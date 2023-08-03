

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) Thursday reported total income of 4.179 billion pounds for the first half of the year, higher than 3.735 billion pounds in the prior year.



Total income excluding recoveries were 3.99 billion pounds, up from 3.569 billion pounds last year.



Profit before tax, however, declined to 662 million pounds for the first half, down from 803 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased to 1.872 billion euros from 1.799 billion euros in the previous year, driven by growth in all segments.



Basic earnings per share dropped to 77.2p from 98p, while adjusted EPS fell to 160.9p from 167.4p a year ago.



Earnings were hurt by non-cash FX items and higher effective tax rate.



For the full year, constant currency growth in total income excluding recoveries is now expected to be towards the upper end of 6%-8% guided earlier.



