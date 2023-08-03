Australia-based MGA Thermal has secured AUD 8.25 million ($5.39 million) from domestic and international investors as it gears up for commercial-scale production of its thermal long-duration energy storage solution.From pv magazine Australia Australian startup MGA Thermal said it has secured new funds to provide a foundation for the next phase of its growth. The funds will facilitate the commissioning of an automated production line at its factory in Tomago, New South Wales, accelerating operations well into 2024. MGA CEO Erich Kisi said with the new production line - which will be capable of ...

