Tata Power Renewable Energy will develop 200 MW and 150 MW solar projects for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL). The installations will be located in the Indian state of Maharashtra.From pv magazine India Tata Power Renewable Energy, a unit of Tata Power, has secured power purchase agreements for 200 MW and 150 MW solar projects. It has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with MSEDCL. Upon completion, the 200 MW project is projected to produce 536 million units of electricity, mitigating 428,800 tons of annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Similarly, the 150 MW ...

