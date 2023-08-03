

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to shareholders fell 24 percent to $131 million from last year's $173 million. Basic earnings per share were 59.3 cents, down 22 percent from last year's 76.2 cents.



Core profit attributable to shareholders was $284 million, compared to $209 million a year ago. Core basic earnings per share were 128.5 cents, up from 92.1 cents in the prior year.



Group revenue went up 18 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.21 billion last year, with strong growth in all three business segments. Revenue grew 19 percent at constant currency rates.



Further, the Board is recommending an interim dividend of 25 cents per share, up 32 percent from last year, to be paid on September 15 to eligible shareholders on the register at the close of business on August 11.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect Injectables revenue growth of between 7 percent and 9 percent and for core operating margin to be between 36 percent and 37 percent.



The company still expects Branded revenue growth to be in the mid to high-single digits in constant currency.



For Generics, the company now projects revenue growth of close to 30 percent, up from previous guidance of revenue growth close to 20 percent, and for core operating margin to be between 18 percent and 20 percent, up from 16 percent to 18 percent expected earlier.



In London, Hikma shares were trading at 2,127 pence, up 2.51 percent.



