Department noted that "the scale of investment required to fund the property market, both debt and equity, is not available domestically and, as a result, international capital is required. Private capital coming from well-established investors, such as pension funds, is a normal facet of the property market in many European countries. With regard to residential property, the Department of Finance has estimated that EUR13.5 billion of development funding per annum, comprising both debt and equity, will be required to develop the 'Housing for All' target of an average of 33,000 homes per year. Of this EUR13.5 billion, an estimated EUR11.4 billion will be required from private capital sources. While a portion of this will be provided by Ireland's domestic banks, the majority will be required from international sources, including through investment funds"[8].

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has initiated a comprehensive review of the private rental sector, the objective is to come to ascertain how we can enhance and provide an efficient, affordable, viable, safe, and secure framework for both landlords and tenants. The Department of Housing have encouraged the sector and the public to give their views, experiences, and perspectives on the private rental sector in Ireland. The consultation process is underway with submissions due to be submitted by early August 2023 and I-RES, as a leading provider of private residential homes in Ireland, is meaningfully engaging with this process.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage launched the new Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental (STAR) investment scheme in mid-July 2023. The aim of the scheme is to provide up to EUR750 million for the delivery of more than 4,000 cost rental homes that benefit from secure tenancies and will be let at a minimum of 25% below the comparable market rental level. We welcome the introduction of the scheme and are well aware of the substantial demand for affordable rental housing options. By allowing various market participants to engage in the scheme, there is a higher likelihood of meeting the diverse housing needs of our communities. It is crucial to recognise that addressing housing challenges requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses supply across all tenure types.

Private providers can apply to provide cost rental homes under the Scheme and the State will make an equity investment available in return for designation of the homes as cost rental homes for 50 years. The Government subsequently announced increased income thresholds for cost rental homes, with net household income limits for eligibility of EUR66,000 in Dublin and EUR59,000 elsewhere. Two rates of investment will apply under STAR, with a maximum investment of EUR175,000 in Dublin and EUR150,000 in the rest of the State, with an additional investment of EUR25,000 to be made available subject to meeting sustainable development criteria, incentivising green development[9].

We strongly believe that a stable and predictable policy environment is essential to attract investors with a long-term perspective and address the significant lack of supply in the market. By strengthening the regulatory framework, we can create a more stable and attractive environment for investment in the housing sector.

Rental Index

The Irish Residential Property Price Index ("RPPI") increased by 2.4% nationally in the 12 months to May 2023, with prices in Dublin decreasing by 0.2%.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB"), the standardised average monthly rents at year-end 2022 were EUR1,507 nationally and EUR2,063 in Dublin. In Q4 2022, nationally rents in new tenancies grew year-on-year by 7.6%, while Dublin rents grew by 6.9% over the same period.

Real Estate Investment

As a result of the macroeconomic backdrop, global real estate investment has slowed, and Ireland is experiencing the same impact. Transaction activity cooled in 2022 and the first half of 2023 as rising interest rates, high inflation and economic uncertainty make investors more cautious. Investment volumes in the Irish Real Estate sector, were evidence of this, with 26 transactions in Q2 totalling EUR333 million bringing the H1 2023 total to EUR964 million, both figures materially below long-term average volumes in Ireland. However, the residential sector remained strong and continued to attract capital, making up 28% of total spend in Q2 2023, including 2 of the top 5 deals in the quarter, bringing total investment into the residential sector to EUR427 million for the first half of 2023[10].

While global markets remain volatile, real estate pricing will continue to be impacted by the macro drivers that currently dominate. As the Irish residential market is severely undersupplied and continually shows exceptionally strong fundamentals, including a skilled workforce and business-friendly environment, which in turn is helping to sustain rental cashflows and returns, we believe in the medium-term, that the PRS market in Ireland remains a compelling area for investment.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The 2022 Annual Report for Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("Annual Report), approved on 22 March 2023, outlined the Group's principal risks and uncertainties in the Risk Report at that time.

The directors of the Company have set out below, those principal risks and uncertainties that have required updates or changes since 23 March 2022. The principal risks and uncertainties below should be read in conjunction with the Group's Risk Report set out in the Annual Report to understand the Group's risk management and internal control systems, as well as the directors' processes surrounding identification and measurement of principal risks and uncertainties.

No new additional risks and uncertainties have been added or removed since 22 March 2023. Listed in the table below are those principal risks and uncertainties contained within the 2022 Annual Report.

Dec 22 Jun 23 Dec 22 Jun 23 Risk Description Trend Risk Description Trend Trend Trend Environmental Geopolitical instability, Economy, and Inflation - ?? Sustainability ?? ?? Political Regulatory and Legislative Change - ?? Concentration Risk ?? ?? Access to Capital - ?? Acquisition Risk ?? ?? Cost of Capital, Interest Rate Increase and Loan To Value - - Regulatory & Legal ?? ?? Ratio Compliance Growth Pipeline - ?? Major Asset or SHE Incident ?? ?? Cyber Security & Data Protection ?? ?? Residual Risk Rating High Medium Low ? - - Decreasing ?? ?? ?? Stable Trend ? - - Increasing

As shown in the table above there has been one change to the risk assessment of 'Cost of Capital, Interest Rate Increase and Loan to Value Ratio'. In the remaining risks no changes were identified, but in a number of cases the risk has been assessed as stabilised rather than increasing as was the position at the year end.

In respect of the 'Cost of Capital, Interest Rate Increase and Loan to Value Ratio', due to the recent and ongoing interest rate rises by the ECB and yield expansion we have assessed this risk as increasing and accordingly has been recategorised the risk from medium to high. The current environment of continuing interest rate increases has an ongoing impact even allowing for the fact that the Group maintains an active programme of engagement with its debt and equity providers, including an ongoing Investor Relations programme and that I-RES has credit facilities in place and closely monitors property values by updating its property valuations twice annually through the use of two independent property valuation firms.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report, the directors are required to:

-- prepare and present the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of theCentral Bank of Ireland;

-- ensure the condensed set of consolidated financial statements has adequate disclosures;

-- select and apply appropriate accounting policies;

-- make accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances; and

-- assess the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related togoing concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate theEntity or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The directors are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining such internal controls as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed set of consolidated financial statements that is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 1. The condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial reportof Irish Residential Properties REIT plc for the six months ended 30 June 2023 ("the interim financialinformation") which comprises the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, the Consolidated Statement ofProfit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the ConsolidatedStatement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes, have been presented and prepared in accordance with IAS34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and Transparency Rules of theCentral Bank of Ireland. 2. The interim financial information presented, as required by the Transparency Directive, includes:A. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first 6 months of the financial year,and their impact on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements; B. a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining 6 months of the financialyear; C. related parties' transactions that have taken place in the first 6 months of the current financialyear and that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the enterprise during thatperiod; and D. any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last annual report that could havea material effect on the financial position or performance of the enterprise in the first 6 months of thecurrent financial year.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Entity's website. Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Signed on behalf of the Board 2 August 2023

Declan Moylan Margaret Sweeney

Chairman Executive Director

Independent Review Report to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Entity")

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Entity to review the Entity's condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2023, which comprises the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows, a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as adopted by the EU and the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 ("Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland").

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (Ireland) 2410") issued for use in Ireland. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report to identify material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of consolidated financial statements and to identify any information that is apparently materially incorrect based on, or materially inconsistent with, the knowledge acquired by us in the course of performing the review. If we become aware of any apparent material misstatements or inconsistencies, we consider the implications for our report.

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting, or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that have not been appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (Ireland) 2410. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern, and the above conclusions are not a guarantee that the Entity will continue in operation.

Independent Review Report to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Entity")

(continued)

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Entity for the year ended 31 December 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Entity a conclusion on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.

Our conclusion, including our conclusions relating to going concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report.

The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities

This report is made solely to the Entity in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Entity in meeting the requirements of the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Entity those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Entity for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached.

KPMG 2 August 2023

Chartered Accountants

1 Stokes Place

St Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

Ireland

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (Audited) As at 30 June 2023 Note 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment properties 5 1,355,536 1,498,998 Property, plant and equipment 8,471 8,718 Derivative financial instruments 15 3,433 6,340 1,367,440 1,514,056 Current Assets Other current assets 6 10,808 6,297 Derivative financial instruments 15 4,507 1,474 Cash and cash equivalents 6,517 6,965 Assets held for sale 5 70,742 - 92,574 14,736 Total Assets 1,460,014 1,528,792 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 8 441,624 453,738 Private placement notes 9 197,004 198,237 Lease liability 19 8,056 8,268

Derivative financial instruments 15 4 - 646,688 660,243 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7 14,799 12,797 Derivative financial instruments 15 - 9 Security deposits 7,948 7,974 Lease liability 19 421 416 23,168 21,196 Total Liabilities 669,856 681,439 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 11 52,958 52,958 Share premium 11 504,583 504,583 Share-based payment reserve 1,273 1,201 Cashflow hedge reserve 15 7,173 5,633 Retained earnings 224,171 282,978 Total Shareholders' Equity 790,158 847,353 Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities 1,460,014 1,528,792 IFRS Basic NAV per share 24 149.2 160.0

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2023 Note 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 EUR'000 EUR'000 Operating Revenue Revenue from investment properties 12 44,276 42,076 Operating Expenses Property taxes (599) (519) Property operating costs (9,372) (8,931) (9,971) (9,450) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 34,305 32,626 General and administrative expenses 13 (5,558) (11,304) Share-based compensation expense 10 (72) (240) Net movement in fair value of investment properties 5 (56,459) 9,383 (Loss)/Gain on disposal of investment property (695) - Gain on derivative financial instruments 15 40 29 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (265) (259) Lease interest 19 (107) (112) Financing costs 14 (13,268) (7,247) (Loss)/Profit Before Taxation (42,079) 22,876 Taxation 17 (1,847) - (Loss)/Profit for the Period (43,926) 22,876 Other Comprehensive Income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 835 7,006 Cash flow hedges - cost of hedging deferred (66) (413) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 771 (6,240) Other Comprehensive Income for the Period 1,540 353 Total Comprehensive (Loss)/Income for the Period Attributable to Shareholders (42,386) 23,229 Basic (Loss)/Earnings per Share (cents) 23 (8.3) 4.3 Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per Share (cents) 23 (8.3) 4.3

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Share- Cashflow For the six months ended 30 June 2023 Note Share Share Retained Total Capital Premium Earnings based payments hedge Reserve Reserve (Unaudited) EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Shareholders' Equity at 1 January 2023 52,958 504,583 282,978 1,201 5,633 847,353 Comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - (43,926) - - (43,926) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 1,540 1,540 Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period - - (43,926) - 1,540 (42,386) Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Long-term incentive plan 10 - - - 72 - 72 Dividends paid 18 - - (14,881) - - (14,881) Total transactions with owners, recognised - - (14,881) 72 - (14,809) directly in equity Shareholders' Equity at 30 June 2023 52,958 504,583 224,171 1,273 7,173 790,158 Share Share Retained Share- Cashflow For the six months ended 30 June 2022 Note Capital Premium Earnings based payments hedge Total Reserve Reserve (Unaudited) EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Shareholders' Equity at 1 January 2022 52,945 504,470 323,280 1,093 (348) 881,440 Comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - 22,876 - - 22,876 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 353 353 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period - - 22,876 - 353 23,229 Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Long-term incentive plan 10 - - - 240 - 240 Share issuance 11 13 113 9 (9) - 126 Dividends paid 18 - - (16,311) - - (16,311) Total transactions with owners, recognised 13 113 (16,302) 231 - (15,945) directly in equity Shareholders' Equity at 30 June 2022 52,958 504,583 329,854 1,324 5 888,724

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2023 Note 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Operating Activities (Loss)/Profit for the period (43,926) 22,876 Adjustments for non-cash items: Fair value adjustment - investment properties 5 56,459 (9,383) Loss on disposal of investment property 695 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 265 259 Amortisation of other financing costs 19 1,022 974 Share-based compensation expense 10 72 240 Gain on derivative financial instruments 15 (40) (29) Allowance for expected credit loss (12) 526 Straight-line rent adjustment 5 472 144 Interest accrual relating to derivatives 19 (9) - Taxation 17 1,847 - (Loss)/Profit adjusted for non-cash items 16,845 15,607 Net income items relating to financing and investing activities 19 12,353 6,385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 19 (3,608) (2,598) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities 25,590 19,394 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net proceeds from disposal of investment property 4 18,103 - Deposits on acquisitions - (3,855) Acquisition of investment properties - (37,161)

