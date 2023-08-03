

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit after tax grew to 589 million euros from last year's 505 million euros.



Earnings per share improved to 2.56 euros from 2.18 euros a year ago.



Operating result or EBIT improved to 862 million euros from last year's 697 million euros. Adjusted EBIT significantly improved to 852?million euros from last year's 710?million euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 17.3 percent, up from previous year's 15.9 percent.



Group sales increased to 4.94 billion euros from last year's 4.48 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 12.3 percent, with strong, broad-based growth for NIVEA, including Labello, at 18.4 percent, and Derma at 26.1 percent.



Looking ahead, Beiersdorf has slightly increased its sales forecast for 2023 as a whole, citing the positive sales trend and above-market growth in the first half of the year.



Organic sales growth is now expected in the high single-digit to low double-digit range for the Group and Consumer Business Segment.



There is an opportunity to achieve growth at the upper end of this range, if the luxury market conditions improve, it said.



Previously, the company expected organic sales growth to be in the mid-to-high single digit range.



The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations is still expected to be slightly up on the previous year's level.



