

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L), a marine services provider, announced Thursday the appointment of Karen Hayzen-Smith as Chief Financial Officer no later than December 1. She will also join the Board.



Hayzen-Smith succeeds Duncan Kennedy, who will step down from his position on the Board and his role as CFO at the same time. Kennedy will remain with the Company for a short period to ensure effective transition of responsibilities.



The new CFO is currently Director of Group Finance at Johnson Matthey plc, a role she has held since January 2020 and was Interim Chief Financial Officer between November 2020 and April 2021.



Previously, she was Finance Director for the Aviation sector of Babcock plc, along with a variety of senior finance roles at Vodafone plc, Hanson plc and Amec Foster Wheeler plc.



