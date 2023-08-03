DJ One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility 03-Aug-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD) has extended its support and increased its GBP12.3 million debt facility (the "Facility") by GBP1.7m to GBP14.0m. The extension has been made at the same interest rate of 7% and a repayment date of 31 December 2024. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 261993 EQS News ID: 1694787 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

