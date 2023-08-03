

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit to owners of parent declined 40.5% year-over-year to 317.7 billion yen. Earnings per share was 222.56 yen compared to 360.72 yen. First quarter revenues were 4.7 trillion yen, down 13% from previous year on lower market prices.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Mitsubishi Corp. projects: profit to owners of parent of 920 billion yen, or 663.79 yen per share.



