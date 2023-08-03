

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global medical technology company Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN), on Thursday, reported Q2 revenue of $1.38 billion, up 7.8% on an underlying basis, and up 6.6% on a reported basis including -120bps FX headwind, versus $1.29 billion generated a year ago.



H1 revenues was $2.73 billion versus $2.60 billion reported in the prior year period. Operating profit was $275 million compared to $242 million last year. Trading profit totaled $417 million versus the prior year's $440 million.



Trading profit margin of 15.3%, reflects expected seasonality and higher input inflation, transactional FX and increased sales and marketing to drive growth.



Looking ahead, the company increased its full-year underlying revenue growth guidance to 6.0% - 7.0% from the previously communicated forecast range of 5.0% - 6.0%. Trading profit margin is still expected to be at least 17.5%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken