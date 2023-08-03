Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
03.08.2023 | 09:01
One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility 
03-Aug-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 August 2023 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused 
on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property 
Development Ltd (OHPD) has extended its support and increased its GBP12.3 million debt facility (the "Facility") by GBP1.7m 
to GBP14.0m. The extension has been made at the same interest rate of 7% and a repayment date of 31 December 2024. 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Anthony Unsworth 
Chief Financial Officer 
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot 
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  261993 
EQS News ID:  1694787 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
